Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry gets 2 on Benson Post 62

American Legion baseball report for Thursday, July 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dylan Alexander paces Glenwood-Lowry to a pair of wins, 6-4 and 3-1

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 9:51 PM

GLENWOOD — Glenwood-Lowry pitcher Dylan Alexander held Benson Post 62 to two hits to complete a doubleheader sweep at Marthaler Field Thursday in Glenwood.

Glenwood-Lowry opened with a 6-4 win in Game 1, followed by a 3-1 victory in Game 2.

Alexander gave up one unearned run and one walk while striking out five in the nightcap. He was also 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI. Noah Jensen and Riley Dell also finished 1-for-2 for Glenwood-Lowry.

Hudson Ver Steeg had both hits for the Express in Game 2, going 2-for-2.

With a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Glenwood-Lowry got past Benson in the opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander led Glenwood-Lowry’s offense. He went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. He hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second.

Alex Panitzke collected the win on the mound. The Glenwood-Lowry pitcher struck out six while giving up five hits and three walks in a complete-game outing.

The Express got hits in Game 1 from Donovan Curfman, Dain Schroeder, Hudson Ver Steeg, Alex Claussen and Grant Gunlogson.

Game 2: Glenwood-Lowry 3, Benson 1

Benson   100   00-1   2   1
Glenwood-Lowry     201   0x-3   3   1
Hitting - Benson: Max Nygaard 0-2 r, Hudson Ver Steeg 2-2, Garrett Lenz 0-2 rbi … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 0-1 r bb sb, Alex Panitzke 0-1 r bb, Dylan Alexander 1-2 rbi, Noah Jensen 1-2 r rbi, Riley Dell 1-2 rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Dain Schroeder (L) 2.2-2-3-3-2-1, Ver Steeg 1.1-1-0-0-0-2 … Glenwood-Lowry: Alexander (W) 5-2-1-0-1-5 

Game 1: Glenwood-Lowry 6, Benson 4

Benson   201   010   0-4   5   4
Glenwood-Lowry     130   002   x-6   5   5
Hitting - Benson: Donovan Curfman 1-4 r, Max Nygaard 0-3 r-2 hbp, Dain Schroeder 1-3 r bb, Hudson Ver Steeg 1-3 rbi, Garrett Lenz 0-4 rbi, Alex Claussen 1-2 rbi bb, Grant Gunlogson 1-2 bb … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 2-4 r-2, Alex Panitzke 1-4 2b r-2 rbi, Dylan Alexander 2-4 hr r rbi-3 sb-2, Riley Dell 0-3 rbi bb, Ryland Martin 0-2 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Lenz 3-3-4-0-1-3, Claussen (L) 3-2-2-0-3-4 … Glenwood-Lowry: Panitzke (W) 7-5-4-0-3-6

Game 2: NLS 5, Albany 0

New London-Spicer completed the sweep of Albany Post 482 with a shutout victory in Game 2 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Konnor Rohloff and Carson McCain combined for a three-hit shutout for the Wildcats. Rohloff pitched the first six innings, striking out four while allowing three hits and three walks. McCain struck out the side in a scoreless seventh inning.

Chi Schneider hit a two-run home run for NLS in the fifth inning. He finished 1-for-3. Cole Dolezal was 2-for-2 with a double, and Gabe Rohman was 2-for-3 with a triple.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS   300   020   0-5   8   2
Albany      000   000   0-0   3   0
Hitting - NLS: Luke Knudsen 1-3 2b r bb sb, Bennett Schultz 0-3 r hbp, Chi Schneider 1-3 hr r-2 rbi-2 bb, Carson McCain 1-2 2b r rbi bb, Grant Paffrath 1-3 rbi-2, Cole Dolezal 2-2 2b, Gabe Rohman 2-3 3b … Albany: Tanner Reis 1-4, Nathan Sand 1-3, Keenan Dingman 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Konnor Rohloff (W) 6-3-0-0-3-4, McCain 1-0-0-0-0-3 … Albany: Owen Sunderman (L) 7-8-5-5-3-1

