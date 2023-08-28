6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur golf: Gorans earns Eagle Creek club championship

Golfer earns his second straight title by beating Jim Anderson in the championship flight

Tribune's golf roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
August 27, 2023 at 11:01 PM

WILLMAR — Matt Gorans made it two titles in a row by winning the Championship Flight of the Eagle Creek Golf Club Championship on Sunday.
Gorans defeated Jim Anderson 2 & 1 in the final.
Meanwhile, Howie Swift won the Senior Flight championship with a 2 & 1 victory over Mike Slette.
The First Flight winner was Ryan Hagemeyer, who had 2.5 points.
The Super Senior Flight championship went to Lori Jacobson, who defeated Norm Strehlow after 20 holes.

Eagle Creek GC Club Championship

Championship flight
First place — Matt Gorans def. Jim Anderson, 2 & 1
Third place — Andy Jacobson def. Shawn Bohlsen
Fifth place — Derek Dionne def. Eric Means, 3 & 2

Senior flight
First place — Howie Swift def. Mike Slette, 2 & 1
Third place — Roque Arcilla def. Clark Vollan, 1 up
Fifth place — Jim Schrammel def. Ken Warzecha, 2 & 1

First flight
(Round robin)
(1) Ryan Hagemeyer, 2.5 points ... (2) Adam Happe 1.5 ... (3) Craig Popp 1 ... (3) Stephen Stuhr 1

Super senior flight
First place — Lori Jacobson def. Norm Strehlow (20 holes)
Third place — Doug Lindblad def. Mike Schroeder

ADVERTISEMENT

More golf coverage:
Recent golf coverage from west central Minnesota.
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 007.jpg
Prep
A look back at '22-'23
From New London-Spicer's football championship to Lac qui Parle Valley's girls golf title, it was a busy sports year in the west central area
Jun 20
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
The Lac qui Parle Valley girls earn their 3rd state title in 6 years, this time by 1 stroke
Jun 14
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.005.jpg
Prep
State Class AA golf: NLS takes home a good experience at state
Wildcats finish 7th in the Class AA boys’ tournament in Jordan
Jun 14
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA State Golf at Ridges at Sand Creek
New London-Spicer boys, Minnewaska's Riley Larson compete at the state meet
Jun 14
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Class A State Golf 061423 006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Jun 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
State golf: NLS boys in 7th, LQPV girls in 2nd
New London-Spicer shoots a 320 on Day 1 of the Class AA tournament; Lac qui Parle Valley is 8 strokes off pace in Class A
Jun 13
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS senior Nixon Harrier hits an approach shot on hole No. 18 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Boys golf: NLS Wildcats back at state with younger, more relaxed lineup
Wildcats, sans 3 key seniors from 2022, aim for a top finish at the AA boys tournament in Jordan
Jun 12
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.007.jpg
Prep
Golf: Willmar's Joey Wisocki is a Mr. Minnesota Golf Award finalist
Cards' senior makes the cut of the final eight for the award, which will be announced Sunday
Jun 9
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Prep golf: Paynesville golfer winds up tied for 13th place
The Bulldogs' Winston Carlson shoots an 82 in the final round of the Section 6AA tournament to finish with a two-day total of 164
Jun 6
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Paynesville boys finish 7th at Section 6A tournament
Pequot Lakes is in first with a 307, 41 strokes ahead of the Bulldogs. Meanwhile;, the Paynesville girls finished in 12th place
Jun 5
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Bird Island's Zeke Walton, middle, is mobbed by teammates outside the dugout after scoring a run during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur Baseball: Bird Island Bullfrogs back for the final weekend
3h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.008.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball: Cold Spring draftee leads Elrosa Saints to third weekend
4h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's Jordan Sagedahl, 23, high-fives teammate Logan Swann after scoring a run during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Photos: Bird Island Bullfrogs vs. Blue Earth Pirates Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023
5h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Superior Hiking Trail
Northland Outdoors
What's the future of the Superior Hiking Trail?
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Willmar vs. Monticello, 082623.003.jpg
Prep
Prep roundup: Willmar Cardinals open with a tough loss to Monticello Magic
4h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Volleyball: Ridgewater Warriors split weekend games
5h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Monticello, 082623.007.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar vs. Monticello, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
13h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne