American Legion baseball roundup: Gabe Rohman, New London-Spicer shut down Willmar

SPICER — Gabe Rohman shined bright to help the New London-Spicer Wildcats cruise past Willmar Post 167 in an American Legion baseball matchup on Wednesday.

Rohman pitched five innings with five strikeouts and three walks, allowing three hits en route to an 11-0 six-inning victory for the Wildcats at the Green Lake Diamonds.

New London-Spicer’s 11 runs came on as many hits, two of which came from Rohman. He batted 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and an RBI.

Willmar Post 167 shortstop Jordan Ellingson scoops a ground ball against the New London-Spicer Wildcats Legion Baseball team on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Luke Knudsen and Brayden Skindelien helped pace the Wildcats. Knudsen went 3-for-3 with one run, an RBI and a walk. Skindelien was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a run, one walk and a stolen base.

Braeden Fagerlie, Cullen Gregory and Mason Thole tallied the hits for Post 167. Fagerlie’s came as a double in the second inning.

After Gregory’s single and back-to-back walks, Willmar loaded up the bases with an opportunity to get on the scoreboard in the fourth inning. But, Rohman had other plans.

New London-Spicer Wildcats Legion Baseball second baseman Luke Knudsen leaps up to make a catch against Willmar Post 167 on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The recent New London-Spicer High School graduate recorded a strikeout, forced an infield fly and tallied another strikeout to strand three runners and keep his shutout.

Holmquist cemented the Wildcats’ shutout, pitching in relief of Rohman. He went one inning, allowing zero hits and recording one strikeout.

Willmar plays Litchfield Post 104 at 7 p.m. Thursday at Swansson Field.

Willmar Post 167 courtesy runner Gavin Evenson takes his lead-off against the New London-Spicer Wildcats Legion Baseball team on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

NLS 11, Willmar 0

Willmar 000 000-0 3 5

NLS 233 012-11 11 0

Hitting - Willmar: Cullen Gregory 1-3, Mason Thole 1-2 bb, Tyler Madsen 0-2 bb, Jordan Ellingson 0-1 bb, Braeden Fagerlie 1-2 2b … NLS: Brayden Skindelien 2-3 r rbi-3 bb sb, Luke Knudsen 3-3 r rbi bb, Bennett Schultz 1-4 r rbi sb, Chi Schneider 0-3 rbi bb, Carson McCain 0-3 r rbi, Aedan Andresen 1-3 r-2 bb, Cole Dolezal 0-1 r bb, Adam Sandau 1-2 r, Gabe Rohman 2-2 r-3 rbi 2b, Reid Holmquist 1-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Blake Reiman (L) 1.1-5-5-3-1-2, Dylan Staska 1.2-3-3-2-2-2, Fagerlie 1-0-1-1-2-1, Connor Smith 1.2-3-2-0-0-0 … NLS : Rohman (W) 5-3-0-0-3-5, Holmquist 1-0-0-0-0-1

Game 2: Glenwood-Lowry 7, Brooten 2

Ryland Martin and Austin Ballhagen combined to hold Brooten to two hits as Glenwood-Lowry got the doubleheader sweep at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Martin started the game and struck out seven over four innings to claim the victory. Ballhagen struck out three in his one inning of relief.

Brothers PJ and Levi Johnson combined for five hits for Glenwood-Lowry. PJ was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Levi Johnson finished 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Owen Paulson was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Brooten Post 288. Braeden Michels had the team’s other hit, going 1-for-2 with a run.

Glenwood-Lowry hosts Benson for a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Brooten 000 20-2 2 2

Glenwood-Lowry 300 4x-7 9 0

Hitting - Brooten: Aiden Mueller 0-1 r hbp, Braeden Michels 1-2 r, Owen Paulson 1-2 2b rbi-2 … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 1-3 r, Dylan Alexander 1-2 2b r, Riley Dell 1-1 r rbi, Noah Jensen 1-2 2b r rbi, Ethan Jacobs 0-1 r, PJ Johnson 3-3 2b-2 r-2 rbi-2, Levi Johnson 2-2 2b rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Brooten: Kaden DeRoo (L) 4-9-7-4-2-2 … Glenwood-Lowry: Ryland Martin (W) 4-2-2-2-0-7, Austin Ballhagen 1-0-0-0-0-3

Game 1: Glenwood-Lowry 9, Brooten 1

Glenwood-Lowry scored nine unanswered runs in a Game 1 victory against Brooten at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Dylan Alexander went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Glenwood-Lowry’s offense. Levi Johnson was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Austin Ballhagen went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs. PJ Johnson struck out 11 in a complete-game victory.

Ethan Mueller went 3-for-4 for Brooten Post 288. Hayden Sobiech finished 2-for-3 with a run.

Brooten 100 000 0-1 7 3

Glenwood-Lowry 012 231 x-9 10 0

Hitting - Brooten: Hayden Sobiech 2-3 r bb, Ethan Mueller 3-4, Luke Dingmann 1-4 rbi, Jordan Herickhoff 1-3 2b … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 0-3 r rbi sb, Alex Panitzke 1-3 r bb, Dylan Alexander 3-4 rbi, Noah Jensen 0-3 r bb, PJ Johnson 1-3 r rbi hbp, Levi Johnson 2-4 r-2 rbi, Austin Ballhagen 2-3 r-2 hbp sb, Connor Erickson 0-2 rbi, Caden Larson 0-0 rbi bb, Ryland Martin 1-3 r rbi-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Brooten: Dingmann (L) 5.2-10-9-6-4-3, DeRoo 0.1-0-0-0-0-1 … Glenwood-Lowry: PJ Johnson (W) 7-7-1-1-3-11

