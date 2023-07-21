6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

American Legion baseball: Willmar bows out of playoffs, 6-3

Waconia eliminates Post 167 in the Sub State 15 at Hutchinson

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 3:56 PM

HUTCHINSON — The Willmar American Legion baseball season came to an end Friday in the Sub State 15 playoffs.

Post 167 lost to Waconia 6-3 in the losers’ bracket. Willmar, the eighth seed, finishes with a 2-11 record. Waconia, the seventh seed, advanced to play the winner of top-seeded Delano and No. 3 Annandale later Friday in Hutchinson.

It was Willmar that sent Delano into the losers’ bracket by winning 7-3 in the first round Monday night in Delano.

Friday, Waconia built a 6-0 lead before Willmar rallied one last time. Post 167 scored three runs in the sixth.

Connor Smith went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run to lead Willmar. Gavin Banks was 1-for-1, Cullen Gregory was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Mason Thole went 1-for-2 with a walk for Post 167.

Five players had single hits for Waconia: Bryce Anderson, Adam Rice, Colton Rieck, Luke Koschinska and Tanner Conklin. Conklin earned the win in relief, tossing four innings. He allowed four hits and three unearned runs, walking two with no strikeouts.

Waconia 6, Willmar 3

Willmar    000   003   0-3   5   3
Waconia      140   100   x-6   5   2

Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 0-1 r rbi, Gavin Banks 1-1, Cullen Gregory 1-3 rbi, Mason Thole 1-2 bb, Blake Reiman 0-3 r, Connor Smith 2-2 r bb, Reese  Christianson 0-2 bb … Waconia: Henry Conklin 0-2 r hbp, Bryce Anderson 1-1 r-2 bb-2, Adam Rice 1-2 r rbi-2 2b bb, Kyle Hughes 0-0 hbp, Colton Rieck 1-4 r sb, Luke Koschinska 1-2 rbi bb, Blake Siegel 0-2 bb-2, Peyton Meyer 0-3 bb, Tanner Conklin 1-1 r bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Dylan Staska (L) 1.1-3-5-3-5-2, Christianson 3.2-2-1-0-3-1, Gregory 1-0-0-0-1-0 … Waconia: Anderson 3-1-0-0-1-2, T. Conklin (W) 4-4-3-0-2-0

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
