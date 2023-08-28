Amateur golf: Gorans earns Eagle Creek club championship

WILLMAR — Matt Gorans made it two titles in a row by winning the Championship Flight of the Eagle Creek Golf Club Championship on Sunday.

Gorans defeated Jim Anderson 2 & 1 in the final.

Meanwhile, Howie Swift won the Senior Flight championship with a 2 & 1 victory over Mike Slette.

The First Flight winner was Ryan Hagemeyer, who had 2.5 points.

The Super Senior Flight championship went to Lori Jacobson, who defeated Norm Strehlow after 20 holes.

Eagle Creek GC Club Championship

Championship flight

First place — Matt Gorans def. Jim Anderson, 2 & 1

Third place — Andy Jacobson def. Shawn Bohlsen

Fifth place — Derek Dionne def. Eric Means, 3 & 2

Senior flight

First place — Howie Swift def. Mike Slette, 2 & 1

Third place — Roque Arcilla def. Clark Vollan, 1 up

Fifth place — Jim Schrammel def. Ken Warzecha, 2 & 1

First flight

(Round robin)

(1) Ryan Hagemeyer, 2.5 points ... (2) Adam Happe 1.5 ... (3) Craig Popp 1 ... (3) Stephen Stuhr 1

Super senior flight

First place — Lori Jacobson def. Norm Strehlow (20 holes)

Third place — Doug Lindblad def. Mike Schroeder