Area baseball roundup: BOLD Mudhens advance to the finals

BIRD ISLAND — The BOLD Mudhens set the tone early while avoiding elimination.

Scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning, third-seeded BOLD went on to beat fourth-seeded Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 6-0 in a Division II West Central Sub-State Southeast pod elimination game in American Legion baseball play Friday at Lions Memorial Park.

The Mudhens play No. 1 Redwood Falls in the Southeast pod championship at noon Saturday at Redwood Falls. A second game, if necessary, will immediately follow. The Scarlets place third.

Sacred Heart/MACCRAY pitcher Brendan Peterson waits for a signal from his catcher during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against BOLD on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

BOLD’s first three batters of the game reached base with Tate Sheehan hitting a single and Lane Osterfeld and Jack Kaiser reaching on errors. Sheenan scored on an error. Osterfeld reached home on a flyout by Sam Sigurdson. Kaiser tallied a run on a Jonah Walton single.

Osterfeld scored again in the third on a Daylen Weber single. He tacked on a third run in the fifth on a Weber groundout. Sam Sigurdson also scored in the fifth on a Rylan Gass single.

ADVERTISEMENT

BOLD pitcher Lane Osterfeld delivers a pitch during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Along with scoring three runs in a 1-for-4 effort, Osterfeld had a strong outing on the hill for the Mudhens. He struck out 12 while giving up no runs on two hits and three walks for a complete-game victory.

Accounting for Sacred Heart/MACCRAY’s hits were Brendan Peterson with a single in the second and Joe Heidecker with a single in the fourth. Peterson also pitched all six innings for the Scarlets, taking the loss.

Sacred Heart/MACCRAY second baseman Zac Gustafson snags the ball on a pickoff attempt during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against BOLD on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

American Legion

BOLD 6, Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 0

SH/M 000 000 0-0 2 3

BOLD 301 020 x-6 9 0

Hitting - SH/M: Joe Heidecker 1-2 bb sb, Brendan Peterson 1-3 … BOLD: Tate Sheenan 1-3 r bb sb, Lane Osterfeld 1-4 r-3, Jack Kaiser 1-3 r rbi sb sac, Sam Sigurdson 1-4 r rbi, Daylen Weber 1-3 rbi-2, Jonah Walton 2-3 rbi, Rylan Gass 1-3 rbi, Max Benson 1-3 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - SH/M: Peterson (L) 6-9-6-3-1-2 … BOLD: Osterfeld (W) 7-2-0-0-3-12

BOLD's Sam Sigurdson steps into the batter's box during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Litchfield 7, Tri-Town 5

Third-seeded Litchfield held off a late rally attempt by the fourth-seeded Tri-Town Black Sox to win an elimination game at Optimist Park in Litchfield and advance to the Division II Central Sub-State South pod championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Litchfield Post 104 advances to play No. 1 Eden Valley-Watkins in the Division II Central Sub-State East pod championship at 5 p.m. Saturday. A second game, if necessary, will immediately follow.

Litchfield led 6-0 after two innings. Ashton Sullivan paced Post 104’s offense, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Jaxon Marquardt drove in three runs in a 1-for-3 outing. Hunter Schultz got the win after tossing the first 5-1/3 innings.

Jonas Morrison finished with two of Tri-Town’s three hits. He also scored a run. Regan Elton was 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Tri-Town 000 120 2-5 3 1

Litchfield 240 100 x-7 7 4

Hitting - Tri-Town: Logan Straumann 0-3 r bb, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 0-3 rbi bb, Terrell Renne 0-3 r bb, Jonas Morrison 2-4 r, Logan Serbus 0-2 r bb, Regan Elton 1-3 r … Litchfield: Calvin Jones 0-3 r-2 bb-2, Ashton Sullivan 2-4 r bb, Anthony Estrada 1-3 r rbi hbp, Jaxon Marquardt 1-3 2b rbi-3 bb, Bradley Larson 1-3 r bb, Caden Besemer 1-1 rbi bb sf sb, Cam Baalson 1-2 r bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Tri-Town: Tucker Johnson (L) 1-2-5-5-5-0, Renne 3-3-2-2-5-3, Morrison 2-2-0-0-2-2 … Litchfield: Hunter Schultz (W) 5.1-2-3-2-5-5, Besemer 0.2-0-0-0-0-1, Tucker Liestman 1-1-2-0-0-1

Brooten 4, Benson/Hancock 1

A three-run top of the fifth inning gave some insurance to third-seeded Brooten in a win over second-seeded Benson/Hancock in a Division II West Central Sub-State Northeast pod elimination game at Benson.

Brooten Post 288 advances to play No. 1 Glenwood/Lowry in the Division II West Central Sub-State Northeast pod championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at Glenwood. A second game, if necessary, will immediately follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayden Sobiech went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base for Brooten. Ryan Jensen, Ethan Mueller, Luke Dingmann, Jordan Herickhoff and Braeden Michels also had hits. Dingmann tossed all seven innings for Post 288, striking out five.

