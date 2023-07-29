Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails rout Wabasso Jaxx

WILLMAR — The Willmar Rails are one step closer to a Region 4C berth.

Willmar beat Wabasso 9-2 Friday night at Bill Taunton Stadium to move into a big game Saturday in the Corn Belt League playoffs.

The fifth-seeded Rails are host to the Sacred Heart Saints at 1:30 p.m.

The winner of Saturday’s game earns a berth into the Region 4C tournament in Milroy and will play the No. 4 team from the County Line League at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Friday night, Christian Lessman led Willmar on the mound and at the plate. The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings, allowing one hit. He struck out seven and walked no one. At the plate, he went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Lessman is a New London-Spicer graduate who just wrapped up his sophomore season at St. Cloud Technical & Community College, where he helped lead the Cyclones to the NJCAA Division III World Series. He’s headed to St. Cloud State to pitch for the Huskies in the fall.

Riley Lessman went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and four RBIs for the Rails. Adam Herman was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for Willmar.

Patrick Courtney and Jordan Steffer also pitched for the Rails, who finished 7-9 in the Corn Belt League during the regular season. Wabasso was 4-12.

For the Jaxx, Kyle Lechner went 2-for-3 with a run.

Willmar is the sixth seed in the Corn Belt playoffs. Wabasso was the seventh.

Willmar 9, Wabasso 2

Wabasso 000 000 200-2 4 2

Willmar 002 230 200-9 14 1

Hitting - Wabasso: Adryen Tietz 1-3 2b sac, Carter Guetter 0-3 r, Kyle Lechner 2-3 r, Bryant Haas 1-4, Devan Liebl 0-4 rbi … Willmar: Christian Lessman 3-5 r rbi 2b, Zach Reierson 1-4 r rbi, Sam Etterman 1-3 r-2, Jack Baumgart 1-4 r-2 hbp, Ashton Gregory 1-4 r, Riley Lessman 3-4 r rbi-4 2b, Jack Thompson 1-3 rbi sac, Adam Herman 2-4 r rbi, Jayden Dierenfeld 1-4 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Wabasso: Joe Liebl (L) 4-8-7-7-1-3, D. Liebl 4-6-2-2-2-2 … Willmar: C. Lessman (W) 6-1-0-0-0-7, Patrick Courtney 2-3-2-1-1-1, Jordan Steffer 1-0-0-0-1-2

Sacred Heart 2, Granite Falls 1

Eighth-seeded Sacred Heart knocked off No. 5 Granite Falls at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

The Saints advance to play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Willmar. The winner earns a berth in the Region 4C tournament at Yankee Field in Milroy.