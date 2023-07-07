American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry gets 2 on Benson Post 62

GLENWOOD — Glenwood-Lowry pitcher Dylan Alexander held Benson Post 62 to two hits to complete a doubleheader sweep at Marthaler Field Thursday in Glenwood.

Glenwood-Lowry opened with a 6-4 win in Game 1, followed by a 3-1 victory in Game 2.

Alexander gave up one unearned run and one walk while striking out five in the nightcap. He was also 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI. Noah Jensen and Riley Dell also finished 1-for-2 for Glenwood-Lowry.

Hudson Ver Steeg had both hits for the Express in Game 2, going 2-for-2.

With a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Glenwood-Lowry got past Benson in the opener.

Alexander led Glenwood-Lowry’s offense. He went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. He hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second.

Alex Panitzke collected the win on the mound. The Glenwood-Lowry pitcher struck out six while giving up five hits and three walks in a complete-game outing.

The Express got hits in Game 1 from Donovan Curfman, Dain Schroeder, Hudson Ver Steeg, Alex Claussen and Grant Gunlogson.

Game 2: Glenwood-Lowry 3, Benson 1

Benson 100 00-1 2 1

Glenwood-Lowry 201 0x-3 3 1

Hitting - Benson: Max Nygaard 0-2 r, Hudson Ver Steeg 2-2, Garrett Lenz 0-2 rbi … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 0-1 r bb sb, Alex Panitzke 0-1 r bb, Dylan Alexander 1-2 rbi, Noah Jensen 1-2 r rbi, Riley Dell 1-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Dain Schroeder (L) 2.2-2-3-3-2-1, Ver Steeg 1.1-1-0-0-0-2 … Glenwood-Lowry: Alexander (W) 5-2-1-0-1-5

Game 1: Glenwood-Lowry 6, Benson 4

Benson 201 010 0-4 5 4

Glenwood-Lowry 130 002 x-6 5 5

Hitting - Benson: Donovan Curfman 1-4 r, Max Nygaard 0-3 r-2 hbp, Dain Schroeder 1-3 r bb, Hudson Ver Steeg 1-3 rbi, Garrett Lenz 0-4 rbi, Alex Claussen 1-2 rbi bb, Grant Gunlogson 1-2 bb … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 2-4 r-2, Alex Panitzke 1-4 2b r-2 rbi, Dylan Alexander 2-4 hr r rbi-3 sb-2, Riley Dell 0-3 rbi bb, Ryland Martin 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Lenz 3-3-4-0-1-3, Claussen (L) 3-2-2-0-3-4 … Glenwood-Lowry: Panitzke (W) 7-5-4-0-3-6

Game 2: NLS 5, Albany 0

New London-Spicer completed the sweep of Albany Post 482 with a shutout victory in Game 2 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Konnor Rohloff and Carson McCain combined for a three-hit shutout for the Wildcats. Rohloff pitched the first six innings, striking out four while allowing three hits and three walks. McCain struck out the side in a scoreless seventh inning.

Chi Schneider hit a two-run home run for NLS in the fifth inning. He finished 1-for-3. Cole Dolezal was 2-for-2 with a double, and Gabe Rohman was 2-for-3 with a triple.

NLS 300 020 0-5 8 2

Albany 000 000 0-0 3 0

Hitting - NLS: Luke Knudsen 1-3 2b r bb sb, Bennett Schultz 0-3 r hbp, Chi Schneider 1-3 hr r-2 rbi-2 bb, Carson McCain 1-2 2b r rbi bb, Grant Paffrath 1-3 rbi-2, Cole Dolezal 2-2 2b, Gabe Rohman 2-3 3b … Albany: Tanner Reis 1-4, Nathan Sand 1-3, Keenan Dingman 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Konnor Rohloff (W) 6-3-0-0-3-4, McCain 1-0-0-0-0-3 … Albany: Owen Sunderman (L) 7-8-5-5-3-1

Game 1: NLS 7, Albany 2

New London-Spicer scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to a win over Albany Post 482 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Grant Paffrath and Luke Knudsen each had two hits for the Wildcats. Paffrath went 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Knudsen finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.

Brayden Skindelien got the win after striking out four and allowing two hits and one walk over five innings.

Albany 000 002 0-2 5 1

NLS 100 600 x-7 8 1

Hitting - Albany: Drew Cramlet 0-3 r, Tanner Reis 1-3 2b r rbi, Devin Hansen 0-1 rbi, Carter Voss 2-3, Keenan Dingman 1-2, #26 1-1 … NLS: Brayden Skindelien 0-2 r-2 bb, Eli Jacobson 1-1, Luke Knudsen 2-4 r rbi-2 sb, Chi Schneider 1-4 rbi-2, Carson McCain 1-2 bb sb, Grant Paffrath 2-3 2b r, Aedan Andresen 0-2 r bb, Gabe Rohman 1-3 r rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Albany: Cramlet (L) 3-4-4-4-3-1, Landon Vogel 2-3-3-1-1-2, Hansen 1-1-0-0-0-0 … NLS: Skindelien (W) 5-2-0-0-1-4, Jacobson 2-3-2-1-1-2

BOLD 7, Cottonwood 6

Tate Sheehan and Jack Kaiser each had two hits for the BOLD Mudhens in a win over Cottonwood Post 503 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.

Sheehan finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Kaiser was also 2-for-3, hitting for a double and scoring a run.

Sam Sigurdson notched the victory with nine strikeouts over five innings on the hill.

Cottonwood 200 111 1-6 7 2

BOLD 060 001 x-7 8 4

Hitting - Cottonwood: Justin Timm 1-4 r rbi sb, Taiven Isaackson 1-2 r-2 bb hbp sb, Ayden St. Pierre 1-4 r rbi-2, Braylon Breyfogle 1-3 r bb, Kyler Post 0-4 r rbi-2, Dylan Caron 1-4, Greg Schafer 2-3 sb … BOLD: Tate Sheehan 2-3 3b r-2 rbi bb, Lane Osterfeld 1-3 r, Daylen Weber 1-4 rbi-2, Owen Flann 1-3 2b r rbi hbp, Jack Kaiser 2-3 2b r, Sam Sigurdson 0-2 r, Jonah Walton 1-2 rbi bb, Mason Uhlenkamp 0-1 r rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Cottonwood: Isaackson (L) 4.1-7-6-2-3-5, St. Pierre 1.2-1-1-1-1-2 … BOLD: Sigurdson (W) 5-5-4-2-2-9, Hunter Malvin (Sv) 2-2-2-1-1-2