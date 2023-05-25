99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Amateur baseball roundup: Sacred Heart Saints knock off Wabasso Jaxx, 10-4

Saints get a big game from lead-off hitter Trent Novotny in their Corn Belt League win over the Jaxx

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Today at 11:14 PM

WABASSO — The Sacred Heart Saints hammered out 15 hits, drew six walks and were hit by pitches three times in their 10-4 Corn Belt League victory over the Wabasso Jaxx on Wednesday night.

Lead-off hitter Trent Novotny had a big game for the Saints. He went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a hit-by-pitch and a walk, scoring three runs and driving in one.

Isaac Strommer, Sacred Heart’s No. 2 hitter, was 4-for-6 with an RBI. Ayden Gusafson was 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI and Mike Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice, a run and four RBIs for the Saints.

Samuel Guetter slugged a home run for the Jaxx.

Dreyer Homan went the first five innings to get the pitching win, striking out nine and walking three. He allowed three hits and three earned runs. Jeremy Hinderks went the final four innings for the save. Hinderks struck out eight, walked one and allowed four hits and one unearned run.

Sacred Heart (1-0 Corn Belt) is host to the Tracy Engineers at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Wabasso (0-1) plays at 5 p.m. Sunday at Granite Falls.

Corn Belt

Sacred Heart 10, Wabasso 4

Sacred Heart    112   400   200-10   15   1
Wabasso           001   002   100-4   7   0

Hitting - Sacred Heart: Trent Novotny 4-4 r-3 rbi bb 2b-2 hbp, Isaac Strommer 4-6 rbi, Dreyer Homan 1-5 r 2b, Jeremy Hinderks 1-3 r-2 rbi hbp sf, Landon Tanner 0-3 r rbi bb-2, Ayden Gustafson 2-4 r rbi bb 2b, Jean Carlos Morales 0-3 r rbi bb hbp, Mike Johnson 3-4 r rbi-4 2b sac … Wabasso: Colton Taylor 1-4 r-2 sb-2 bb, CJ Theis 1-5, Carter Guetter 1-3 r rbi hbp bb, Samuel Guetter 1-4 r hr rbi-2 bb, Ryan Liebl 2-3, Cole Frericks 1-3, Caleb Kemp 0-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: Homan (W) 5-3-3-3-9, Hinderks (Sv) 4-4-1-0-1-8 … Wabasso: Josh Guetter (L) 3-7-4-4-1-2, Liebl 1-3-4-4-3-1, Haas 5-5-2-2-2-4

Non-league

Marshall 11, Minneota 9

The Marshall A’s overcame a nine-run third inning by the Minneota Mudhens to rally for the non-league victory at Marshall.

Connor Nebeck went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for the A’s, who got a strong relief performance from Logan Terfehr. Terfehr went 6-1/3 innings, striking out four. He allowed no hits and no runs to pick up the victory.

AJ Mhhre was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for the Mudhens.

The A’s next play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raymond to face the Rockets in a Corn Belt League game.

Minneota    009   000   000-9   9   1
Marshall      202   003   13x-11   17   1

Hitting - Minneota: Brent Buysse 1-4 r rbi, Alex Phlen 1-4 r rbi-3, Austin Buysse 1-5 r, Tyson Sonneburg 1-4 r rbi hbp, Danny Hennen 1-4 r rbi-2 2b, Peyton Gillund 0-2 r rbi, AJ Myhre 2-4 r rbi, Ben Skorczewski 1-4 r, Tate Walerius 1-4 r … Marshall: Peyton Grant 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 3b sb, Chase Douglas 2-4 r-2 rbi sf sb-3, Connor Neubeck 4-5 r-2 rbi-2 2b, Hunter Weinhoff 2-3 rbi-2, Seth Resnick 1-4 rbi, Logan Tomasek 3-5 r-2 rbi 2b, Jordan Mernaugh 2-4 r rbi 2b hbp, AJ Toulouse 1-4 r sb-2, Zach Olson 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minneota: Jacob Hennen (L) 7-16-10-9 2-7, Myhre 1-1-1-1-1-1 … Marshall: Wesley Sarsland 2.2-9-9-5-2-3, Logan Terfehr (W) 6.1-0-0-0-0-4

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
