Amateur golf: Peterson repeats as Men’s Lakeland Championship winner

WILLMAR —Trent Peterson is the 2023 Men’s Lakeland Championship winner. He took the title Sunday in the men’s championship division at Eagle Creek Golf Course, making it two in a row.

He also won in 2022.

Peterson finished with a 9-under-par 207 after shooting rounds of 70, 36, 68 and 33. That was three strokes better than Danny Anderson, who finished at 210, good for 6-under-par.

Derek Dionne and Bart Bradford tied for third with 1-under-ar 215s.

There were 13 players in the championship flight.

Barry Besonen was the Senior division champion.

Lakeland Championship

(at Eagle Creek Golf Club, Willmar)

Men

Championship flight — (1) Trent Peterson 70-36-68-33—207 … (2) Danny Anderson 72-36-68-34—210 … (3t) Derek Dionne 71-35-74-35—215 … (3t) Bart Bradford 70-36-72-37—215 … (5) Matt Gorans 70-37-77-35—219 … (6) Andy Jacobson 72-39-70-39—220 … (7) Aden Jacobson 76-36-73-37—222 … (8) Gannon Walsh 74-34-79-37—224 … (9t) Jim Anderson74-40-78-36—226 … (9t) Pete Hannig 75-37-71-43—226 … (11) Deiken Carruthers 75-39-80-38—232 … (12) Brennen Arndt 77-36-79-42—234 … (13) Nate Boie 77-38-85-38—238

First flight — (1) Sam Korger 87-42-77—206 … (2) Ethan Bohlsen 87-43-80—210 … (3t) John Jenniges 86-45-80—211 … (3t) Stephen Stuhr 79-50-82—211 … (5) Scott Carruthers 81-49-83—231 … (7) Jacob Streed 87-48-91—226 … (8) Ryan Fernelius 93-53-89—235 … (9) George Collins 104-55-96—255 … (DNF) Todd Bergeth 84-43-DNF—DNF … (DNF) Dustin Carlson 90-38-DNF—DNF

Presidents flight— (1) Gavin Husman 80-36-74—190 … (2) Joey Wisocki 78-38-76—193 … (3t) Collin Swedzinski 84-40-70—195 … (3t) Carter Asche 77-42-76—196 … (7) Josh Fladeboe 77-40-82—199 … (8t) Derek Harris 83-40-79—202 … (8t) Rick Freiburg 83-39-80—202 … (10) Jeff Asche 83-37-83—203 … (11) Tyler Sachariason 86-39-80—205 … (12) Alex Malmgren 83-42-83—208 … (13) Stevin Carlson 82-39-89—210 … (14) Chris Stevens 85-40-86—211 … (DNF) Shawn Bohlsen 79-44-DNF—DNF

Hole-in-one

Bruce Schweitezer aced the 158-yard No. 16 hole on Monday at Eagle Creek Golf Course.

Schweitzer used a 28-degree hybrid to make the shot.

Witnesses were Riley Nelson, Jeff Danielson and Ed Anderson.

