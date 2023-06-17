Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Baseball: Elrosa Saints shut down Benson Plowboys

Area baseball report for Friday, June 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Will VanBeck tosses a 7-hitter in Elrosa's 3-0 win over Benson at the Elite 8 Tournament

Baseball roundup
Elrosa's Blaine Fischer, 13, high-fives teammates after scoring a run against Benson at the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Elrosa.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe BrownTom Elliott and Michael Lyne
June 16, 2023 at 10:50 PM

ELROSA — Behind a complete-game shutout by Will VanBeck, the Elrosa Saints opened their home tournament with a victory.

Elrosa picked up a 3-0 victory against the Benson Plowboys in Game 1 of the three-day Elrosa Elite 8 amateur baseball tournament on Friday.

VanBeck struck out five, surrendering seven hits and no walks to claim the victory.

Benson pitcher Sam Lenarz, bottom, tags Elrosa's Gavin Kampsen, 17, for an out during a game at the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Elrosa.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Saints scored a run in the bottom of the first inning with a Gavin Kampsen single that scored Blaine Fischer. Elrosa added to that lead in the fourth with a two-run double by Jackson Peter that brought home Matt Schmitz and Fischer.

Fischer and Kampsen both went 2-for-3 to pace Elrosa’s offense.

Sam Grussing was Benson’s top hitter, going 2-for-3. Sam Lenarz struck out five and giving up seven hits and three walks over six innings for the Plowboys.

Elrosa's Kevin Kuefler takes a swing at a pitch against Benson at the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Elrosa.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Saints play a semifinal game at 8 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Fergus Falls Hurricanes and Brookings Cubs. The Plowboys have a consolation semifinal game at 4 p.m. Saturday against the losing team.

Games wrap up Sunday, with seventh place at 10 a.m., fifth place at noon, third place at 2 p.m. and the championship at 4 p.m.

Amateur baseball

Elrosa 3, Benson 0

Benson    000   000   0-0   7   1
Elrosa      100   200   x-3   7   1
Hitting - Benson: Patrick Minchow 1-3, Sam Lenarz 1-3, Matthew Goossen 1-3, Daniel Lenarz 1-3, Sam Grussing 2-3, Devon Swanson 1-3 … Elrosa: Blaine Fischer 2-3 r-2, Jackson Peter 1-2 2b rbi-2 bb, Gavin Kampsen 2-3 rbi, Peyton Winter 1-3, Matt Schmitz 1-2 r hbp
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: S. Lenarz (L) 6-7-3-3-3-5 … Elrosa: Will VanBeck (W) 7-7-0-0-0-5 

Benson second baseman Daniel Lenarz tosses the ball to first for an out against Elrosa at the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Elrosa.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

NL-Spicer 9, Urbank 0

Hunter Magnuson struck out nine in a complete-game victory for the New London-Spicer Twins over the Urbank Bombers at the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament at Elrosa.

Over seven innings, Magnuson limited Urbank to two hits and one walk.

The Twins’ offense put together 11 hits. Derek Dolezal led the way, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run. Jake Rambow added two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Jett Salonek also had two hits in the victory.

NLS plays the winner of the Royalton Riverdogs and Bluffton Braves in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Urbank   000   000   0-0   2   2
NLS     301   230   x-9   11   1
Hitting - Urbank: Hunter Arnold 1-3 2b, Levi Arnold 1-2 … NLS: Cayden Hansen 0-2 r bb-2, Jake Rambow 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 hbp, Josh Soine 1-3 r rbi, Derek Dolezal 3-4 r rbi-3, Ben Kulset 1-3 r, Jett Salonek 2-3 2b r rbi, Dalton Rambow 1-3 r rbi, Brayden Skindelien 1-3 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Urbank: Kyle Schlosser (L) 6-11-9-8-3-3 … NLS: Hunter Magnuson (W) 7-2-0-0-1-12 

Roscoe 8, Regal 4

Parker Brezinka got the complete-game pitching win and also homered and drove in four runs as Roscoe beat Regal in the Paynesville Tournament at Paynesville.

