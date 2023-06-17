Area Baseball: Elrosa Saints shut down Benson Plowboys

ELROSA — Behind a complete-game shutout by Will VanBeck, the Elrosa Saints opened their home tournament with a victory.

Elrosa picked up a 3-0 victory against the Benson Plowboys in Game 1 of the three-day Elrosa Elite 8 amateur baseball tournament on Friday.

VanBeck struck out five, surrendering seven hits and no walks to claim the victory.

Benson pitcher Sam Lenarz, bottom, tags Elrosa's Gavin Kampsen, 17, for an out during a game at the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Elrosa. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Saints scored a run in the bottom of the first inning with a Gavin Kampsen single that scored Blaine Fischer. Elrosa added to that lead in the fourth with a two-run double by Jackson Peter that brought home Matt Schmitz and Fischer.

Fischer and Kampsen both went 2-for-3 to pace Elrosa’s offense.

Sam Grussing was Benson’s top hitter, going 2-for-3. Sam Lenarz struck out five and giving up seven hits and three walks over six innings for the Plowboys.

Elrosa's Kevin Kuefler takes a swing at a pitch against Benson at the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Elrosa. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Saints play a semifinal game at 8 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Fergus Falls Hurricanes and Brookings Cubs. The Plowboys have a consolation semifinal game at 4 p.m. Saturday against the losing team.

Games wrap up Sunday, with seventh place at 10 a.m., fifth place at noon, third place at 2 p.m. and the championship at 4 p.m.

Amateur baseball

Elrosa 3, Benson 0

Benson 000 000 0-0 7 1

Elrosa 100 200 x-3 7 1

Hitting - Benson: Patrick Minchow 1-3, Sam Lenarz 1-3, Matthew Goossen 1-3, Daniel Lenarz 1-3, Sam Grussing 2-3, Devon Swanson 1-3 … Elrosa: Blaine Fischer 2-3 r-2, Jackson Peter 1-2 2b rbi-2 bb, Gavin Kampsen 2-3 rbi, Peyton Winter 1-3, Matt Schmitz 1-2 r hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: S. Lenarz (L) 6-7-3-3-3-5 … Elrosa: Will VanBeck (W) 7-7-0-0-0-5

Benson second baseman Daniel Lenarz tosses the ball to first for an out against Elrosa at the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Elrosa. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

NL-Spicer 9, Urbank 0

Hunter Magnuson struck out nine in a complete-game victory for the New London-Spicer Twins over the Urbank Bombers at the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament at Elrosa.

Over seven innings, Magnuson limited Urbank to two hits and one walk.

The Twins’ offense put together 11 hits. Derek Dolezal led the way, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run. Jake Rambow added two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Jett Salonek also had two hits in the victory.

NLS plays the winner of the Royalton Riverdogs and Bluffton Braves in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Urbank 000 000 0-0 2 2

NLS 301 230 x-9 11 1

Hitting - Urbank: Hunter Arnold 1-3 2b, Levi Arnold 1-2 … NLS: Cayden Hansen 0-2 r bb-2, Jake Rambow 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 hbp, Josh Soine 1-3 r rbi, Derek Dolezal 3-4 r rbi-3, Ben Kulset 1-3 r, Jett Salonek 2-3 2b r rbi, Dalton Rambow 1-3 r rbi, Brayden Skindelien 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Urbank: Kyle Schlosser (L) 6-11-9-8-3-3 … NLS: Hunter Magnuson (W) 7-2-0-0-1-12

Roscoe 8, Regal 4

Parker Brezinka got the complete-game pitching win and also homered and drove in four runs as Roscoe beat Regal in the Paynesville Tournament at Paynesville.

Brezinka struck out five and walked two, allowing six hits and two earned runs. He was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run to go with the homer and four RBIs.

Luke Knudsen was 2-for-4 with a run and Jordan Beier was 2-for-3 with a run for Regal.

The tournament is part of the Town & Country Days summer festival in Paynesville.

Roscoe 201 050 0-8 9 6

Regal 000 004 0-4 6 2

Hitting - Roscoe: Brandon Schleper 2-4 r-2 2b, Max Athmann 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Brayden VanderBeek 1-2 r bb-2, Jordan Schleper 1-3 r rbi, Nicholas Utsch 1-1, Chris VanderBeek 0-1 r rbi-2 bb sb, Garth Utsch 0-0 bb, Parker Brezinka 1-3 r rbi-4 bb hr, Austin Pauls 2-4 2b, Dawson Hemmesch 0-2 bb, Bryden Pung 0-3 bb … Regal: Luke Knudsen 2-4 r, Jordan Beier 2-3 r, Blake Karsch 0-2 r hbp, Christopher Schneider 0-2 bb, Tanner Heinsius 1-1 r rbi-2 2b, Grant Paffrath 1-3, Adrian Belden 0-2 bb hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Roscoe: Breszinka (W) 7-6-4-2-2-5 … Regal: Jordan Wosmek (L) 3-6-3-3-1-4, Schneider 1-0-2-2-4-0, Brandon Carlson 2-3-3-3-5-3, Konnor Rohloff 1-0-0-0-0-2

Starbuck 3, Atwater 0

Austin Versteeg tossed a six-hitter, striking out seven with no walks, as the Starbuck Stars downed the Atwater Chuckers in a County Line League game at Atwater’s Kingery Field.

