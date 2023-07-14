Area baseball roundup: Kerkhoven blanks Madison
Jaiden Henjum strikes out 14, tossing a 1-hitter, in Post 223's 6-0 playoff win
SUNBURG — Behind a one-hitter by pitcher Jaiden Henjum, the Kerkhoven American Legion baseball team is finals bound.
The top seed in the Division II West Central Sub-State Southwest pod, Post 223 advanced after shutting out second-seeded Madison Post 158, 6-0 Thursday at Willie Reigstad Park.
With the victory, Kerkhoven plays the winner of the elimination bracket Saturday at a time to be determined for the Southwest pod championship. Madison faces Montevideo Friday in Madison after Monte beat Granite Falls 8-3 in a 10-inning elimination game Thursday.
Post 158 had no answer for Henjum on the mound. The quick-throwing right-hander struck out 14 while allowing no runs on one hit and four walks to score the complete-game victory for Post 223.
Kerkhoven had nine hits in the game. Travis Engelke was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored while Jared Cortez was 2-for-4 with a double. Logan Rudningen went 2-for-2, and Luke Jeseritz scored twice in a 1-for-2 outing.
Kaden Mortenson had Madison’s lone hit, a double, in a 1-for-3 effort. Starting pitcher Dyllon Geiser gave up five runs (three earned) with seven hits and three walks allowed while striking out five over five innings.
American Legion
Kerkhoven 6, Madison 0
Madison 000 000 0-0 1 2
Kerkhoven 003 021 x-6 9 0
Hitting - Madison: Kaden Mortenson 1-3 2b … Kerkhoven: Jared Cortez 2-4 2b, Luke Jeseritz 1-2 r-2, Travis Engelke 2-3 2b r, Alex Call 1-2 r, Evan Zimmer 1-3, Logan Rudningen 2-2, Jett Olson 1-2 r, Tanner Wilts 1-1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Madison: Dyllon Geiser (L) 5-7-5-3-3-5, Davis Patzer 1-2-1-1-0-0 … Kerkhoven: Jaiden Henjum (W) 7-1-0-0-4-14
Montevideo 8, Granite Falls 3
Scoreless for six straight innings and needing extras to declare a winner, Montevideo scored five runs in the top of the 10th to beat Granite Falls in a Division II West Central Sub-State Southwest pod elimination game at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Montevideo is the fourth seed. Granite Falls is the No. 3 seed.
All five runs in the 10th came with two outs. The game-winning run came on a sacrifice fly by Grayson Eisenlohr that plated Cooper Dack. Griffin Epema scored on an error. Brady Snell and Jackson Baldwin scored on a Luke Kuno single. Kuno came home on an RBI single by Brody Dack.
Kuno finished the game 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Cooper Dack went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and a run.
Along with going 2-for-5 with a run scored, Epema got the win on the mound for Post 59 after striking out nine in three innings of scoreless relief.
Brady Sneller went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for Granite Falls. Braden Nelson, Jake Odegard, Landon Anderson and Drew Almich also had hits for Post 69.
Montevideo 003 000 000 5-8 13 1
Granite Falls 003 000 000 0-3 6 3
Hitting - Montevideo: Cooper Dack 3-6 r rbi-2, Griffin Epema 2-5 r, Brady Snell 0-3 r bb-2, Gannon Reidinger 1-4, Grayson Eisenlohr 1-4 rbi hbp, Jackson Baldwin 0-4 r, Luke Kuno 3-5 2b r-2 rbi-2, Dan Gunlogson 1-4 r bb, Brody Dack 2-4 2b r rbi-2 … Granite Falls: Braden Nelson 1-5 r bb, Nikson Knapper 0-3 r bb-2, Brady Sneller 2-4 r rbi bb, Jake Odegard 1-4 2b rbi bb, Landon Anderson 1-3 rbi bb-2, Drew Almich 1-5
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Snell 7-3-3-3-6-2, Epema (W) 3-3-0-0-3-9 … Granite Falls: Knapper 9-9-3-2-2-4, Sneller (L) 1-4-5-1-1-1
Glenwood-Lowry 11, Brooten 3
Jack Majerus, Dylan Alexander, PJ Johnson and Conner Erickson all had two hits in Glenwood-Lowry’s victory over Brooten at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Glenwood-Lowry, the top seed of the Division II West Central Sub-State Northeast pod, advances to Saturday’s championship game in Glenwood. Brooten, the third seed, moves into the losers’ bracket with a game on Friday.
