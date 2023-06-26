American Legion baseball roundup: Mudhens Tournament ends without a title game

BIRD ISLAND — Rain wreaked havoc on the 21st Annual BOLD Mudhens Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Lions Memorial Park.

Only one regulation game was played Sunday. New London-Spicer beat Millard Black of Omaha 3-2 in the third-place game. The game was called after five innings because of rain.

The West St. Paul Challenger and St. Louis Park were scheduled to play in the championship. But it was called off because of rain. The teams are declared co-champions, said BOLD head coach Joe Dollerschell.

West St. Paul last won the tournament in 2007 and St. Lous Park won it in 2021. The two become the third and fourth teams to have won the tournament more than once. Jordan and Hutchinson also have won it twice.

On Saturday, BOLD lost in the consolation semifinals to Litchfield, 13-0.

Dollerschell noted that rain has plagued the tournament before. All teams got to play at least twice, with NLS and Millard getting three games in.

“It’s actually been worse,” Dollerschell said of the weather. “We got dumped on this morning (Sunday). The teams were very gracious about it. They understood.”

BOLD next plays a junior and senior legion doubleheader Tuesday at Granite Falls.

BOLD Tournament

NLS 3, Millard (Neb.) Black 2

New London-Spicer earned a walk-off win in the third-place game in a game that was called after five innings because of rain Sunday at Bird Island.

Bennett Schultz, Christopher Schneider and Grant Paffrath drove in runs for the Wildcats.

Brady Skindelien went all five innings for the win on the mound, striking out five and walking five.

Millard 200 0-2 5 1

NLS 100 11-3 4 0

Hitting - Millard: Tworek 1-3, Langford 1-3 r, Hertzig 1-3 r bb, Dirks 1-2 rbi-2 bb, Keller 1-2 2b, Jung 0-1 bb … NLS: Brayden Skindelien 1-3 sb, Luke Knudsen 0-1 r-2 bb-2, Bennett Schultz 1-1 rbi 2b hbp-2, Christopher Schneider 1-3 rbi, Carson McCain 0-1 r bb, Grant Paffrath 1-2 rbi 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Millard: Eisold 3-3-2-2-2-1, Chandler (L) 1.1-0-1-1-1-2, Nibbink 0-1-0-0-0-0 … NLS: Skindelien (W) 5-5-2-2-5-5

St. Louis Park 3, NLS 2

Miles Marggraf went all six innings, striking out eight, walking three and allowing two hits and no earned runs, to lead St. Louis Park past New London-Spicer in the semifinals Saturday at Bird Island. Because of the rain, games were shortened to six innings with an eight-run rule.

Bennett Schultz went 2-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base for NLS.

NLS 000 020-2 2 1

St. Louis Park 030 00x-3 4 3

Hitting - NLS: Brayden Skindelien 0-1 r bb-2, Luke Knutsen 0-3 r, Bennett Schultz 2-2 hbp sb, Christopher Schneider 0-2 rbi sf, Carson McCain 0-2 bb… St. Louis Park: Josh Middleton 1-3 rbi-2, Andrew Vela 1-3, Malik Martin 0-1 r bb, John Sheehy 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: McCain (L) 5-4-3-3-2-4 … St. Louis Park: Miles Marggraf (W) 6-2-2-0-3-8

NLS 4, Howard Lake 1

Luke Knudsen was 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs and an RBI and Bennett Schultz went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs to lead New London-Spicer past Howard Lake in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Bird Island.

Grant Paffrath got the complete-game win, going all six innings. He struck out four and walked two, allowing four hits and no earned runs.

Howard Lake 010 000-1 4 1

NLS 210 10x-4 8 2

Hitting - Howard Lake: Luke Zander 0-1 bb-2, Long 1-3, Aiden Debner 2-3, Jack Stutsman 0-3 r, Jakob Duske 1-3 rbi … NLS: Brayden Skindelien 1-4 r, Luke Knudsen 2-2 r-2 rbi bb, Bennett Schultz 2-2 rbi-2 bb, Carson McCain 0-2 hbp, Aedan Andresen 1-3, Cole Dolezal 1-2 hbp, Gabe Rohman 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Howard Lake: Steve Heber (L) 4-8-4-4-2-4, Debner 1-0-0-0-0-0 … NLS: Grant Paffrath (W) 6-4-1-0-2-4

Litchfield 13, BOLD 0

Owen Carlson got the five-inning shutout, striking out seven and walking two in the consolation semifinals on Saturday in Bird Island.

