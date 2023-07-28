Amateur football: Welcome the Minnesota Mud Dawgs to town

WILLMAR — Amateur football will make its return to Willmar in 2024 with a purpose.

That is to give men, mostly younger, in west central Minnesota the opportunity to continue playing football and provide them with structure and mentorship. Often athletes struggle with their identity following their athletic career, regardless of the level.

The team up to that task is the newly Willmar Mud Dawgs , formerly the Minnesota Mud Dawgs based in St. Cloud , of the Southern Plains Football League .

The SPFL operates from April through August as an adult, nine-man, full-contact football league with teams scattered across the Midwest. Each team plays a minimum of eight regular-season games. There are multiple rounds of playoffs with a championship as well as an all-star game.

At the forefront of the team's move to Willmar are its three owners — Tim Jackson, Jarrett McAllister and Deven Current. Each of them have local ties to the community.

Jackson is the general manager of Uptown Willmar and previously coached the West Central Broncos and South Metro Patriots. McAllister, known as "Deuce," played football and coached at Ridgewater College and also competed for the Willmar Mustangs and the Broncos. Current, who resides in Atwater with his wife Sabrina and their 11 children, was an all-star for the Mud Dawgs this spring and has plans to take on a player-owner role.

"We think the community is ready for it and we're aligning ourselves with the right people to make it work," Jackson said. "We're very excited about being back in the Willmar area."

Current added, "For the athletes and the young guys that want a brotherhood and they want something to do after high school, they can stick right here in the community and be a part of this."

McAllister added, "We want to bring football back to the community, help out in the community and keep the young guys of trouble in the community. ... We're going to Willmar because that's where we're comfortable."

The Mud Dawgs will operate as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, utilizing sponsors and grants to cover their expenses, such as referee, trainer, uniform and field fees.

Jackson and Co. are in the process of finding a health care provider to form a partnership with to ensure trainers will attend games. Supplemental health insurance will be an option for Mud Dawgs players, but Jackson mentioned that many players in the past have not utilized it.

And while there is not a set location on where games will be played, Jackson believes the team will most likely play at Willmar Middle School.

McAllister will serve as the team's head coach. Jackson and Rene Vallejo will be the offensive and defensive coordinators. Vallejo is also the running backs coach for Willmar High School's ninth-grade football team.

The Mud Dawgs have plans to recruit locally to fill their roster.

The SPFL will help to promote the team. The Mud Dawgs will utilize social media and post fliers around the community to increase exposure.

"We want to get the community behind us," Jackson said. "It doesn't work if the community doesn't get behind us."

McAllister added, "Willmar is where we want to be. ... That's where we're happy."

SPFL teams

Here are the teams in the Southern Plains Football League for the 2024 season:

East Division

* Albert Lea Grizzlies (Albert Lea)

* Central Iowa Chiefs (Blairsburg, Iowa)

* Med City Freeze (Rochester)

* Mountain Lake Lakers (Mountain Lake)

* Midwest Rampage (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

* Minnesota Mud Dawgs (Willmar)

West Division

* Fargo Invaders (Moorhead)

* Sioux Empire Crusaders (Marion, S.D.)

* Rapid City War Eagles (Rapid City, S.D.)

* Tri-State Buffalos (Sioux Center, Iowa)

* Watertown Rebels (Watertown, S.D.)