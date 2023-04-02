Another successful ‘Jam the Gym’

BIRD ISLAND — With hundreds of people waiting in line 15 minutes before doors opened, it is safe to say that it was another successful year for the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation “Jam the Gym” Event on Saturday.

Founded by Bill and Janelle Neubauer, the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation has raised more than four million dollars total since the foundation’s start in 1996. The most money it has raised in a single year came in 2022, though this year’s proceeds have yet to be determined.

The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation serves as a non-profit with the mission to financially support children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses incurred as a result of a serious illness or accident.

“Everybody that comes here is a volunteer,” Bill Neubauer said. “Every penny we make — nobody gets paid — but the kids we’re helping, that’s the most important.”

Swaggy T, a member of the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers, and Lucky, the mascot of the Boston Celtics, combine for two slam dunks at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“It’s amazing how the community comes together and how long they’ve been doing it,” BOLD boys basketball senior Ryan King said.

There were emphatic dunks, acrobatic movements, bidding wars, dance performances, speed paintings and much more than just 3-point contests and boys and girls all-star basketball games, which featured many of the best high school players in the area.

Some of the mascots in attendance were Goldy the Gopher, Lucky from the Boston Celtics, Jazz Bear from the Utah Jazz and Cosmo from Brigham Young University.

Other entertainers in attendance were members of the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers, the Fargo-Moorhead Acro Team, the Just For Kix Dance Team and speed painter Evan Struck from Michigan.

A member of the Fargo-Moorhead Acro Team soars above a pyramid made up of more Acro Team members at the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation "Jam the Gym" event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at BOLD Elementary School in Bird Island. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“Some nights we have more fun here than we do at an NBA game,” Lucky said. “It comes back to everybody being here for the right purpose and that positive energy is just infectious.”

Lucky has been attending as many of the “Jam the Gym” events as possible since his first appearance back in 2016. He has missed a couple along the way due to the COVID-19 pandemic and because he recently started a family of his own.

“The main draw to coming back here every year is the people. I grew up in a small town with a tight-knit community and I think it’s really cool when you get to see what a small community can really achieve,” Lucky said. “I think this is a perfect example of a small group of people really seeing an opportunity to make a difference and growing it into something that’s just absolutely incredible.”

Preparation for the next Tim Orth Memorial Foundation “Jam the Gym” Event is already underway.

“We’ve started collecting autograph stuff already for next year,” Bill Neubauer said. “It starts right now.”

