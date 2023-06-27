Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Amateur golf: Peterson repeats as Men’s Lakeland Championship winner

He shoots 9-under-par 207 to take his 2nd straight title at Eagle Creek

Tribune's golf roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 9:44 PM

WILLMAR —Trent Peterson is the 2023 Men’s Lakeland Championship winner. He took the title Sunday in the men’s championship division at Eagle Creek Golf Course, making it two in a row.

He also won in 2022.

Peterson finished with a 9-under-par 207 after shooting rounds of 70, 36, 68 and 33. That was three strokes better than Danny Anderson, who finished at 210, good for 6-under-par.

Derek Dionne and Bart Bradford tied for third with 1-under-ar 215s.

There were 13 players in the championship flight.

Barry Besonen was the Senior division champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

