American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry grabs a pair of wins

GLENWOOD — The Glenwood-Lowry American Legion baseball team swept a doubleheader from Ashby on Monday night.

Glenwood-Lowry won 2-1 and 9-7.

In Game 1, PJ Johnson tossed a five-hitter for Glenwood-Lowry. He struck out eight, walked two and allowed one earned run.

He also was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Connor Erickson drove in Glenwood-Lowry’s other run.

In Game 2, Glenwood-Lowry had nine hits. Dylan Alexander, Ryland Martin and Austin Ballhagen all had two hits.

Alexander went 2-for-3 with a run. Martin was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs. Ballhagen was 2-for-3 with two runs.

American Legion

Game 2:

Glenwood-Lowry 9, Ashby 7

Glenwood-Lowry 101 52-9 9 1

Ashby 500 20-7 7 4

Hitting - Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 1-4 rbi, Alex Panitzke 1-3 r-3 bb, Dylan Alexander 2-3 r, PJ Johnson 1-2 2b r rbi-3 bb, Connor Erickson 0-2 rbi bb, Ryland Martin 2-3 r-2 sb, Austin Ballhagen 2-3 r-2, Connor Frey 0-3 rbi … Ashby: Riley Perleberg 2-3 r, Brady Perleberg 0-1 r-2 bb-2, Brodie Ecker 1-1 r bb hbp, Robert Nelson 2-3 r, Richard Johnson 1-3 r rbi-2, Jake Norby 1-1 hr r rbi-3 hbp Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glenwood-Lowry: Ballhagen 3-6-5-5-3-1, Levi Johnson (W) 1-1-2-0-2-2, Alexander 1-0-0-0-0-2 … Ashby: B. Perleberg (L) 4.1-9-9-7-3-2, Johnson 0.2-0-0-0-0-0

Game 1:

Glenwood-Lowry 2, Ashby 1

Ashby 100 000 0-1 5 0

Glenwood-Lowry 200 000 x-2 4 0

Hitting - Ashby: Riley Perleberg 0-3 r bb, Robert Nelson 1-3 rbi, Brady Perleberg 2-2 2b bb, Logan Johnson 1-3, Jake Norby 1-2 hbp … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 1-2 r hbp sb-2, Alex Panitzke 0-2 r bb, PJ Johnson 2-3 2b rbi, Connor Erickson 0-2 rbi bb, Ryland Martin 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ashby: Norby (L) 6-4-2-2-3-0 … Glenwood-Lowry: Johnson (W) 7-5-1-1-2-8

Litchfield 5, Albany 3

Down 3-2, Litchfield put up three runs in the top of the seventh inning for a come-from-behind victory against Albany at Avon.

Calvin Jones led Post 104’s offense. He went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Bradley Larson added two hits, going 2-for-3. He also got the complete-game victory after striking out five and walking one.

Litchfield 001 001 3-5 9 3

Albany 200 001 0-3 8 1

Hitting - Litchfield: Calvin Jones 3-4 r rbi, Jack McCann 1-4 r rbi sb-2, Anthony Estrada 1-3 bb sb-2, Jaxon Marquardt 0-3 rbi sf, Connor Taber 1-4, Bradley Larson 2-3, Hunter Schultz 1-3 r … Albany: Bennet Hylla 2-4, Devin Hansen 1-4 sb, Tanner Reis 1-4 2b r, Drew Cramlet 1-2 2b r rbi bb, Ethan Borgerding 1-2 rbi, Elliot Allen 1-1 2b r, Elliot Burnett 1-3, Owen Carlson 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Larson (W) 7-8-3-2-1-5… Albany: Owen Sunderman (L) 6.1-9-5-4-0-4, Allen 0.2-0-0-0-1-0