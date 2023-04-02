99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Another successful ‘Jam the Gym’

Bird Island host to Tim Orth Foundation fundraiser featuring high school all-stars and lots more

TOMF 040123.002.jpg
A Just for Kix dance team member raises her arms and smiles at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 6:30 PM

BIRD ISLAND — With hundreds of people waiting in line 15 minutes before doors opened, it is safe to say that it was another successful year for the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation “Jam the Gym” Event on Saturday.

Founded by Bill and Janelle Neubauer, the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation has raised more than four million dollars total since the foundation’s start in 1996. The most money it has raised in a single year came in 2022, though this year’s proceeds have yet to be determined.

The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation serves as a non-profit with the mission to financially support children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses incurred as a result of a serious illness or accident.

“Everybody that comes here is a volunteer,” Bill Neubauer said. “Every penny we make — nobody gets paid — but the kids we’re helping, that’s the most important.”

TOMF 040123.0018.jpg
Swaggy T, a member of the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers, and Lucky, the mascot of the Boston Celtics, combine for two slam dunks at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Related Stories:
storm4pm.040223.jpg
Local
Snowfall measured 4-8 inches Friday in Willmar area, another 2-5 inches possible this week
More snow is in the forecast for Minnesota this week. The Willmar area could experience another 2-5 inches Tuesday and Wednesday.
April 02, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
WCT.STOCK.Snow.shovel
Local
Snowfall ranged from 4 inches in areas south of Willmar to 8 inches northward
The heaviest snowfall Friday in Minnesota was in the east, including the metro area. Reports so far show 4-8 inches in west central Minnesota.
April 01, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
040123 WCT A1.jpg
Business
West Central Tribune delivery delayed Saturday due to blizzard conditions
The blizzard conditions Friday night delayed the West Central Tribune delivery to the U.S. Postal Service in Willmar. Delivery of Saturday's edition will be delayed.
April 01, 2023 01:09 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Roads across west central Minnesota remain snow and ice covered Saturday. This is no April Fools joke, said the Minnesota Department of Transportation's District 8.
Weather
WCT Weather Live: The blizzard warning has ended but strong winds will continue through Saturday morning
Road are snow and ice covered across west central Minnesota Saturday morning. A large storm system will likely impact the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. This storm system will bring a mixture of precipitation types to the region, including the potential for accumulating snow in western and central Minnesota.
March 31, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan

“It’s amazing how the community comes together and how long they’ve been doing it,” BOLD boys basketball senior Ryan King said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were emphatic dunks, acrobatic movements, bidding wars, dance performances, speed paintings and much more than just 3-point contests and boys and girls all-star basketball games, which featured many of the best high school players in the area.

Some of the mascots in attendance were Goldy the Gopher, Lucky from the Boston Celtics, Jazz Bear from the Utah Jazz and Cosmo from Brigham Young University.

Other entertainers in attendance were members of the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers, the Fargo-Moorhead Acro Team, the Just For Kix Dance Team and speed painter Evan Struck from Michigan.

TOMF 040123.0013.jpg
A member of the Fargo-Moorhead Acro Team soars above a pyramid made up of more Acro Team members at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More by Michael Lyne:
TOMF 040123.0014.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Tim Orth Memorial Foundation's "Jam the Gym", Saturday, April 1, 2023
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
April 02, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar senior Mattix Swanson reacts after the Cardinals forced a turnover on downs in the second quarter during a North Central White District game against St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Mattix Swanson joins the show
Willmar baseball senior star Mattix Swanson previews the Cardinals' season and more.
March 31, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Practice 032723.002.jpg
College
College softball: Warriors have more depth, especially on the mound
Jasmine Knick and Willmar's Abby Clancy join Angie Weller in the rotation as Ridgewater plans to improve on last season's 3-24 record
March 29, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
Senior class leads the way for area's top players
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Load More
TOMF 040123.0014.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Tim Orth Memorial Foundation's "Jam the Gym", Saturday, April 1, 2023
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
April 02, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

“Some nights we have more fun here than we do at an NBA game,” Lucky said. “It comes back to everybody being here for the right purpose and that positive energy is just infectious.”

Lucky has been attending as many of the “Jam the Gym” events as possible since his first appearance back in 2016. He has missed a couple along the way due to the COVID-19 pandemic and because he recently started a family of his own.

“The main draw to coming back here every year is the people. I grew up in a small town with a tight-knit community and I think it’s really cool when you get to see what a small community can really achieve,” Lucky said. “I think this is a perfect example of a small group of people really seeing an opportunity to make a difference and growing it into something that’s just absolutely incredible.”

Preparation for the next Tim Orth Memorial Foundation “Jam the Gym” Event is already underway.

“We’ve started collecting autograph stuff already for next year,” Bill Neubauer said. “It starts right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TOMF 040123.0017.jpg
Evan Struck, a Street Painter, puts his signature finish on his bald eagle painting at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
040123.S.WCT.Lester.Bagley.jpg
Sports
Pro football: A state of the Vikings address
March 31, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
THIELEN.JPG
Pro
Former Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will sign with Carolina
March 19, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
032522 USD WBB S16 practice day2.JPG
College
Gophers hire Dawn Plitzuweit as next women’s basketball coach
March 18, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Softball: Ridgewater opens with a pair of losses in Crossover Tournament
March 31, 2023 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray delivers a pitch during the first inning of an April 1, 2023, game against the Royals in Kansas City.
Pro
Sonny Gray aided by pitch clock in Twins’ win
April 01, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (right) scores the game-winning basket over Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd (2) in a men's NCAA Tournament Final Four game April 1, 2023, in Houston.
College
MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: San Diego State rallies, defeats Florida Atlantic on buzzer-beater
April 01, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (left) brings the ball up court against South Carolina in the second half of a women's NCAA Tournament Final Four game March 31, 2023, in Dallas.
College
WOMEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: Clark carries Iowa past South Carolina, into national final
March 31, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media