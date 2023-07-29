Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails rout Wabasso Jaxx

Willmar gets a top pitching performance from Christian Lessman to beat Wabasso 9-2 and earn another home playoff game

Willmar Rails v Wabasso 072823 001.jpg
Jayden Dierenfeld of the Willmar Rails attempts to slide into home plate before being tagged out by Wabasso catcher Carter Guetter during a Corn Belt League playoff game at Bill Taunton Stadium on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
July 28, 2023 at 10:34 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Rails are one step closer to a Region 4C berth.

Willmar beat Wabasso 9-2 Friday night at Bill Taunton Stadium to move into a big game Saturday in the Corn Belt League playoffs.

The fifth-seeded Rails are host to the Sacred Heart Saints at 1:30 p.m.

Willmar Rails v Wabasso 072823 002.jpg
Willmar Rails pitcher Christian Lessman throws a pitch while playing the Wabasso Jaxx in a Corn Belt League playoff game at Bill Taunton Stadium on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The winner of Saturday’s game earns a berth into the Region 4C tournament in Milroy and will play the No. 4 team from the County Line League at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Friday night, Christian Lessman led Willmar on the mound and at the plate. The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings, allowing one hit. He struck out seven and walked no one. At the plate, he went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Willmar Rails v Wabasso 072823 003.jpg
Willmar Rails athlete Mason Thole, at left, bumps his baseball mitt with teammates before taking the filed to play the Wabasso Jaxx during a Corn Belt League playoff game at Bill Taunton Stadium on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Lessman is a New London-Spicer graduate who just wrapped up his sophomore season at St. Cloud Technical & Community College, where he helped lead the Cyclones to the NJCAA Division III World Series. He’s headed to St. Cloud State to pitch for the Huskies in the fall.

Riley Lessman went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and four RBIs for the Rails. Adam Herman was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for Willmar.

Patrick Courtney and Jordan Steffer also pitched for the Rails, who finished 7-9 in the Corn Belt League during the regular season. Wabasso was 4-12.

For the Jaxx, Kyle Lechner went 2-for-3 with a run.

Willmar is the sixth seed in the Corn Belt playoffs. Wabasso was the seventh.

Willmar Rails v Wabasso 072823 004.jpg
Willmar Rails first baseman Jack Baumgart fields the ball during a Corn Belt League playoff game against the Wabasso Jaxx at Bill Taunton Stadium on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Willmar 9, Wabasso 2

Wabasso    000   000   200-2   4   2
Willmar      002   230   200-9   14   1

Hitting - Wabasso: Adryen Tietz 1-3 2b sac, Carter Guetter 0-3 r, Kyle Lechner 2-3 r, Bryant Haas 1-4, Devan Liebl 0-4 rbi … Willmar: Christian Lessman 3-5 r rbi 2b, Zach Reierson 1-4 r rbi, Sam Etterman 1-3 r-2, Jack Baumgart 1-4 r-2 hbp, Ashton Gregory 1-4 r, Riley Lessman 3-4 r rbi-4 2b, Jack Thompson 1-3 rbi sac, Adam Herman 2-4 r rbi, Jayden Dierenfeld 1-4 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Wabasso: Joe Liebl (L) 4-8-7-7-1-3, D. Liebl 4-6-2-2-2-2 … Willmar: C. Lessman (W) 6-1-0-0-0-7, Patrick Courtney 2-3-2-1-1-1, Jordan Steffer 1-0-0-0-1-2

Sacred Heart 2, Granite Falls 1

Eighth-seeded Sacred Heart knocked off No. 5 Granite Falls at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

The Saints advance to play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Willmar. The winner earns a berth in the Region 4C tournament at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
