American Legion baseball roundup: Madison starts strong to beat Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS — A six-run first inning helped propel Madison past Granite Falls, 7-4 on Thursday night in an American Legion baseball game at Richter Field.

Madison had 10 hits and added a run in the seventh inning.

For Granite Falls, Bryce Sneller went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Nikson Knapper, Nolan Hildahl, Drew Almich and Andrew Flaten all had hits for Post 69.

Avery Wittnebel was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Kaden Mortenson was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs for Madison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madison 7, Granite Falls 4

Madison 600 000 1-7 10 0

Granite Falls 010 030 0-4 6 2

Hitting - Madison: Dylan Keimig 0-4 r sb, Dyllon Geiser 1-4 r, Blake Wollschlager 1-4 r rbi, Kadyn Fernholz 1-4 r, Avery Wittnebel 3-4 r rbi 2b, Kaden Mortenson 2-4 r rbi-2 2b, Dain Mortenson 1-3 r rbi sb, Davis Patzer 0-2 hbp, Ethan Schommer 1-2 rbi-2 sb … Granite Falls: Cody Dahlager 0-2 r bb-2, Nikson Knapper 1-4, Bryce Sneller 2-4 rbi-2, Nolan Hildahl 1-3 r hbp, Braden Nelson 0-3 bb, Landon Anderson 0-2 bb, Drew Almich 1-3 r, Andrew Flaten 1-2 r rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Madison: Wittnebel (W) 4.1-6-4-4-3-5, B. Wollschlager (Sv) 2.2-0-0-0-2-2 … Granite Falls: Knapper (L) 6-96-3-0-4, Dahlager 1-1-1-0-0-1

Granite Falls 11,Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 1

Cody Dahlager went 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs to help lead Granite Falls past Sacred Heart/MACCRaY at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Emery Aker was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Sacred Heart/MACCRAY..

Sacred Heart 001 00-1 2 1

Granite Falls 133 4x-11 8 0

Hitting - Sacred Heart: Emery Aker 1-2 rbi 2b, Jack Wertish 0-1 bb, BrendenPeterson 1-2 r … Granite Falls: Cody Dahlager 3-3 r-2 3b, Nikson Napper 0-1 r-2 rbi bb-2, Bryce Sneller 0-1 bb, Eric Jimenez 0-0 r bb, Nolan Hildahl 1-2 r rbi 2b, Braeden Nelson 1-2 r rbi, Tarrick Rupp 0-0 bb rbi, Jake Odegard 1-2 r, Landon Anderson 1-2 rbi, Owen Torvik 0-0 bb rbi, Drew Almich 1-2 r rbi 2b, Connor Fagen 0-0 rbi bb, Andrew Flaten 1-2 r-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: Trevor Peterson 3.1-8-11-9-6-3, I Schroeder 0.2-0-0-0-2-0 … Granite Falls: Sneller (W) 4-2-1-1-1-7, , Fagen 1-0-0-0-0-2

ADVERTISEMENT

Montevideo 11, Prinsburg 6

Montevideo used a four-run sixth inning to break out the game and beat Prinsburg at Montevideo.

Braelin Rime went 2-for-3 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, a run, an RBI and a stolen base for Prinsburg. Wesley Fussy was 2-for-4 with a run and Preston Dehmlow was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run for the Orioles.

Prinsburg 210 030 0-5 8 4

Montevideo 122 024 x-11 11 1

Hitting - Prinsburg: Braelin Rime 2-3 r rbi 2b hbp sb, Isaiah Swart 1-3 r hbp sb, Josh Nelson 1-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b sb, Wesley Fussy 2-4 r, Preston Dehmlow 2-3 r bb, Riley Broberg 0-2 bb … Montevideo: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Prinsburg: Nelson 2-2-3-3-0-0, J Versteeg 3-5-4-0-0-2, Fussy 1-4-4-3-1 … Montevideo: n/a