Area baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a doubleheader split

PARKERS PRAIRIE— The Glenwood-Lowry American Legion baseball team salvaged a split in a doubleheader with Parkers Prairie on Thursday night.

Parkers Prairie won the opener 10-6. Glenwood-Lowry then rallied to win the five-inning nightcap, 4-3.

In Game 2, Glenwood-Lowry scored three runs in the second to overcome a 3-0 deficit. It then added a run in the third inning.

Dylan Alexander homered and also got the pitching win, going five innings in relief without allowing a run. He struck out four and allowed four hits with no walks.

Levi Johnson was 2-for-2 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base for Glenwood-Lowry.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Revering was 2-for-2 with a run and a walk and Zach Mrnak was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Parkers Prairie.

Glenwood-Lowry plays Brooten in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Marthaler Park in Glenwood. It then has another home doubleheader scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, July 6 against Benson-Hancock.

Game 2:

Glenwood-Lowry 4,

Parkers Prairie 3

Parkers Prairie 300 00-3 5 1

Glenwood-Lowry 031 0x-4 6 2

Hitting - Parkers Prairie: Dylan Debilzen 1-2 r rbi hbp sac, David Revering 2-2 r bb, Cohen Noska 0-1 hbp, Noah Steidl 0-2 r bb, Zach Mrnak 2-2 rbi-2, … Glenwood-Lowry: Dylan Alexander 1-2 r rbi hr, PJ Johnson 1-2 r 2b, Levi Johnson 2-2 r rbi sb, Connor Erickson 1-1 r, Austin Ballhagen 1-2 rbi, Aron Majerus 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Parkers Prairie: Noska (L) 4-6-4-4-1-2 … Glenwood-Lowry: J. Majerus 0-1-3-3-2-0, Alexander (W) 5-4-0-0-0-4

Game 1:

Parkers Prairie 10, Glenwood-Lowry 6

Parkers Prairie used an eight-run second inning to erase an early 3-0 deficit to beat Glenwood-Lowry.

For Glenwood-Lowry, Dylan Alexander went 3-for-4 with a double and a run. Jack Maherus was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Connor Erickson was 2-for-4 with a run batted in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nolan Steidl and Jason Johnson each had two hits for Parkers Prairie.

Glenwood-Lowry 031 011 0-6 12 4

Parkers Prairie 080 200 x-10 8 4

Hitting - Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 2-5 rbi-2 2b, Alex Panitzke 1-4 rbi, Dylan Alexander 3-4 r 2b, PJ Johnson 1-4 r, Levi Johnson 1-3 r bb, Connor Erickson 2-4 rbi, Ryland Martin 0-3 r bb, Austin Ballhagen 1-3 rbi bb, Aron Majerus 1-2 r … Parkers Prairie: Dylan Deblizen 0-2 bb-2, David Revering 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Nolan Steidl 2-4 r rbi, Cohen Noska 1-3 r bb, Zach Mrnak 1-4 r-2 rbi, Jason Johnson 2-2-2 r rbi bb 2b, Mason Boesl 0-2 r rbi hbp, Benjamin Wagner 0-2 r rbi-2, Shane Hanson 1-3 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glenwood-Lowry: Martin 1-1-7-4-5-0, Panitzke 5-7-3-2-0-4 … Parkers Prairie: Debilzen (W) 5.1-8-5-3-2-6, Revering 1.2-4-1-1-1-1

NLS 11, Litchfield 7

Trailing Litchfield 6-3, New London-Spicer put up eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to run away with a victory at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Cole Dolezal paced the Wildcats’ offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Gavin Radabaugh was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run, and Bennett Schultz finished 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Anthony Estrada and Ashton Sullivan both went 2-for-4 for Litchfield. Estrada scored twice and drove in another run. Sullivan had a double and a run scored.

Litchfield 000 402 1-7 9 3

NLS 001 208 x-11 11 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - Litchfield: Calvin Jones 1-4, Ashton Sullivan 2-4 2b r, Anthony Estrada 2-4 r-2 rbi sb-2, Jaxon Marquardt 1-3 2b r bb, Bradley Larson 1-4 r, Caden Besemer 1-3 2b r rbi bb, Connor Taber 1-3 rbi, Jack McCann 0-2 rbi bb … NLS: Brayden Skindelien 1-4 r rbi-2, Luke Knudsen 1-4 2b r rbi, Bennett Schultz 2-3 r rbi bb, Chi Schneider 1-4 2b r rbi, Grant Paffrath 1-3 bb, Cole Dolezal 3-3 2b rbi-2 bb, Gavin Radabaugh 2-3 r rbi-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Hunter Schultz 3-1-1-1-4-3, Tucker Liestman (L) 2.1-7-7-7-0-0, Cam Baalson 0.2-3-3-3-2-0… NLS: Gabe Rohman 4-4-4-4-2-2, Skindelien (W) 3-5-3-2-1-1

BOLD 13, Sacred Heart 3

Tate Sheehan went 3-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, three runs and an RBI to help the BOLD Mudhens beat the Sacred Heart Scarlets at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.

Jack Kaiser went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base, three runs and four RBIs for BOLD, which scored five runs in the first, three in the second and five in the third. The game was called after 10 innings.

Sacred Heart 001 03-3 4 1

BOLD 535 0x-13 10 2

Hitting - Sacred Heart: Emery Aker 1-2, K Rand 1-2 r, Brendan Peterson 1-2 r, Isaiah Schroeder 1-2 rbi-2 … BOLD: Tate Sheehan 3-3 r-3 rbi 2b sb-2, Jack Kaiser 3-4 r-3 rbi-4 2b-2 sb, Owen Flann 1-3 r rbi 2b, Lane Osterfeld 1-3 r rbi-2 2b sb, Max Benson 1-1 rbi-2 2b sb, Sam Sigurdson 1-3 r rbi 2b, Jonah Walton 0-2 r, Mason Uhlenkamp 0-2 r, Hunter Melvin 0-3 r-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: B. Peterson 1.2-8-8-7-1-2, Trevor Peterson 0.1-0-4-4-4-0, Aker 1.1-1-1-1-1-2, Schroeder 0.2-1-0-0-00-2 … BOLD: Sigurdson (W) 5-4-3-2-0-5