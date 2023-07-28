Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur football: Welcome the Minnesota Mud Dawgs to town

New team, which is relocating from St. Cloud, will be members of the Southern Plains Football League in 2024

Tim Jackson.jpg
Tim Jackson (center) of the Willmar Mud Dawgs
Contributed / Luke Niemela
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 3:19 PM

WILLMAR — Amateur football will make its return to Willmar in 2024 with a purpose.

That is to give men, mostly younger, in west central Minnesota the opportunity to continue playing football and provide them with structure and mentorship. Often athletes struggle with their identity following their athletic career, regardless of the level.

The team up to that task is the newly Willmar Mud Dawgs , formerly the Minnesota Mud Dawgs based in St. Cloud , of the Southern Plains Football League .

The SPFL operates from April through August as an adult, nine-man, full-contact football league with teams scattered across the Midwest. Each team plays a minimum of eight regular-season games. There are multiple rounds of playoffs with a championship as well as an all-star game.

At the forefront of the team's move to Willmar are its three owners — Tim Jackson, Jarrett McAllister and Deven Current. Each of them have local ties to the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarrett McAllister and Deven Current.jpg
Jarrett McAllister (left) and Deven Current (right) of the Willmar Mud Dawgs
Contributed / Luke Niemela
Related Stories:
West Norway 01.jpeg
Local
Kandiyohi County begins transitioning from response to recovery after Tuesday night's storms
Kandiyohi County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Felt said Thursday that assessments were still underway in northeastern Kandiyohi County as communities began cleaning up debris left in the wake of severe thunderstorms.
45m ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
3313901+Missing-Person.jpg
Local
Update: Juveniles earlier reported missing found safe Friday in Willmar
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday that two juveniles ran away from a Willmar residence Tuesday night. They were found safe Friday.
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
proposed.senior.living.png
Local
Willmar Parks and Rec Board rejects sale of parkland for senior housing
During a special meeting Wednesday, the board defeated a motion to recommend to the Willmar City Council the sale of the land for a proposed assisted living and memory care senior housing development.
1h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Nicole Fernkes PNG (1).png
Business
CDS bookkeeper Nicole Fernkes earns QuickBooks certification
Fernkes is a bookkeeper at Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar.
8h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Jackson is the general manager of Uptown Willmar and previously coached the West Central Broncos and South Metro Patriots. McAllister, known as "Deuce," played football and coached at Ridgewater College and also competed for the Willmar Mustangs and the Broncos. Current, who resides in Atwater with his wife Sabrina and their 11 children, was an all-star for the Mud Dawgs this spring and has plans to take on a player-owner role.

"We think the community is ready for it and we're aligning ourselves with the right people to make it work," Jackson said. "We're very excited about being back in the Willmar area."

Current added, "For the athletes and the young guys that want a brotherhood and they want something to do after high school, they can stick right here in the community and be a part of this."

McAllister added, "We want to bring football back to the community, help out in the community and keep the young guys of trouble in the community. ... We're going to Willmar because that's where we're comfortable."

The Mud Dawgs will operate as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, utilizing sponsors and grants to cover their expenses, such as referee, trainer, uniform and field fees.

Jarrett McAllister.jpg
Jarrett McAllister of the Willmar Mud Dawgs
Contributed / Luke Niemela
More by Michael Lyne:
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Plato scores late to beat Bird Island
Blue Jays score 4 in the 6th to beat the Bullfrogs 5-2
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo vs. Minneota, 072523.001.jpg
Sports
American Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo is one step closer to state
Defending state champion Montevideo holds off a late rally to beat Minneota, 5-4
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Glenwood-Lowry shortstop Levi Johnson throws to first base for an out during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Sports
American legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry finds a good way to end the summer
Team is back in the state Division II tournament for the 2nd straight year, playing Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in Roseau
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 072423.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: St. Cloud Rox rout Stingers
St. Cloud connects for 18 hits in a 13-4 win at Willmar
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Load More

Jackson and Co. are in the process of finding a health care provider to form a partnership with to ensure trainers will attend games. Supplemental health insurance will be an option for Mud Dawgs players, but Jackson mentioned that many players in the past have not utilized it.

And while there is not a set location on where games will be played, Jackson believes the team will most likely play at Willmar Middle School.

McAllister will serve as the team's head coach. Jackson and Rene Vallejo will be the offensive and defensive coordinators. Vallejo is also the running backs coach for Willmar High School's ninth-grade football team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mud Dawgs have plans to recruit locally to fill their roster.

The SPFL will help to promote the team. The Mud Dawgs will utilize social media and post fliers around the community to increase exposure.

"We want to get the community behind us," Jackson said. "It doesn't work if the community doesn't get behind us."

McAllister added, "Willmar is where we want to be. ... That's where we're happy."

SPFL teams

Here are the teams in the Southern Plains Football League for the 2024 season:

East Division

* Albert Lea Grizzlies (Albert Lea)
* Central Iowa Chiefs (Blairsburg, Iowa)
* Med City Freeze (Rochester)
* Mountain Lake Lakers (Mountain Lake)
* Midwest Rampage (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
* Minnesota Mud Dawgs (Willmar)

West Division

* Fargo Invaders (Moorhead)
* Sioux Empire Crusaders (Marion, S.D.)
* Rapid City War Eagles (Rapid City, S.D.)
* Tri-State Buffalos (Sioux Center, Iowa)
* Watertown Rebels (Watertown, S.D.)

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers’ bats help rout Rox, 12-4
18h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Rox walk off the Stingers, 15-14
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar wraps up its district run
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Development camp
College
After one season in Minnesota, Logan Cooley cashes in via entry-level Arizona Coyotes contract
1d ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2848401+tennis ball.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Rutten, Saue earn open titles at WaterDays Festival
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball roundup: Willmar remains alive in district play
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
072423.S.WCT.Elrosa.wins.1.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A playoff thriller for Elrosa Saints
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott