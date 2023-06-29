American Legion baseball roundup: New London-Spicer nabs win over Willmar
WILLMAR — It took a bit of time, but New London-Spicer was able to get the edge on Willmar.
Scoreless through four innings, the Wildcats put up five runs in the fifth inning. That set the tone for an 8-0 victory over Post 167 in an American Legion baseball game Wednesday at Elsie Klemmetson Field.
NLS went ahead 2-0 after back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Luke Knudsen and Bennett Schultz. Chi Schneider followed that up with a bases-clearing double to make it 5-0.
The Wildcats got four hits from Knudsen, Schneider, Grant Paffrath and Cole Dolezal. Knudsen finished with a run and three RBIs. Dolezal went 1-for-2 with a run and a stolen base.
Konnor Rohloff pitched all seven innings to get the shutout win for the Wildcats. He struck out six while giving up six hits and two walks.
Cullen Gregory led Willmar’s offense, going 2-for-2. He also started the game at pitcher, going 4-2/3 innings and taking the loss. Jordan Ellingson, Tyler Madsen, Reese Christianson and Gavin Evenson also had hits for Post 167.
American Legion
NLS 8, Willmar 0
NLS 000 052 1-8 4 1
Willmar 000 000 0-0 6 2
Hitting - NLS: Brayden Skindelien 0-2 r rbi bb-3, Luke Knudsen 1-4 r rbi-3 bb, Bennett Schultz 0-3 r rbi bb, Chi Schneider 1-4 2b rbi-3, Carson McCain 0-2 r bb-2 sb, Grant Paffrath 1-3 bb, Gabe Rohman 0-1 r bb-3, Cole Dolezal 1-2 r sb, Adam Sandau 0-1 r bb, Aedan Andresen 0-2 r bb-2 … Willmar: Cullen Gregory 2-2 bb, Jordan Ellingson 1-3, Tyler Madsen 1-3 2b, Reese Christianson 1-2, Gavin Evenson 1-1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Konnor Rohloff (W) 7-6-0-0-2-6 … Willmar: Gregory (L) 4.2-2-5-5-7-4, Evenson 0.2-0-2-2-3-0, Landon Ogdahl 1.2-2-1-1-4-1
Litchfield 11, Maple Lake 1
Litchfield Post 104 put up 10 hits on Maple Lake in a five-inning victory at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
The top hitter for Litchfield was Jaxon Marquardt. He went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Calvin Jones also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Seven players had hits for Litchfield.
Owen Carlson tossed a complete-game victory for Post 104. He struck out seven while allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks.
Maple Lake 010 00-1 4 1
Litchfield 311 24-11 10 0
Hitting - Maple Lake: Joseph Gendreau 1-3 sb, Gavin Miller 1-2 r, Wyatt Breimon 1-1 rbi bb, Sam Marquette 1-2 … Litchfield: Calvin Jones 2-3 r rbi bb, Jack McCann 1-3 3b r-2 bb, Anthony Estrada 1-2 r-3 bb-2 sb, Jaxon Marquardt 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-2, Connor Taber 1-3 rbi-2 sb, Hunter Schultz 0-1 r rbi, Caden Besemer 1-3 rbi bb sb, Bradley Larson 1-1 r rbi-2 bb-2 sf, Ashton Sullivan 0-1 rbi bb hbp
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Maple Lake: Noah Gindele (L) 1-4-4-4-4-0, Carter Scanlon 1-0-0-0-0-0, Jarrett Faue 2.2-6-7-5-5-0… Litchfield: Owen Carlson (W) 5-4-1-0-2-7