Brezinka struck out five and walked two, allowing six hits and two earned runs. He was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run to go with the homer and four RBIs.

Luke Knudsen was 2-for-4 with a run and Jordan Beier was 2-for-3 with a run for Regal.

The tournament is part of the Town & Country Days summer festival in Paynesville.

Roscoe    201   050   0-8   9   6
Regal      000   004   0-4   6   2
Hitting - Roscoe: Brandon Schleper 2-4 r-2 2b, Max Athmann 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Brayden VanderBeek 1-2 r bb-2, Jordan Schleper 1-3 r rbi, Nicholas Utsch 1-1, Chris VanderBeek 0-1 r rbi-2 bb sb, Garth Utsch 0-0 bb, Parker Brezinka 1-3 r rbi-4 bb hr, Austin Pauls 2-4 2b, Dawson Hemmesch 0-2 bb, Bryden Pung 0-3 bb … Regal: Luke Knudsen 2-4 r, Jordan Beier 2-3 r, Blake Karsch 0-2 r hbp, Christopher Schneider 0-2 bb, Tanner Heinsius 1-1 r rbi-2 2b, Grant Paffrath 1-3, Adrian Belden 0-2 bb hbp
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Roscoe: Breszinka (W) 7-6-4-2-2-5 … Regal: Jordan Wosmek (L) 3-6-3-3-1-4, Schneider 1-0-2-2-4-0, Brandon Carlson 2-3-3-3-5-3, Konnor Rohloff 1-0-0-0-0-2

Starbuck 3, Atwater 0

Austin Versteeg tossed a six-hitter, striking out seven with no walks, as the Starbuck Stars downed the Atwater Chuckers in a County Line League game at Atwater’s Kingery Field.

Darion Alexander was 2-for-5 with a run and a stolen base for the Stars. Matt Gruber went 2-for-5 with a run and a stolen base and Versteeg was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a sacrifice fly.

Jordan Olson went 2-for-4 for Atwater. Josh Kingery took the loss, despite seven strong innings. He struck out 11, walked one, allowed six hits and one earned run.

Starbuck   101   000   001-3   8   1
Atwater     000   000   000-0   6   3
Hitting - Starbuck: Mike Gruber 0-5 r, Darion Alexander 2-5 r sb, Matt Gruber 2-5 r sb, Austin Versteeg 2-4 rbi-2 sf, Jack Hendrickson 1-3, Austin Friese 1-3 2b … Atwater: Jeff Peterson 1-4, Kobe Holtz 1-4, Jordan Olson 2-4, Jack Peterson 1-4, Logan Straumann 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Starbuck: Versteeg (W) 9-6-0-0-0-7 … Atwater: Josh Kingery (L) 7-6-2-1-1-11, Holtz 2-2-1-1-1-2 

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Willmar vs. Bismarck, 061623.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers make it 9 straight, blasting the Bismarck Larks
Willmar handles Bismarck 12-1 to increase its league-leading record to 14-2
June 16, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers catcher Drey Dirksen catches a pitch during a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Baseball: Drey Dirksen enjoys the present
Former Willmar Cardinal is receiving serious interest from pro scouts as he returns to play for the Stingers
June 16, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
The Sting's Trevor Schulte is named the conference's coach of the year
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven edges Montevideo, 5-4
Luke Jeseritz and Alex Call help lead the offense and Jaiden Henjum went 6 innings for the win
June 15, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, 1, celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Make it 8 straight for Willmar Stingers
Willmar rallies in the 8th to win its 8th straight game, 3-2 over the Bismarck Larks
June 15, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Elrosa Saints second baseman Matt Schmitz looks the ball into his glove during a Class C state amateur baseball playoff game against the Montgomery Mallards on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Bell Field in Faribault.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Elrosa gets ready for the Elite 8
Saints attract teams from all over the state and even South Dakota for weekend tournament
June 15, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Atwater Chuckers knock off Sacred Heart Saints, 7-1
Amateur baseball report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Atwater gets 7 strong innings from Jack Peterson and a homer by Josh Kingery to beat Sacred Heart
June 14, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
Baseball report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars wind up 4th in Class A after losses to Fosston, New Ulm Cathedral
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE senior Casey Lenarz is waved home by Jaguars head coach Ben Klaphake during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Sports
PHOTOS: Class A state baseball semifinals BBE vs. Fosston, Wednesday, June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Baseball Tournament at Dick Putz Field
Prep
New Ulm challenging St. Cloud as Minnesota state tournament baseball venue
The Minnesota State High School League baseball advisory committee will debate this fall between St. Cloud and New Ulm for Class 2A and A state tournaments; a final decision is expected by January.
June 14, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke

