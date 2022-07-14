99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails blank Raymond Rockets

Amateur baseball report for Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Christian Lessman strikes out 15 in a complete-game victory at Raymond, 1-0. Other winners Wednesday: Granite Falls, Sacred Heart and Litchfield

Baseball roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
July 13, 2022 at 11:08 PM

RAYMOND — Christian Lessman tossed a complete-game shutout in Willmar’s 1-0 Corn Belt League victory Wednesday night at Lilleberg Field.

Lessman struck out 15 and walked two. He scattered eight hits.

Caleb Owens went 2-for-3 for the Rails, who scored the game’s lone run in the ninth. Jack Baumgart scored it and Zach Reierson drove him in.

Caleb Ditmarson pitched eight innings for the Rockets, striking out 10 and walking one. He allowed two hits.

Paxton Nelson was 2-for-5 with a double for Raymond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar 1, Raymond 0

Willmar         000   000   001-1   4   1
Raymond      000   000   000-0   8   1
Hitting - Willmar: Jack Baumgart 1-4 r, Jayden Dierenfeld 1-3, Zach Reierson 0-2 rbi, Caleb Owens 2-3 … Raymond: Paxton Nelson 2-5 2b, Mike Jeseritz 1-4, Tyler Steen 1-3, Eli Nelson 1-4, Brady Kienitz 1-4, Isaac Call 1-4, Tanner Bauman 1-3 sac
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Christian Lessman (W) 9-8-0-0-2-15 … Raymond: Caleb Ditmarson 8-2-0-0-1-10, John Sawatzky (L) 0.1-2-1-1-2-0, Call 0.2-0-0-0-1-2

Granite Falls 11, Wabasso 2

Bennett Knapper went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, four runs and two RBIs as the Granite Falls Kilowatts beat the Wabasso Jaxx in a Corn Belt League game at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Colten Vien went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a stolen base for Granite Falls. Adam Brewers got the pitching win, going seven innings. He allowed seven hits, a walk and one earned run, striking out six.

Sam Guetter and Adryen Tietz each had two hits for Wabasso.

Wabasso            002   000   000-2   8   0
Granite Falls      301   204   01x-11   17   2
Hitting - Wabasso: Sam Guetter 2-3 r rbi, Adryen Tietz 2-4 2b sb, Carter Guetter 1-4 sb, Kyle Lechner 1-3, Caleb Frericks 1-4, Brock Rohlik 1-2 r, Bryant Haas 0-4 sb … Granite Falls: Jordan Odegard 2-4 r-3 2b-2 sb, Brandon Grund 2-3 r-2 rbi-4 2b-2 hbp sb, Bennett Knapper 4-5 r-4 rbi-2 3b hr, Colten Vien 3-5 rbi-3 sb, Cody Dahlager 2-4 rbi, Nikson Knapper 0-4 rbi hbp, Hunter Wilke 1-4, Ty Schulte 1-5 2b, Nick lindstrom 2-4 r-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Wabasso: Lechner (L) 6-14-10-10-1-4, Leo Meis 2-3-1-1-1-1 … Granite Falls: Adam Brewers (W) 7-7-2-1-1-6, Caleb Jans 2-1-0-0-1-3

Sacred Heart 6, Marshall 3

Ryan Hebrink went 3-for-4 with three runs and two stolen bases to help the Sacred Heart Saints beat the Marshall A’s at Marshall.

Jeremy Hinderks got the win on the mound, pitching five hitless and scoreless innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Peyton Grant went 2-for-3 with a run and three stolen bases for Marshall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall           210   000   000-3   6   0
Sacred Heart    001   023   00x-6   6   2
Hitting - Marshall: Peyton Grant 2-3 r sb-3, Ryan Schwagel 1-4 r, Connor Neubeck 2-4, Coby Brownlee 1-4, AJ Toulouse 0-4 r … Sacred Heart: Ryan Hebrink 3-4 r-3 sb-2, Isaac Strommer 1-3 2b sb, Tyler Froland 0-3 rbi-2 hbp, Jeremy Hinderks 1-2 rbi-2, Jose Ortiz 0-4 rbi, Dreyer Homan 0-2 r sb, Jack Howard 1-4 r rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Marshall: Mitchell Bouwman (L) 5.1-4-6-3-7-6, Jordan Mernaugh 2.2-2-0-0-0-2  … Sacred Heart: Ayden Gustafson 4-6-3-2-4-7, Hinderks (W) 5-0-0-0-2-7

Litchfield 9, Dassel-Cokato 0

Joey Hyde allowed one hit over eight innings and Litchfield hammered out 19 hits of its own in the North Star League victory at Dassel.

Hyde struck out five and walked two. Noah Halonen had Dassel-Cokato’s lone hit.

Jake Jones was 4-for-6 with a run for the Blues. Eric Hulterstrum was 3-for-6 with a double, a run and two RBIs and Avery Liestman was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs for Litchfield.

Litchfield               400   300   002-9   19   2
Dassel-Cokato      000   000   000-0   1   2
Hitting - Litchfield: Eric Hulterstrum 3-6 r rbi-2 2b, Andrew Loch 3-5 r rbi-2, Jake Jones 4-6 r, Eddie Estrada Jr. 0-3 r bb, Avery Liestman 3-5 r rbi-2 2b-2, Carson Deal 2-5 rbi, Cody Klabunde 0-3 r bb sb, Kal Volinkaty 1-1 r, Bennet Lecher 0-2 r bb, Drew Kotzer 1-2 r rbi 2b, Ryan Quast 1-3, Winky Estrada 1-2 … Dassel-Cokato: Noah Halonen 1-3 bb, Dylan Weber 0-0 hbp, Paul Vetsch 0-0 hbp
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Joey Hyde (W) 8-1-0-0-2-5, Jack Ramthun 1-0-0-0-1-1 … Dassel-Cokato: Jacob Niemela (L) 4-7-7-6-3-1, Ben Lindquist 1-1-0-0-0-2, James Howell 3-6-0-0-0-3, Weber 1-5-2-2-0-1

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Championship-Japan vs USA
Pro
Japan holds Team USA at bay to claim third World Baseball Classic championship
Japan celebrated its first WBC title since 2009, remaining the only nation to win multiple WBC championships in the event’s history.
March 21, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Andre Fernandez / Miami Herald
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals baseball in top 10 mix
Cardinals 8th in Class AAA preseason poll; KMS, MACCRAY, BBE, Paynesville also ranked
March 21, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, middle, collides with an R-T-R player in the Section 3A championship on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: There are a few area connections at state boys basketball this year
Orono, the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA boys basketball tournament, is coached by former Bird Island-Lake Lillian star Barry Wohler
March 20, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
USA shortstop Trea Turner (8) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning against Cuba on March 19, 2023, in Miami.
Pro
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC: Team USA smothers Cuba, advances to championship game
The US plays the winner of Monday's matchup between Mexico and Japan on Tuesday night
March 19, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
Warriors add a 2nd-place girls basketball trophy to an impressive collection of state accomplishments in multiple sports
March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors take two from Glen Oaks Vikings
Ridgewater gets top pitching performances from Sam Etterman, Zeke Walton and Jack Howard
March 10, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College
Warriors fall 9-3 and 3-0 to the Red Hawks in a doubleheader played in Florida
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
Warriors fall to the Lakers 3-2, then earn a 12-2 victory in the nightcap to open their spring trip in Florida
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the arrival of spring training and the end of winter.
March 06, 2023 05:19 AM
Ridgewater Warrior pitcher Reece Schwirtz throws a pitch while taking on Central Lakes College at Green Lake Baseball Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors amped up for the season
With a large group of returning players, Ridgewater hopes to improve last year's third-place finish in the regional
March 03, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

What To Read Next
THIELEN.JPG
Pro
Former Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will sign with Carolina
March 19, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
032522 USD WBB S16 practice day2.JPG
College
Gophers hire Dawn Plitzuweit as next women’s basketball coach
March 18, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Willmar WarHawks logo
Sports
Junior hockey: Willmar WarHawks' season comes to a close
March 12, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report