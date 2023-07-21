American Legion baseball: Willmar bows out of playoffs, 6-3

HUTCHINSON — The Willmar American Legion baseball season came to an end Friday in the Sub State 15 playoffs.

Post 167 lost to Waconia 6-3 in the losers’ bracket. Willmar, the eighth seed, finishes with a 2-11 record. Waconia, the seventh seed, advanced to play the winner of top-seeded Delano and No. 3 Annandale later Friday in Hutchinson.

It was Willmar that sent Delano into the losers’ bracket by winning 7-3 in the first round Monday night in Delano.

Friday, Waconia built a 6-0 lead before Willmar rallied one last time. Post 167 scored three runs in the sixth.

Connor Smith went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run to lead Willmar. Gavin Banks was 1-for-1, Cullen Gregory was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Mason Thole went 1-for-2 with a walk for Post 167.

Five players had single hits for Waconia: Bryce Anderson, Adam Rice, Colton Rieck, Luke Koschinska and Tanner Conklin. Conklin earned the win in relief, tossing four innings. He allowed four hits and three unearned runs, walking two with no strikeouts.

Waconia 6, Willmar 3

Willmar 000 003 0-3 5 3

Waconia 140 100 x-6 5 2

Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 0-1 r rbi, Gavin Banks 1-1, Cullen Gregory 1-3 rbi, Mason Thole 1-2 bb, Blake Reiman 0-3 r, Connor Smith 2-2 r bb, Reese Christianson 0-2 bb … Waconia: Henry Conklin 0-2 r hbp, Bryce Anderson 1-1 r-2 bb-2, Adam Rice 1-2 r rbi-2 2b bb, Kyle Hughes 0-0 hbp, Colton Rieck 1-4 r sb, Luke Koschinska 1-2 rbi bb, Blake Siegel 0-2 bb-2, Peyton Meyer 0-3 bb, Tanner Conklin 1-1 r bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Dylan Staska (L) 1.1-3-5-3-5-2, Christianson 3.2-2-1-0-3-1, Gregory 1-0-0-0-1-0 … Waconia: Anderson 3-1-0-0-1-2, T. Conklin (W) 4-4-3-0-2-0

