Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

American Legion baseball roundup: Mudhens Tournament ends without a title game

Rain forces the cancellation of all games Sunday except the third-place game won by New London-Spicer

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
June 25, 2023 at 10:56 PM

BIRD ISLAND — Rain wreaked havoc on the 21st Annual BOLD Mudhens Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Lions Memorial Park.

Only one regulation game was played Sunday. New London-Spicer beat Millard Black of Omaha 3-2 in the third-place game. The game was called after five innings because of rain.

The West St. Paul Challenger and St. Louis Park were scheduled to play in the championship. But it was called off because of rain. The teams are declared co-champions, said BOLD head coach Joe Dollerschell.

West St. Paul last won the tournament in 2007 and St. Lous Park won it in 2021. The two become the third and fourth teams to have won the tournament more than once. Jordan and Hutchinson also have won it twice.

On Saturday, BOLD lost in the consolation semifinals to Litchfield, 13-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dollerschell noted that rain has plagued the tournament before. All teams got to play at least twice, with NLS and Millard getting three games in.

“It’s actually been worse,” Dollerschell said of the weather. “We got dumped on this morning (Sunday). The teams were very gracious about it. They understood.”

BOLD next plays a junior and senior legion doubleheader Tuesday at Granite Falls.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Willmar pitcher Christian Lessman lines up a toss during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Sports
Amateur Baseball roundup: A win for Milroy Yankees over Willmar Rails in 2 ballparks
Baseball report for Sunday, June 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Milroy beats Willmar 6-3 Suday in a game that started at Bill Taunton Stadium’s Baker Field and ended up at Klemmetson Field
June 25, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers keep up high-scoring ways against Honkers
Willmar goes for 13 hits in a 13-7 win over Rochester on Sunday
June 25, 2023 09:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
St Cloud Rox Jackson Hauge 1.jpg
College
Former Mud Puppies find a home with St. Cloud Rox
Jackson Hauge and Ben Vujovich played 36 games — all on the road — for the Minnesota Mud Puppies last summer and are grateful to have found a team that plays home games in the St. Cloud Rox.
June 25, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Bird Island's Nic Taylor races home for a run during an amateur baseball game against Atwater on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Kingery Field in Atwater.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs pile up the hits
Baseball report for Friday, June 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bird Island uses a 15-hit attack to overwhelm the Atwater Chuckers, 17-6
June 23, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers edge Rox to increase division lead
Willmar is up 4 games on St. Cloud in the Great Plains West after Friday’s 2-1 win
June 23, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Raymond Rockets third baseman Isaac Call looks to throw to first for an out during a Corn Belt League game against the Bird Island Bullfrogs on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Bird Island.
Sports
Amateur baseball notebook: There's double duty for this Raymond Rocket
Isaac Call is batting fourth for Raymond, but he's also a starting safety on a nationally ranked Bethel University football team
June 23, 2023 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Madison starts strong to beat Granite Falls
Post 69 falls to Madison 7-4 after beating Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 11-1 in 5 innings
June 23, 2023 12:28 AM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Home run option 2-DSC_6888.JPG
Sports
Northwoods League:Rox knock off Stingers
Baseball report for DATE ##, 2022, in west central Minnesota. SUBHEAD
June 22, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Litchfield, 062123.003.jpg
Sports
Baseball roundup: Willmar takes 2 from Litchfield
Baseball report for Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Post 1639 wins a pair on the road, 6-1 and 5-0 in VFW baseball
June 21, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Dirksen reaches milestone in Stingers’ win
Willmar grad surpasses 100 career RBIs in 4-3 victory over Hot Tots
June 21, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

BOLD Tournament

NLS 3, Millard (Neb.) Black 2

New London-Spicer earned a walk-off win in the third-place game in a game that was called after five innings because of rain Sunday at Bird Island.

Bennett Schultz, Christopher Schneider and Grant Paffrath drove in runs for the Wildcats.

Brady Skindelien went all five innings for the win on the mound, striking out five and walking five.

