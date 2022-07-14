Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails blank Raymond Rockets

RAYMOND — Christian Lessman tossed a complete-game shutout in Willmar’s 1-0 Corn Belt League victory Wednesday night at Lilleberg Field.

Lessman struck out 15 and walked two. He scattered eight hits.

Caleb Owens went 2-for-3 for the Rails, who scored the game’s lone run in the ninth. Jack Baumgart scored it and Zach Reierson drove him in.

Caleb Ditmarson pitched eight innings for the Rockets, striking out 10 and walking one. He allowed two hits.

Paxton Nelson was 2-for-5 with a double for Raymond.

Willmar 1, Raymond 0

Willmar 000 000 001-1 4 1

Raymond 000 000 000-0 8 1

Hitting - Willmar: Jack Baumgart 1-4 r, Jayden Dierenfeld 1-3, Zach Reierson 0-2 rbi, Caleb Owens 2-3 … Raymond: Paxton Nelson 2-5 2b, Mike Jeseritz 1-4, Tyler Steen 1-3, Eli Nelson 1-4, Brady Kienitz 1-4, Isaac Call 1-4, Tanner Bauman 1-3 sac

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Christian Lessman (W) 9-8-0-0-2-15 … Raymond: Caleb Ditmarson 8-2-0-0-1-10, John Sawatzky (L) 0.1-2-1-1-2-0, Call 0.2-0-0-0-1-2

Granite Falls 11, Wabasso 2

Bennett Knapper went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, four runs and two RBIs as the Granite Falls Kilowatts beat the Wabasso Jaxx in a Corn Belt League game at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Colten Vien went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a stolen base for Granite Falls. Adam Brewers got the pitching win, going seven innings. He allowed seven hits, a walk and one earned run, striking out six.

Sam Guetter and Adryen Tietz each had two hits for Wabasso.

Wabasso 002 000 000-2 8 0

Granite Falls 301 204 01x-11 17 2

Hitting - Wabasso: Sam Guetter 2-3 r rbi, Adryen Tietz 2-4 2b sb, Carter Guetter 1-4 sb, Kyle Lechner 1-3, Caleb Frericks 1-4, Brock Rohlik 1-2 r, Bryant Haas 0-4 sb … Granite Falls: Jordan Odegard 2-4 r-3 2b-2 sb, Brandon Grund 2-3 r-2 rbi-4 2b-2 hbp sb, Bennett Knapper 4-5 r-4 rbi-2 3b hr, Colten Vien 3-5 rbi-3 sb, Cody Dahlager 2-4 rbi, Nikson Knapper 0-4 rbi hbp, Hunter Wilke 1-4, Ty Schulte 1-5 2b, Nick lindstrom 2-4 r-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Wabasso: Lechner (L) 6-14-10-10-1-4, Leo Meis 2-3-1-1-1-1 … Granite Falls: Adam Brewers (W) 7-7-2-1-1-6, Caleb Jans 2-1-0-0-1-3

Sacred Heart 6, Marshall 3

Ryan Hebrink went 3-for-4 with three runs and two stolen bases to help the Sacred Heart Saints beat the Marshall A’s at Marshall.

Jeremy Hinderks got the win on the mound, pitching five hitless and scoreless innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Peyton Grant went 2-for-3 with a run and three stolen bases for Marshall.

Marshall 210 000 000-3 6 0

Sacred Heart 001 023 00x-6 6 2

Hitting - Marshall: Peyton Grant 2-3 r sb-3, Ryan Schwagel 1-4 r, Connor Neubeck 2-4, Coby Brownlee 1-4, AJ Toulouse 0-4 r … Sacred Heart: Ryan Hebrink 3-4 r-3 sb-2, Isaac Strommer 1-3 2b sb, Tyler Froland 0-3 rbi-2 hbp, Jeremy Hinderks 1-2 rbi-2, Jose Ortiz 0-4 rbi, Dreyer Homan 0-2 r sb, Jack Howard 1-4 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Marshall: Mitchell Bouwman (L) 5.1-4-6-3-7-6, Jordan Mernaugh 2.2-2-0-0-0-2 … Sacred Heart: Ayden Gustafson 4-6-3-2-4-7, Hinderks (W) 5-0-0-0-2-7

Litchfield 9, Dassel-Cokato 0

Joey Hyde allowed one hit over eight innings and Litchfield hammered out 19 hits of its own in the North Star League victory at Dassel.

Hyde struck out five and walked two. Noah Halonen had Dassel-Cokato’s lone hit.

Jake Jones was 4-for-6 with a run for the Blues. Eric Hulterstrum was 3-for-6 with a double, a run and two RBIs and Avery Liestman was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs for Litchfield.

Litchfield 400 300 002-9 19 2

Dassel-Cokato 000 000 000-0 1 2

Hitting - Litchfield: Eric Hulterstrum 3-6 r rbi-2 2b, Andrew Loch 3-5 r rbi-2, Jake Jones 4-6 r, Eddie Estrada Jr. 0-3 r bb, Avery Liestman 3-5 r rbi-2 2b-2, Carson Deal 2-5 rbi, Cody Klabunde 0-3 r bb sb, Kal Volinkaty 1-1 r, Bennet Lecher 0-2 r bb, Drew Kotzer 1-2 r rbi 2b, Ryan Quast 1-3, Winky Estrada 1-2 … Dassel-Cokato: Noah Halonen 1-3 bb, Dylan Weber 0-0 hbp, Paul Vetsch 0-0 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Joey Hyde (W) 8-1-0-0-2-5, Jack Ramthun 1-0-0-0-1-1 … Dassel-Cokato: Jacob Niemela (L) 4-7-7-6-3-1, Ben Lindquist 1-1-0-0-0-2, James Howell 3-6-0-0-0-3, Weber 1-5-2-2-0-1