Hudson Ver Steeg finished 2-for-3 for the Express. Dain Schroeder was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Alex Claussen also had a double, finishing 1-for-3.

Brooten 001 030 0-4 7 0

B/H 000 000 1-1 6 3

Hitting - Brooten: Hayden Sobiech 2-4 r sb, Ryan Jensen 1-3, Ethan Mueller 1-4 r rbi, Luke Dingmann 1-4 rbi, Jordan Herickhoff 1-3, Braeden Michels 1-3 r… B/H: Dain Schroeder 1-2 2b r hbp, Hudson Ver Steeg 2-3, Alex Claussen 1-3 2b, Grant Gunlogson 1-2, Mason Moe 1-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Brooten: Dingmann (W) 7-6-1-1-0-5 … B/H: Schroeder (L) 7-7-4-1-1-5

Montevideo 6, Madison 0

Fourth-seeded Montevideo won a Division II West Central Sub-State Southwest pod elimination game over second-seeded Madison in Madison.

Montevideo Post 59 advances to play No. 1 Kerkhoven in the Division II West Central Sub-State Southwest pod championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sunburg.

Gannon Reidinger tossed a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one for Post 59.

ADVERTISEMENT

Griffin Epema went 3-for-4 with three runs and Reidinger was 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs. Grayson Eisenlohr was 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a run batted in.

Kaden Molden went 2-for-3 for Madison.

Montevideo 312 000 0-6 11 0

Madison 000 000 0-0 4 4

Hitting - Montevideo: Cooper Dack 0-3 r bb, Griffin Epema 3-4 r-3, Brady Snell 1-3 rbi hbp, Gannon Reidinger 2-4 r rbi-3, Grayson Eisenlohr 2-3 rbi hbp, Jackson Baldwin 3-4 rbi, Brody Dack 0-4 r … Madison: Davis Patzer 1-3, Avery Wittnebel 1-3 2b, Kaden Molden 2-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Reidinger (W) 7-4-0-0-1-10 … Madison: Wittnebel (L) 3.1-8-6-3-1-5, Blake Wollschlager 3.2-3-0-0-0-4

Albany 12, Paynesville 2

Top-seeded Albany sent No. 2 Paynesville into the losers’ bracket with the Division II Central Sub-State Central pod victory at Avon.

The game was scheduled for Thursday, but moved to Friday because of rain.

Paynesville 12, Melrose 6

Second-seeded Paynesville earned a berth in the Division II Central Sub-State Central pod championship bracket by knocking off No. 3 Melrose at Avon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paynesville plays Albany at 6 p.m. Saturday in Avon in the championship bracket. If Paynesville wins, there will be a second game immediately to follow.

Paynesville opened the week with a 17-1 victory over Melrose on Monday in the three-team pod.

New Ulm Gold 7, Willmar 5

New Ulm Gold beat Willmar in the first game of a two-game set at the end of the regular season at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.

New Ulm’s top hitter was Jace Schaefer. He was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. On the mound, Kaden Larson secured the win after tossing three innings of relief.

Cullen Gregory had two of Post 167’s eight hits. He finished 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Braeden Fagerlie, Jordan Ellingson, Tyler Madsen, Blake Reiman, Reese Christianson and Landon Ogdahl also had hits for Willmar.

The two teams play again Saturday at New Ulm.

Willmar is the No. 8 seed in the Division I Sub-State 15 bracket. It opens the postseason at 7 p.m. Monday at top-seeded Delano.

New Ulm Gold 201 211 0-7 6 1

Willmar 020 001 2-5 8 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - New Ulm Gold: Lucas Suess 1-2 3b r-2 rbi bb hbp, Jace Schaefer 2-3 2b r-2 rbi bb sb-2, Levi Franta 0-3 rbi sf, Josh Giefer 1-4 r rbi sb, Zach Riederer 0-1 r bb-3 sb, Matt Seidl 0-1 r, Ethan Thompson 1-2, Landon Barstad 1-2 bb hbp … Willmar: Braeden Fagerlie 1-3 2b, Dylan Staska 0-3 r hbp, Cullen Gregory 2-4 r-2, Mason Thole 0-4 rbi, Jordan Ellingson 1-1 r bb-2 sb, Tyler Madsen 1-3 r rbi-2 hbp, Blake Reiman 1-2, Reese Christianson 1-2 rbi-2, Landon Ogdahl 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - New Ulm Gold: Logan Mielke 4-3-2-2-2-2, Kaden Larson (W) 3-5-3-3-2-5 … Willmar: Staska (L) 4-3-5-3-4-3, Thole 1.2-1-2-1-2-0, Gregory 1.1-2-0-0-1-3