Calvin Jones was 3-for-4 for Litchfield and Anthony Estrada and Bradley Larson each had two hits.

Tate Sheehan and Jack Kaiser each had hits for BOLD.

Litchfield 161 23-13 13 2

BOLD 000 00-0 2 2

Hitting - Litchfield: Jack McCann 2-2 2b rbi, Calvin Jones 3-4, Caden Besemer 1-3 rbi, Anthony Estrada 2-4, Bradley Larson 2-3 3b, Jaxon Marquardt 1-1 rbi, Hunter Schultz 1-3, Francisco Castellon 1-3 rbi … BOLD: Tate Sheehan 1-3, Jack Kaiser 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Owen Carson (W) 5-2-0-0-2-7 … BOLD: Sam Sigardson (L) 4-10-10-7-1-3, Lane Osterfeld 1-3-3-3-2-2

Montevideo Tournament

Glenwood-Lowry 17, Breck 2

Glenwood-Lowry wound up taking third place in the Montevideo Tournament on Sunday by beating Breck in a game called after four innings because of rain.

Glenwood-Lowry 092 6-17 16 1

Breck 000 2-2 4 2

Hitting - Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 2-3 r-2 bb, Alex Panitzke 2-3 r-2 rbi hbp, Dylan Alexander 1-3 r-3 rbi hbp, Noah Jensen 1-2 rbi-2 bb sf sb, PJ Johnson 2-2 r-2 rbi bb 2b-2 hbp sb, Levi Johnson 2-3 r rbi-4 sf sb, Ryland Martin 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Connor Erickson 3-4 r-2 rbi-2 2b-2, Austin Ballhagen 1-2 r rbi sb, Connor Frey 1-2 r rbi … Breck: J Conzemius 1-1 2b, L Oliphant 1-1 rbi, T Vogelbacher 1-2 rbi, M Wermerskirchen 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glenwood-Lowry: Erickson (W) 4-4-2-2-2-2 … Breck: B Anderson 1-6-6-6-1-0, A Sanchez 3-10-11-10-4-0

Byron 6, Glenwood-Lowry 3

Though it was out-hit 13-11, Byron beat Glenwood-Lowry in the semifinals Saturday at Montevideo.

Gabe Mills went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Byron.

Noah Jensen, Levi Johnson, Ryland Martin, Austin Ballhagen and Connor Frey all had two hits for Glenwood-Lowry.

Byron 401 001 0-6 11 1

Glenwood-Lowry 100 110 0-3 13 1

Hitting - Byron: Ryan Gordon 2-4 rbi, Grant Isaak 1-3 r bb, Owen Jefferson-Kroc 1-4 r, Will Brian 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb 2b, Gabe Mills 3-4 r rbi 2b-2, Aidan Gross 1-4 rbi, Mason Hinchley 1-3 rbi, Jacob VonArx 0-2 r bb … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 1-4, Alex Panitzke 1-4 rbi, Dylan Alexander 1-4 r, Noah Jensen 2-4, Levi Johnson 2-4 r rbi, Ryland Martin 2-4, Austin Ballhagen 2-3 r bb 2b, Connor Frey 2-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Byron: Gross (W) 5-12-3-3-1-3, Gordon 2-1-0-0-0-3 … Glenwood-Lowry: Panitzke (L) 5.2-9-6-5-3-6, Johnson 1.1-2-0-0-0-0

Glenwood-Lowry 8, Prinsburg 0

Ryland Martin tossed a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two, in the first-round game of the tournament at Montevideo.

Jake Versteeg had the hit for Prinsburg.

Glenwood-Lowry 001 030 4-8 9 0

Prinsburg 000 000 0-0 1 2

Hitting - Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 0-3 r bb-2 sb-2, Alex Panitzke 1-5 r 2b, Dylan Alexander 2-4 r-2 rbi 2b sb-2, Noah Jensen 1-2 r-2 rbi bb-2 2b sb, Levi Johnson 1-3 rbi bb, Ryland Martin 1-4, Connor Erickson 1-3 r rbi bb, Austin Ballhagen 0-4 r, Connor Frey 2-4 rbi … Prinsburg: Jake Versteeg 1-2, Wesley Fussy 0-2 sacPitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glenwood-Lowry: Martin (W) 7-1-0-0-2-11 … Prinsburg: Isaiah Swart (L) 6-6-4-4-5-4, Versteeg 1-3-4-1-1-0