Raymond 22, Tracy 0

Tallying 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning, the Raymond Rockets pulled away for a Corn Belt League win over the Tracy Engineers at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.

The Rockets collected 15 hits. Brady Kienitz drove in six runs and scored three more, finishing 2-for-3. Mike Jeseritz, Ian Koosman, Tyler Steen, Wylie Lottman and Brooks Asche also had two hits in the victory.

Herman Solomon struck out 13 over six innings to get the win on the mound.

Tracy              000   000   0-0   2   1
Raymond      20(11)   054   x-22   15   0
Hitting - Tracy: Taylor Carlson 1-3, Nathan Fultz 1-2 … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 2-5 r-2 rbi-2 hbp sb-3, Ian Koosman 2-6 r-2 sb-2, Tyler Steen 2-3 2b r-4 rbi-2 bb hbp, Isaac Call 1-2 2b r-4 bb-2 hbp, Brady Kienitz 2-3 r-3 rbi-6 bb-2, Wylie Lottman 2-4 2b-2 r-3 rbi-2 hbp, John Sawatzky 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 bb-2, Brooks Asche 2-5 r rbi-4, Brett Swanson 0-2 r bb-3, Herman Solomon 1-1 rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Tracy: Andrew LaVoy (L) 6-15-22-17-10-0 … Raymond: Solomon (W) 6-1-0-0-0-13, Zach Nelson 1-1-0-0-0-0 

Milroy Yankees 5, Sacred Heart 1

Milroy pitcher Parker Schmitt struck out 10 in a complete-game victory for the Yankees over the Sacred Heart Saints in a Corn Belt League game at Sacred Heart.

VFW baseball

Anoka 11, Willmar 1

Willmar Post 1639 opened the Monticello Tournament with a five-inning loss to Anoka.

Ten walks by Willmar pitchers and five errors hurt Post 1639’s chances.

Reese Christianson was 1-for-2 with a stolen bases, Tyler Madsen was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Braeden Fagerlie and Jonah Raitz were each 1-for-2 for Willmar.

Willmar    001   00-1   4   5
Anoka      043   31-11   5   1
Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 0-1 r bb sb, Reese Christianson 1-2 sb, Tyler Madsen 1-3 sb, Jordan Ellingson 0-2 rbi, Braeden Fagerlie 1-2, Jonah Raitz 1-2, Blake Reiman 0-1 bb … Anoka: H. Brunner 1-3 r hbp, D. Luckas 0-3 rbi bb, M. Brent 0-2 r bb-2, C. Bauer 1-3 r-2 bb, L. Jaeger 1-2 r rbi bb-2, L. Folstrom 0-2 r-2 rbi bb-2, J. Schoppe 0-2 r-2 bb, B. Lakanen 1-3 rbi, L. Reeder 1-1 r rbi-2 bb sf
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Madsen (L) 3-3-7-4-6-2, Gavin Evenson 1-1-3-0-1-1, Raitz 0.1-1-1-1-3-0 … Anoka: C. Nerdan (W) 5-4-1-1-2-4

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