Millard    200   0-2   5   1
NLS      100   11-3   4   0
Hitting - Millard: Tworek 1-3, Langford 1-3 r, Hertzig 1-3 r bb, Dirks 1-2 rbi-2 bb, Keller 1-2 2b, Jung 0-1 bb … NLS: Brayden Skindelien 1-3 sb, Luke Knudsen 0-1 r-2 bb-2, Bennett Schultz 1-1 rbi 2b hbp-2, Christopher Schneider 1-3 rbi, Carson McCain 0-1 r bb, Grant Paffrath 1-2 rbi 2b

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Millard: Eisold 3-3-2-2-2-1, Chandler (L) 1.1-0-1-1-1-2, Nibbink 0-1-0-0-0-0 … NLS: Skindelien (W) 5-5-2-2-5-5

St. Louis Park 3, NLS 2

Miles Marggraf went all six innings, striking out eight, walking three and allowing two hits and no earned runs, to lead St. Louis Park past New London-Spicer in the semifinals Saturday at Bird Island. Because of the rain, games were shortened to six innings with an eight-run rule.

Bennett Schultz went 2-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base for NLS.

NLS    000   020-2   2   1
St. Louis Park      030   00x-3   4   3

Hitting - NLS: Brayden Skindelien 0-1 r bb-2, Luke Knutsen 0-3 r, Bennett Schultz 2-2 hbp sb, Christopher Schneider 0-2 rbi sf, Carson McCain 0-2 bb… St. Louis Park: Josh Middleton 1-3 rbi-2, Andrew Vela 1-3, Malik Martin 0-1 r bb, John Sheehy 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: McCain (L) 5-4-3-3-2-4 … St. Louis Park: Miles Marggraf (W) 6-2-2-0-3-8

NLS 4, Howard Lake 1

Luke Knudsen was 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs and an RBI and Bennett Schultz went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs to lead New London-Spicer past Howard Lake in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Bird Island.

Grant Paffrath got the complete-game win, going all six innings. He struck out four and walked two, allowing four hits and no earned runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Howard Lake    010   000-1   4   1
NLS      210   10x-4   8   2

Hitting - Howard Lake: Luke Zander 0-1 bb-2, Long 1-3, Aiden Debner 2-3, Jack Stutsman 0-3 r, Jakob Duske 1-3 rbi   … NLS: Brayden Skindelien 1-4 r, Luke Knudsen 2-2 r-2 rbi bb, Bennett Schultz 2-2 rbi-2 bb, Carson McCain 0-2 hbp, Aedan Andresen 1-3, Cole Dolezal 1-2 hbp, Gabe Rohman 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Howard Lake: Steve Heber (L) 4-8-4-4-2-4, Debner 1-0-0-0-0-0 … NLS: Grant Paffrath (W) 6-4-1-0-2-4

Litchfield 13, BOLD 0

Owen Carlson got the five-inning shutout, striking out seven and walking two in the consolation semifinals on Saturday in Bird Island.

Calvin Jones was 3-for-4 for Litchfield and Anthony Estrada and Bradley Larson each had two hits.

Tate Sheehan and Jack Kaiser each had hits for BOLD.

Litchfield    161   23-13   13   2
BOLD      000   00-0   2   2

Hitting - Litchfield: Jack McCann 2-2 2b rbi, Calvin Jones 3-4, Caden Besemer 1-3 rbi, Anthony Estrada 2-4, Bradley Larson 2-3 3b, Jaxon Marquardt 1-1 rbi, Hunter Schultz 1-3, Francisco Castellon 1-3 rbi … BOLD: Tate Sheehan 1-3, Jack Kaiser 1-2

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Owen Carson (W) 5-2-0-0-2-7 … BOLD: Sam Sigardson (L) 4-10-10-7-1-3, Lane Osterfeld 1-3-3-3-2-2

Montevideo Tournament

Glenwood-Lowry 17, Breck 2

Glenwood-Lowry wound up taking third place in the Montevideo Tournament on Sunday by beating Breck in a game called after four innings because of rain.

