Sports

American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry headed to state tournament

It won 2 out of 3 games over the weekend from Sunburg, including 2-1 on Sunday after a 3-2, 9-inning loss

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 10:00 PM

GLENWOOD — The American Legion baseball team representing Glenwood Post 187 and Lowry Post 253 is headed to the state tournament.

Glenwood-Lowry won the West Central Sub State championship Sunday at Marthaler Field after three intense, well-played games.

Glenwood-Lowry beat Kerkhoven 8-1 on Saturday in the best-of-3 series, then lost to Post 223 in 3-2 in nine innings Sunday.

That set up the final game and Glenwood-Lowry won it 2-1 to earn the state berth.

Glenwood-Lowry is one of eight teams to have qualified for the 36th Annual State Division II Tournament Friday through Sunday in Roseau.

Glenwood-Lowry plays Proctor, the Northeast Sub-State champion at 10 a.m. Friday. Proctor beat Ely 5-2 in Saturday’s championship final after Ely eliminated Taconite 2-0 out of the losers’ bracket to advance.

In the final game Sunday, Glenwood Lowry got a great 1-2 effort on the mound from Alex Panitzke and Jack Maerjus. Panitzke went the first 5-1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one. He allowed four hits and one earned run. Majerus then earned the save, going the final 1-⅔ innings, striking out one and walking one.

Panitzke went 2-for-3 with a run and a walk. Glenwood-Lowry, which had four hits, tied it up at 1-1 in the bottom of the second, then got the go-ahead run in the fifth.

Alex Call went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Kerkhoven.

Glenwood-Lowry 2, Kerkhoven 1

Kerkhoven    100   000   0-1   4   2
Glenwood-Lowry      010   010   x-2   4   1

Hitting - Kerkhoven: Luke Jeseritz 0-3 r bb, Jaiden Henjum 1-3, Alex Call 2-3 rbi, Logan Rudningen 1-3, Evan Zimmer 0-2 hbp … Glenwood-Lowry: Alex Panitzke 2-3 r bb, Dylan Alexander 1-3 bb, Noah Jensen 0-3 bb, PJ Johnson 0-2 bb, Connor Erickson 0-2 bb, Riley Dell 0-2 r hbp sb-2, Austin Ballhagen 1-1 bb sb-2, Ryland Martin 0-2 hbp, 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Kerkhoven: Henjum (L) 3.2-3-1-0-2-5, Engelke 2.1-1-1-0-4-3 … Glenwood-Lowry: Panitzke (W) 5.1-4-1-1-1-3, Jack Majerus (Sv) 1.2-0-0-0-1-1

Kerkhoven 3, Glenwood-Lowry 2

Glenwood-Lowry    000   001   001-2   3   2
Kerkhoven      100   000   002-3   8   0

Hitting - Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 1-4 rbi, Dylan Alexander 0-3 bb, Noah Jensen 0-2 r bb hbp, Riley Dell 0-0 hbp, Connor Erickson 1-3 rbi bb, Ryland Martin 1-3 r … Kerkhoven: Luke Jeseritz 2-5 r rbi-2 2b, Jaiden Henjum 0-3 bb, Alex Call 1-4, Travis Engelke 1-3, Logan Rudningen 1-4 rbi, Evan Zimmer 2-4 r, Jacob Walsh 1-3 r bb, Jett Olson 0-2 hbp-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glenwood-Lowry: Alexander 8-5-1-1-2-4, Panitzke (L) 0.2-3-2-2-0-2 … Kerkhoven: Call 7-2-1-1-2-16, Henjum (W) 2-1-1-1-1-1

Game Saturday

Glenwood-Lowry 8, Kerkhoven 1

Kerkhoven                000   000   1-1     6   3
Glenwood-Lowry     700   001   x-8   11   0

Hitting - Kerkhoven: Jaiden Henjum 2-4 2b, Luke Jeseritz 1-3 rbi bb, Travis Engelke 1-2 2b, Hunter Engelke 1-2 bb, Evan Zimmer 1-3 r, Jacob Walsh 0-2 bb … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 0-4 r rbi sb, Alex Panitzke 2-4 r rbi, Dylan Alexander 2-4 r, Noah Jensen 1-4 r rbi-2 2b, PJ Johnson 1-3 r rbi 2b, Levi Johnson 1-3 r sb, Conner Erickson 2-3 r rbi-2 2b, Austin Ballhagen 0-3 sb, Ryland Martin 2-3, Aron Majerus 0-0 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Kerkhoven: Zimmer (L) 6-11-8-6-0-5 … Glenwood-Lowry: Martin (W) 6.2-4-1-1-3-4, Ballhagen 0.1-2-0-0-0-0

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