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express spoil Willmar Stingers' 2nd-half opener
Eau Claire rolls to a 15-5 victory over Willmar
2m ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails duo dominates in Corn Belt win over Wabasso Jaxx
Baseball report for Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Christian Lessman, Patrick Courtney combine for 18 strikeouts in Rails' 4-1 win
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Post 167 vs. Wildcats, 070523.001.jpg
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Gabe Rohman, New London-Spicer shut down Willmar
American Legion baseball report for July 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Rohman tosses 5 scoreless innings in the Wildcats' 11-0 victory over Post 167
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Hayden Venenga, 77, jumps up to try to block a pass by Hutchinson's Logan Butler during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Football: Willmar lineman makes a big-time commitment
Hayden Venenga, a senior to be, will play football for South Dakota State beginning in 2024. He's one of many area athletes deciding on their futures
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers close out road trip with an extra-inning win
Willmar beats Thunder Bay 3-2 in 10 innings, go 3-1 in Canada
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Jordan Smith Class A Lynchburg Cleveland Guardians Manager.jpg
Pro
Willmar native Jordan Smith still living out his baseball dreams
The All-American baseball player and Willmar native spent 7 years in Cleveland's minor league system and now is managing Class A Lynchburg after ending his playing career in 2018.
3d ago
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
RRHOFIC, 070223.002.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A Hall of Fame day for the Raymond Rockets
Amateur baseball report for July 2, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Tom DeBoer, Jordan Smith are inducted in ceremonies prior to an 8-5 Raymond win.
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers bounce back against Thunder Bay Border Cats, 3-2
Sean Rimmer’s 10th inning, RBI single earns Stingers a comeback victory over Thunder Bay
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball 01
Sports
Legion baseball: Willmar Legion drops two games Saturday
Post 167 falls to Eden Valley-Watkins 4-3 and Albany 12-1 in five innings
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Marshall scores in bottom of 9th to beat Raymond
A’s get a walk-off single from Logan Tomasek to beat the Rockets, 3-2
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Game 1: NLS 7, Albany 2

New London-Spicer scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to a win over Albany Post 482 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Grant Paffrath and Luke Knudsen each had two hits for the Wildcats. Paffrath went 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Knudsen finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.

Brayden Skindelien got the win after striking out four and allowing two hits and one walk over five innings.

Albany   000   002   0-2   5   1
NLS     100   600   x-7   8   1
Hitting - Albany: Drew Cramlet 0-3 r, Tanner Reis 1-3 2b r rbi, Devin Hansen 0-1 rbi, Carter Voss 2-3, Keenan Dingman 1-2, #26 1-1 … NLS: Brayden Skindelien 0-2 r-2 bb, Eli Jacobson 1-1, Luke Knudsen 2-4 r rbi-2 sb, Chi Schneider 1-4 rbi-2, Carson McCain 1-2 bb sb, Grant Paffrath 2-3 2b r, Aedan Andresen 0-2 r bb, Gabe Rohman 1-3 r rbi-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Albany: Cramlet (L) 3-4-4-4-3-1, Landon Vogel 2-3-3-1-1-2, Hansen 1-1-0-0-0-0 … NLS: Skindelien (W) 5-2-0-0-1-4, Jacobson 2-3-2-1-1-2

BOLD 7, Cottonwood 6

Tate Sheehan and Jack Kaiser each had two hits for the BOLD Mudhens in a win over Cottonwood Post 503 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.

Sheehan finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Kaiser was also 2-for-3, hitting for a double and scoring a run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Sigurdson notched the victory with nine strikeouts over five innings on the hill.

Cottonwood   200   111   1-6   7   2
BOLD     060   001   x-7   8   4
Hitting - Cottonwood: Justin Timm 1-4 r rbi sb, Taiven Isaackson 1-2 r-2 bb hbp sb, Ayden St. Pierre 1-4 r rbi-2, Braylon Breyfogle 1-3 r bb, Kyler Post 0-4 r rbi-2, Dylan Caron 1-4, Greg Schafer 2-3 sb … BOLD: Tate Sheehan 2-3 3b r-2 rbi bb, Lane Osterfeld 1-3 r, Daylen Weber 1-4 rbi-2, Owen Flann 1-3 2b r rbi hbp, Jack Kaiser 2-3 2b r, Sam Sigurdson 0-2 r, Jonah Walton 1-2 rbi bb, Mason Uhlenkamp 0-1 r rbi bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Cottonwood: Isaackson (L) 4.1-7-6-2-3-5, St. Pierre 1.2-1-1-1-1-2 … BOLD: Sigurdson (W) 5-5-4-2-2-9, Hunter Malvin (Sv) 2-2-2-1-1-2

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
What To Read Next
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers pummel Border Cats
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Shane Zylstra, a NLS grad and current Detroit Lions tight end, talks to a group of players during the Shane & Brandon Zylstra Football Camp Friday, June 30, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Sports
Football: Zylstra brothers team up for inaugural camp
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers hammer Larks, 13-1
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
Jun 27
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a doubleheader split
Jun 29
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Kandiyohi's Seth Brede goes through Turn 1 During Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Modified Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Sports
Auto racing: Good night for Atwater driver at KRA Speedway
Jun 29
 · 
By  Joe Brown