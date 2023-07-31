Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry winds up 4th at state

La Crescent takes third place with a walk-off home run, 6-4

Baseball 01
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 8:28 PM

ROSEAU — Kale Baker hit a walk-off home run to lift La Crescent past Glenwood-Lowry and give Post 595 a third-place finish at the 2023 Division II American Legion State Baseball Tournament on Sunday.

Baker’s three-run home run secured a 6-4 victory for La Crescent. Brady Grupa hit a double and Zack Bentzen took a walk before Baker sealed Post 595’s win.

Three of Glenwood-Lowry’s four runs came in the fourth inning to give it a 4-2 lead. Connor Erickson, Levi Johnson and Riley Dell each reached home on errors.

La Crescent cut its deficit to 4-3 in the fifth inning. Elias McCool scored on a fielder’s choice.

Post 595 held one other lead at 2-1 in the third inning. Baker hit an RBI single to plate Nathan Masterson.

Baker finished 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and one run.

Glenwood-Lowry jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Dylan Alexander hit an RBI single to score Alex Panitzke.

Alexander had two of Glenwood-Lowry’s five hits. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.

Dell, Erickson and Jack Majerus each had a hit for Glenwood-Lowry.

Alongside Baker, two other La Crescent batters had multi-hit games. Masterson was 2-for-3 with a double and one run and Dusty Grattan went 2-for-3.

Glenwood-Lowry ends its 2023 season with a 21-8 record.

Sleepy Eye won the state Division II title by beating Eden Valley-Watkins 10-5 on Sunday. Roseau took the consolation championship with a 6-2 victory Saturday over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

La Crescent 6, Glenwood-Lowry 4

G-L                    100   300   0-4     5   0
La Crescent      011   010   3-6   11   4

Hitting - G-L: Jack Majerus 1-3 2b bb sb, Alex Panitzke 0-3 r bb, Dylan Alexander 2-3 rbi bb, Connor Erickson 1-2 r 2b bb, Levi Johnson 0-3 r, Riley Dell 1-2 r, Austin Ballhagen 0-2 bb … La Crescent: Elias McCool 1-4 r rbi 2b, Nathan Masterson 2-3 r 2b, Brady Grupa 1-4 r rbi 2b, Zack Bentzen 0-2 r bb-2, Kale Baker 3-4 r rbi-4 hr, Alex Von Arx 0-2 r bb, Mitchell Reining 1-3, Dusty Grattan 2-3, Mayes Boyer 1-3 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - G-L: Alexander 6-9-3-3-2-3, Majerus (L) 0.2-2-3-3-1-1 … La Crescent: Boyer 6.1-5-4-0-5-2, Baker (W) 0.2-0-0-0-0-0

Saturday

Eden Valley-Watkins 2, Glenwood-Lowry 1

Sam Nistler’s base hit secured a walk-off, 11 inning victory for Eden Valley-Watkins over Glenwood-Lowry in the semifinals of the 2023 Division II Senior American Legion State Baseball Tournament.

Glenwood-Lowry’s run came in the second inning. Riley Dell hit an RBI double to score Levi Johnson. Dell finished the game 2-for-4, adding a walk.

Eden Valley-Watkins knotted the game at 1-1 in the seventh inning. Nolan Geislinger hit an RBI double to plate Max Geislinger.

Coltant Harff earned the win for Eden Valley-Watkins. He pitched five innings with six strikeouts and two walks, allowing three hits and zero runs.

G-L        010   000   000   00-0   7   3
EV-W     000   000   100   01-0   9   0

Hitting - G-L: Alex Panitzke 1-6, Dylan Alexander 2-3 bb-2, Connor Erickson 1-5, Levi Johnson 0-3 r bb-2, Riley Dell 2-4 rbi 2b bb, Austin Ballhagen 1-4 bb, Ryland Martin 0-2 bb-2 … EV-W: Nolan Geislinger 2-4 rbi 2b bb, Landon Neiman 1-4 sb bb-2, Sam Nistler 1-4 rbi bb-2, Gavin Mathies 1-5, Myles Dziengel 3-5, Max Geislinger 1-3 r-2 bb-2 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - G-L: Panitzke 6-5-0-0-2-2, Martin (L) 4.1-4-2-1-5-3 … EV-W: N. Geislinger 6-4-1-1-6-7, Coltant Harff (W) 5-3-0-0-2-6

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