Brooten 010 100 1-3 7 4
Glenwood-Lowry 401 051 x-11 8 1
Hitting - Brooten: Hayden Sobiech 2-4 2b rbi-2, Ryan Jensen 1-4, Ethan Mueller 0-3 r bb, Luke Illies 2-4 2b-2 rbi, Kaden DeRoo 2-3 r-2 … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 2-4 2b r rbi-3 sb, Dylan Alexander 2-4 hr 2b r-2 rbi, Noah Jensen 0-1 r-2 bb-3 sb, PJ Johnson 2-4 2b r rbi, Levi Johnson 0-3 r-2 sb, Conner Erickson 2-2 2b r rbi-2 bb, Austin Ballhagen 0-2 r rbi bb, Riley Dell 0-1 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Brooten: Illies (L) 1-2-4-0-1-1, DeRoo 5-6-7-6-5-4 … Glenwood-Lowry: PJ Johnson (W) 6-6-2-1-1-7, Alex Panitzke 1-1-1-1-2-1
SH/MACCRAY 10, Prinsburg 9
Sacred Heart/MACCRAY remained alive in the Division II West Central Sub-State Southeast pod playoffs by eliminating second-seconded Prinsburg at Prinsburg.
Sacred Heart/MACCRAY is the fourth seed. It plays Friday against third-seeded BOLD in Bird Island.
Sacred Heart/MACCRAY rallied from deficits of 2-0, 3-2, 7-4 and 9-8. Sacred Heart/MACCRAY then pushed two runs across the plate in the top of the seventh to hold on for the victory.
Joe Heidecker went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and Trevor Peterson was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Sacred Heart/MACCRAY.
Kadin Dehmlow was 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs for Prinsburg. Preston Dehmlow was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and two RBIs for the Orioles.
SH/MACCRAY 000 224 2-10 9 1
Prinsburg 020 142 0-9 9 3
Hitting - SH/MACCRAY: Zachary Gustafson 0-3 r-2 bb hbp sb, Isaiah Schroeder 1-3 r-2 rbi sac hbp, Joe Heidecker 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-2 sf, Trevor Peterson 3-5 2b r-2 rbi-2 sb, Jack Wertish 1-2 2b r rbi bb-3, Spencer Schroeder 1-4 rbi, Garrett Struxness 0-3 r hbp … Prinsburg: Isaiah Swart 1-3 r bb sb-2, Braelin Rime 1-4 3b rbi-2, Wesley Fussy 0-4 r, Kadin Dehmlow 2-3 hr r-2 rbi-2 bb sb-3, Ben Ryks 1-2 r bb hbp, Peyton Meyer 1-3 r rbi hbp sb-2, Jake Versteeg 1-4 r rbi, Preston Dehmlow 2-3 2b r rbi-2 bb, Carson Meyer 0-3 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - SH/MACCRAY: Gustafson 6-9-9-6-3-2, Brendan Peterson (W) 1-0-0-0-2-2 … Prinsburg: Fussy 2-1-0-0-1-2, VerSteeg 4-6-8-5-4-6, Rime (L) 1-2-2-2-0-1
Redwood Falls 11, BOLD 4
Top-seeded Redwood Falls scored eight runs in the bottom of the first to take control in its victory over third-seeded BOLD at Redwood Falls.
Redwood Falls advances to the championship bracket of the Division II West Central Sub-State Southeast pod on Saturday.
BOLD faces an elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday.
Elway Berg went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Andrew Peterson was 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen bases and three runs for Redwood Falls. Berg also started and went four scoreless innings to get the pitching win.
Lane Osterfeld was 4-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and two RBIs for the Mudhens.
BOLD 000 021 1-4 8 1
Redwood Falls 803 000 x-11 10 2
Hitting - BOLD: Tate Sheehan 1-4 r, Lane Osterfeld 4-4 3b rbi-2 sb, