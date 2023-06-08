Amateur baseball roundup: Wabasso Jaxx knock off Willmar Rails, 8-5

WABASSO — The Wabasso Jaxx knocked off the Willmar Rails 8-5 Wednesday night in a Corn Belt League Game.

Wabasso picked up 12 hits off three Rails pitchers to improve its league record to 2-2.

Carter Guetter, Cole Fericks, Colton Taylor and Caleb Frericks all had two hits for the Jaxx.

Wade Fischer was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Christian Lessman slugged a home run and two drove in two runs for Willmar, which falls to 2-3 in the Corn Belt.

Willmar is scheduled to play the Bird Island Bullfrogs at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Bird Island. Wabasso plays at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Marshall against the A’s. Marshall beat the Hadley Buttermakers 7-5 on Wednesday.

Wabasso 8, Willmar 5

Willmar 020 002 001-5 8 3

Wabasso 020 132 00x-8 12 0

Hitting - Willmar: Zach Reierson 1-4 r bb, Sam Etterman 1-4 bb, Ashton Gregory 0-2 bb-3, Jack Thompson 1-5 rbi, Jack Baumgart 1-3 r-2 bb-2, Christian Lessman 1-4 r-2 rbi-2 hr hbp, Wade Fischer 2-4 rbi, Riley Lessman 1-3 rbi … Wabasso: Samuel Guetter 1-5 r rbi 3b, Joseph Liebl 1-5, Adryen Tietz 0-4 r bb, Carter Guetter 2-5 r-2 rbi, Cole Fericks 2-4 r-2 2b, Noah Anderson 0-1 rbi, Colton Taylor 2-3 r rbi-2 sb, CJ Theis 1-3 rbi hbp, Caleb Frericks 2-3 rbi-2 2b bb, Bryan Haas 1-4 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Patrick Courtney (L) 5-9-6-3-1-2, Sam Etterman 2-3-2-2-1-2, C. Lessman 1-0-0-0-0-2 … Wabasso: Liebl (W) 6-6-4-4-4-3, Tietz (Sv) 3-2-1-1-3-5

Atwater 8, Hutchinson 5

Josh Kingery went 4-for-5 with a grand slam to help the Atwater Chuckers to the non-league victory at Hutchinson.

Kingery also doubled and drove in five runs. He also earned the pitching win, going the first five innings. He struck out eight, walked one and allowed one hit and one earned run.

Jeff Peterson was 2-for-5 with a run for the Chuckers.

David Kingery went the final two innings to get the save. He struck out six with no walks and one hit allowed.

Caleb Marquardt went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for the Huskies.

Atwater 000 214 001-8 9 4

Hutchinson 001 001 300-5 6 2

Hitting - Atwater: Josh Kingery 4-5 r rbi-5 2b, hr, Jeff Peterson 2-5 r, Kobe Holtz 1-4 r bb, Jack Peterson 1-4 r, Jordan Olson 1-5 r rbi-2, Logan Straumann 0-3 r bb, Eli Albrecht 0-2 r-2 bb … Hutchinson: Matt Piechowski 1-4 r bb, Cody Arlt 0-3 hbp, Jon DeRock 1-1 r 2b, Jayden Fleck 0-1 hbp, Caleb Marquardt 1-2 r rbi-2 hr, Jake Wendland 1-5 r rbi hr, Marcus Hahn 1-5 rbi, Lane Glaser 0-3 r hbp, Billy Marquardt 1-4 rbi 2b, Braeden McGill 0-1 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Atwater: J Kingery 5-1-1-1-1-8, Ja. Peterson 2-4-4-4-0-1, David Kingery (Sv) 2-1-0-0-0-6 … Hutchinson: Fleck (L) 3-4-2-0-0-0-6, Ty Glaser 2.2-5-6-6-2-2, KK Starrett 1.1-2-1-1-0-1, Cody Arlt 2-0-1-0-1-4

Loretto 9, Litchfield 2

The Loretto Larks improved their North Star League record to 3-3 with the victory over the Litchfield Blues at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Litchfield drops to 4-3 in the North Star. The Blues play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rockford. Loretto has a 7 p.m. game Friday at Buffalo.