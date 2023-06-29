Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

American Legion baseball roundup: New London-Spicer nabs win over Willmar

Baseball report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats put up 5 runs in the 5th inning on secure 8-0 road win

Baseball roundup
NLS second baseman Luke Knudsen, 2, readies a throw to first baseman Grant Paffrath during an American Legion baseball game against Willmar on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:15 PM

WILLMAR — It took a bit of time, but New London-Spicer was able to get the edge on Willmar.

Scoreless through four innings, the Wildcats put up five runs in the fifth inning. That set the tone for an 8-0 victory over Post 167 in an American Legion baseball game Wednesday at Elsie Klemmetson Field.

Willmar shortstop Jordan Ellingson throws across the diamond for an out during an American Legion baseball game against NLS on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

NLS went ahead 2-0 after back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Luke Knudsen and Bennett Schultz. Chi Schneider followed that up with a bases-clearing double to make it 5-0.

The Wildcats got four hits from Knudsen, Schneider, Grant Paffrath and Cole Dolezal. Knudsen finished with a run and three RBIs. Dolezal went 1-for-2 with a run and a stolen base.

NLS pitcher Konnor Rohloff lines up a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Willmar on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Konnor Rohloff pitched all seven innings to get the shutout win for the Wildcats. He struck out six while giving up six hits and two walks.

Cullen Gregory led Willmar’s offense, going 2-for-2. He also started the game at pitcher, going 4-2/3 innings and taking the loss. Jordan Ellingson, Tyler Madsen, Reese Christianson and Gavin Evenson also had hits for Post 167.

Willmar right fielder Trey Tallman makes a catch in the outfield during an American Legion baseball game against NLS on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

American Legion

NLS 8, Willmar 0

NLS   000   052   1-8   4   1
Willmar     000   000   0-0   6   2
Hitting - NLS: Brayden Skindelien 0-2 r rbi bb-3, Luke Knudsen 1-4 r rbi-3 bb, Bennett Schultz 0-3 r rbi bb, Chi Schneider 1-4 2b rbi-3, Carson McCain 0-2 r bb-2 sb, Grant Paffrath 1-3 bb, Gabe Rohman 0-1 r bb-3, Cole Dolezal 1-2 r sb, Adam Sandau 0-1 r bb, Aedan Andresen 0-2 r bb-2 … Willmar: Cullen Gregory 2-2 bb, Jordan Ellingson 1-3, Tyler Madsen 1-3 2b, Reese Christianson 1-2, Gavin Evenson 1-1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Konnor Rohloff (W) 7-6-0-0-2-6 … Willmar: Gregory (L) 4.2-2-5-5-7-4, Evenson 0.2-0-2-2-3-0, Landon Ogdahl 1.2-2-1-1-4-1

NLS third baseman Chi Schneider attempts to field a ground ball during an American Legion baseball game against Willmar on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Litchfield 11, Maple Lake 1

Litchfield Post 104 put up 10 hits on Maple Lake in a five-inning victory at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

The top hitter for Litchfield was Jaxon Marquardt. He went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Calvin Jones also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Maple Lake Lakers level Litchfield Blues on Town Ball Tour night
Amateur baseball report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Lakers score 8 unanswered runs for 8-2 North Star League win
June 28, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Late homer hands Bismarck Larks a win over Willmar Stingers
Benjamin Rosengard's 2-run bomb seals 7-6 victory for Bismarck
June 28, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Sports
Legion baseball: Granite Falls knocks off BOLD, 13-8
Post 69 grabs an early 11-0 lead on the way to the win over the Mudhens
June 27, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Area baseball: Willmar VFW drops a pair at Marshall
Post 1639 falls 2-0 in 8 innings and then 17-1 in 6 innings
June 27, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, left, takes off for second base while Minnesota Mud Puppies pitcher Joshua Dykhoff starts his delivery during a Northwoods League game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Another rally, another walk-off for Willmar Stingers
Stingers need 10 innings to beat Mud Puppies for the 2nd night in a row, this time 5-4
June 27, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers third baseman Aidan Byrne, left, tags out the Minnesota Mud Puppies' Brady Zavorek during a Northwoods League game on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers win with a walk-off
Stingers rally from 4 runs down to beat Minnesota Mud Puppies, 7-6 in 10 innings
June 26, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry grabs a pair of wins
Glenwood-Lowry sweeps Ashby in a doubleheader, 2-1 and 9-7
June 26, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NCAA Baseball: College World Series Final-Florida vs LSU
College
LSU routs Florida in Game 3 to win College World Series
Dylan Crews, the Golden Spikes winner as the national player of the year, had a triple, three runs and an RBI as LSU bounced back after losing 24-4 on Sunday.
June 26, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Mudhens Tournament ends without a title game
Rain forces the cancellation of all games Sunday except the third-place game won by New London-Spicer
June 25, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar pitcher Christian Lessman lines up a toss during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Sports
Amateur Baseball roundup: A win for Milroy Yankees over Willmar Rails in 2 ballparks
Baseball report for Sunday, June 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Milroy beats Willmar 6-3 Suday in a game that started at Bill Taunton Stadium’s Baker Field and ended up at Klemmetson Field
June 25, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Seven players had hits for Litchfield.

Owen Carlson tossed a complete-game victory for Post 104. He struck out seven while allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks.

Maple Lake  010   00-1   4   1
Litchfield     311   24-11   10   0
Hitting - Maple Lake: Joseph Gendreau 1-3 sb, Gavin Miller 1-2 r, Wyatt Breimon 1-1 rbi bb, Sam Marquette 1-2 … Litchfield: Calvin Jones 2-3 r rbi bb, Jack McCann 1-3 3b r-2 bb, Anthony Estrada 1-2 r-3 bb-2 sb, Jaxon Marquardt 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-2, Connor Taber 1-3 rbi-2 sb, Hunter Schultz 0-1 r rbi, Caden Besemer 1-3 rbi bb sb, Bradley Larson 1-1 r rbi-2 bb-2 sf, Ashton Sullivan 0-1 rbi bb hbp
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Maple Lake: Noah Gindele (L) 1-4-4-4-4-0, Carter Scanlon 1-0-0-0-0-0, Jarrett Faue 2.2-6-7-5-5-0… Litchfield: Owen Carlson (W) 5-4-1-0-2-7

Willmar's Braeden Fagerlie, 11, takes off for second base during an American Legion baseball game against NLS on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