Glenwood-Lowry    092   6-17   16   1
Breck      000   2-2   4   2

Hitting - Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 2-3 r-2 bb, Alex Panitzke 2-3 r-2 rbi hbp, Dylan Alexander 1-3 r-3 rbi hbp, Noah Jensen 1-2 rbi-2 bb sf sb, PJ Johnson 2-2 r-2 rbi bb 2b-2 hbp sb, Levi Johnson 2-3 r rbi-4 sf sb, Ryland Martin 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Connor Erickson 3-4 r-2 rbi-2 2b-2, Austin Ballhagen 1-2 r rbi sb, Connor Frey 1-2 r rbi … Breck: J Conzemius 1-1 2b, L Oliphant 1-1 rbi, T Vogelbacher 1-2 rbi, M Wermerskirchen 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glenwood-Lowry: Erickson (W) 4-4-2-2-2-2 … Breck: B Anderson 1-6-6-6-1-0, A Sanchez 3-10-11-10-4-0

Byron 6, Glenwood-Lowry 3

Though it was out-hit 13-11, Byron beat Glenwood-Lowry in the semifinals Saturday at Montevideo.

Gabe Mills went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Byron.

Noah Jensen, Levi Johnson, Ryland Martin, Austin Ballhagen and Connor Frey all had two hits for Glenwood-Lowry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron    401   001   0-6   11   1
Glenwood-Lowry      100   110   0-3   13   1

Hitting - Byron: Ryan Gordon 2-4 rbi, Grant Isaak 1-3 r bb, Owen Jefferson-Kroc 1-4 r, Will Brian 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb 2b, Gabe Mills 3-4 r rbi 2b-2, Aidan Gross 1-4 rbi, Mason Hinchley 1-3 rbi, Jacob VonArx 0-2 r bb … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 1-4, Alex Panitzke 1-4 rbi, Dylan Alexander 1-4 r, Noah Jensen 2-4, Levi Johnson 2-4 r rbi, Ryland Martin 2-4, Austin Ballhagen 2-3 r bb 2b, Connor Frey 2-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Byron: Gross (W) 5-12-3-3-1-3, Gordon 2-1-0-0-0-3 … Glenwood-Lowry: Panitzke (L) 5.2-9-6-5-3-6, Johnson 1.1-2-0-0-0-0

Glenwood-Lowry 8, Prinsburg 0

Ryland Martin tossed a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two, in the first-round game of the tournament at Montevideo.

Jake Versteeg had the hit for Prinsburg.

Glenwood-Lowry    001   030   4-8   9   0
Prinsburg      000   000   0-0   1   2
Hitting - Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 0-3 r bb-2 sb-2, Alex Panitzke 1-5 r 2b, Dylan Alexander 2-4 r-2 rbi 2b sb-2, Noah Jensen 1-2 r-2 rbi bb-2 2b sb, Levi Johnson 1-3 rbi bb, Ryland Martin 1-4, Connor Erickson 1-3 r rbi bb, Austin Ballhagen 0-4 r, Connor Frey 2-4 rbi … Prinsburg: Jake Versteeg 1-2, Wesley Fussy 0-2 sacPitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glenwood-Lowry: Martin (W) 7-1-0-0-2-11 … Prinsburg: Isaiah Swart (L) 6-6-4-4-5-4, Versteeg 1-3-4-1-1-0

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Area driver fare well at KRA Speedway
June 22, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
image002 (1).jpg
Sports
Minnesota Wild’s Boldy accepts exemption to play in Brainerd-area golf tournament
June 22, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
mprblackgolf1.jpg
Sports
Trailblazing Minnesota golfer working to get more Black women and girls in the game
June 22, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory, 9, tosses the ball during a Section 2AAAA quarterfinal game against Faribault on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune notebook: Cards have a tough schedule
June 23, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 007.jpg
Prep
A look back at '22-'23
June 20, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown