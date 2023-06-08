99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Amateur baseball roundup: Wabasso Jaxx knock off Willmar Rails, 8-5

Wabasso lashes out 12 hits to beat Willmar in a Corn Belt League game

Tom Elliott
Today at 10:53 PM

WABASSO — The Wabasso Jaxx knocked off the Willmar Rails 8-5 Wednesday night in a Corn Belt League Game.

Wabasso picked up 12 hits off three Rails pitchers to improve its league record to 2-2.

Carter Guetter, Cole Fericks, Colton Taylor and Caleb Frericks all had two hits for the Jaxx.

Wade Fischer was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Christian Lessman slugged a home run and two drove in two runs for Willmar, which falls to 2-3 in the Corn Belt.

Willmar is scheduled to play the Bird Island Bullfrogs at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Bird Island. Wabasso plays at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Marshall against the A’s. Marshall beat the Hadley Buttermakers 7-5 on Wednesday.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
The Willmar Stingers' Zach Stroh, 31, is greeted by teammate Kevin Fitzer after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the St. Cloud Rox on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers stay even with St. Cloud Rox
Willmar beats St. Cloud 8-6, scoring twice after a rain delay, to remain tied for first place
June 07, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Cody Dahlager throws the ball in after catching a pop out in center field during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME, KMS baseball clean up on academic awards
Both teams have eight student-athletes earning Camden Conference All-Academic honors
June 07, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, BBE captains Talen Kampsen, Casey Lenarz and Tanner Shelton hoist the Section 6A championship trophy after the Jaguars beat Parkers Prairie 4-2 in the section championship on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: 'It's unbelievable': BBE Jaguars are state bound
Baseball report for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE beats Parkers Prairie 4-2 to win Section 6A title and earn the first state berth in Jaguars' school history
June 06, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: St. Cloud Rox rout Willmar Stingers, 11-1
St. Cloud ends Willmar’s 4-game winning streak by bashing 12 hits at Bill Taunton Stadium
June 06, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar rolls through Hutchinson
Post 1639 claims 12-2 road win on Tuesday
June 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Hayden Sobiech reacts after scoring the go-ahead run during a Section 6A playoff game against New York Mills on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Another big win for BBE Jaguars
Baseball report for Monday, June 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars rally to knock off defending section champion New York Mills, 5-4
June 05, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
logo-willmar-stingers.png
Sports
Northwoods League baseball: Stingers complete their North Dakota sweep
Willmar beats the Minot Hot Tots 12-0 to go 4-0 on its first road trip
June 05, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
VFW Baseball: Willmar splits with Alexandria in opener
Willmar takes Game 1, 5-3; Alexandria rebounds with 4-2 win in Game 2
June 05, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers rally to knock off Hot Tots
Willmar beats Minot 11-8 after trailing 8-1 on a wet Sunday night
June 04, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond's Steen smacks 3 homers to lift Rockets past Granite Falls Kilowatts
Tyler Steen goes 4-for-5 with 4 runs and 6 RBIs in Corn Belt League victory at Raymond
June 04, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Wabasso 8, Willmar 5

Willmar    020   002   001-5   8   3
Wabasso      020   132   00x-8   12   0

Hitting - Willmar: Zach Reierson 1-4 r bb, Sam Etterman 1-4 bb, Ashton Gregory 0-2 bb-3, Jack Thompson 1-5 rbi, Jack Baumgart 1-3 r-2 bb-2, Christian Lessman 1-4 r-2 rbi-2 hr hbp, Wade Fischer 2-4 rbi, Riley Lessman 1-3 rbi … Wabasso: Samuel Guetter 1-5 r rbi 3b, Joseph Liebl 1-5, Adryen Tietz 0-4 r bb, Carter Guetter 2-5 r-2 rbi, Cole Fericks 2-4 r-2 2b, Noah Anderson 0-1 rbi, Colton Taylor 2-3 r rbi-2 sb, CJ Theis 1-3 rbi hbp, Caleb Frericks 2-3 rbi-2 2b bb, Bryan Haas 1-4 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Patrick Courtney (L) 5-9-6-3-1-2, Sam Etterman 2-3-2-2-1-2, C. Lessman 1-0-0-0-0-2 … Wabasso: Liebl (W) 6-6-4-4-4-3, Tietz (Sv) 3-2-1-1-3-5

Atwater 8, Hutchinson 5

Josh Kingery went 4-for-5 with a grand slam to help the Atwater Chuckers to the non-league victory at Hutchinson.

Kingery also doubled and drove in five runs. He also earned the pitching win, going the first five innings. He struck out eight, walked one and allowed one hit and one earned run.

Jeff Peterson was 2-for-5 with a run for the Chuckers.

David Kingery went the final two innings to get the save. He struck out six with no walks and one hit allowed.

Caleb Marquardt went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for the Huskies.

Atwater    000   214   001-8   9   4
Hutchinson      001   001   300-5   6   2

Hitting - Atwater: Josh Kingery 4-5 r rbi-5 2b, hr, Jeff Peterson 2-5 r, Kobe Holtz 1-4 r bb, Jack Peterson 1-4 r, Jordan Olson 1-5 r rbi-2, Logan Straumann 0-3 r bb, Eli Albrecht 0-2 r-2 bb … Hutchinson: Matt Piechowski 1-4 r bb, Cody Arlt 0-3 hbp, Jon DeRock 1-1 r 2b, Jayden Fleck 0-1 hbp, Caleb Marquardt 1-2 r rbi-2 hr, Jake Wendland 1-5 r rbi hr, Marcus Hahn 1-5 rbi, Lane Glaser 0-3 r hbp, Billy Marquardt 1-4 rbi 2b, Braeden McGill 0-1 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Atwater: J Kingery 5-1-1-1-1-8, Ja. Peterson 2-4-4-4-0-1, David Kingery (Sv) 2-1-0-0-0-6 … Hutchinson: Fleck (L) 3-4-2-0-0-0-6, Ty Glaser 2.2-5-6-6-2-2, KK Starrett 1.1-2-1-1-0-1, Cody Arlt 2-0-1-0-1-4

Loretto 9, Litchfield 2

The Loretto Larks improved their North Star League record to 3-3 with the victory over the Litchfield Blues at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Litchfield drops to 4-3 in the North Star. The Blues play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rockford. Loretto has a 7 p.m. game Friday at Buffalo.

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