Darion Alexander was 2-for-5 with a run and a stolen base for the Stars. Matt Gruber went 2-for-5 with a run and a stolen base and Versteeg was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a sacrifice fly.

Jordan Olson went 2-for-4 for Atwater. Josh Kingery took the loss, despite seven strong innings. He struck out 11, walked one, allowed six hits and one earned run.

Starbuck 101 000 001-3 8 1

Atwater 000 000 000-0 6 3

Hitting - Starbuck: Mike Gruber 0-5 r, Darion Alexander 2-5 r sb, Matt Gruber 2-5 r sb, Austin Versteeg 2-4 rbi-2 sf, Jack Hendrickson 1-3, Austin Friese 1-3 2b … Atwater: Jeff Peterson 1-4, Kobe Holtz 1-4, Jordan Olson 2-4, Jack Peterson 1-4, Logan Straumann 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Starbuck: Versteeg (W) 9-6-0-0-0-7 … Atwater: Josh Kingery (L) 7-6-2-1-1-11, Holtz 2-2-1-1-1-2

Raymond 22, Tracy 0

Tallying 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning, the Raymond Rockets pulled away for a Corn Belt League win over the Tracy Engineers at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.

The Rockets collected 15 hits. Brady Kienitz drove in six runs and scored three more, finishing 2-for-3. Mike Jeseritz, Ian Koosman, Tyler Steen, Wylie Lottman and Brooks Asche also had two hits in the victory.

Herman Solomon struck out 13 over six innings to get the win on the mound.

Tracy 000 000 0-0 2 1

Raymond 20(11) 054 x-22 15 0

Hitting - Tracy: Taylor Carlson 1-3, Nathan Fultz 1-2 … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 2-5 r-2 rbi-2 hbp sb-3, Ian Koosman 2-6 r-2 sb-2, Tyler Steen 2-3 2b r-4 rbi-2 bb hbp, Isaac Call 1-2 2b r-4 bb-2 hbp, Brady Kienitz 2-3 r-3 rbi-6 bb-2, Wylie Lottman 2-4 2b-2 r-3 rbi-2 hbp, John Sawatzky 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 bb-2, Brooks Asche 2-5 r rbi-4, Brett Swanson 0-2 r bb-3, Herman Solomon 1-1 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Tracy: Andrew LaVoy (L) 6-15-22-17-10-0 … Raymond: Solomon (W) 6-1-0-0-0-13, Zach Nelson 1-1-0-0-0-0

Milroy Yankees 5, Sacred Heart 1

Milroy pitcher Parker Schmitt struck out 10 in a complete-game victory for the Yankees over the Sacred Heart Saints in a Corn Belt League game at Sacred Heart.

VFW baseball

Anoka 11, Willmar 1

Willmar Post 1639 opened the Monticello Tournament with a five-inning loss to Anoka.

Ten walks by Willmar pitchers and five errors hurt Post 1639’s chances.

Reese Christianson was 1-for-2 with a stolen bases, Tyler Madsen was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Braeden Fagerlie and Jonah Raitz were each 1-for-2 for Willmar.

Willmar 001 00-1 4 5

Anoka 043 31-11 5 1

Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 0-1 r bb sb, Reese Christianson 1-2 sb, Tyler Madsen 1-3 sb, Jordan Ellingson 0-2 rbi, Braeden Fagerlie 1-2, Jonah Raitz 1-2, Blake Reiman 0-1 bb … Anoka: H. Brunner 1-3 r hbp, D. Luckas 0-3 rbi bb, M. Brent 0-2 r bb-2, C. Bauer 1-3 r-2 bb, L. Jaeger 1-2 r rbi bb-2, L. Folstrom 0-2 r-2 rbi bb-2, J. Schoppe 0-2 r-2 bb, B. Lakanen 1-3 rbi, L. Reeder 1-1 r rbi-2 bb sf

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Madsen (L) 3-3-7-4-6-2, Gavin Evenson 1-1-3-0-1-1, Raitz 0.1-1-1-1-3-0 … Anoka: C. Nerdan (W) 5-4-1-1-2-4

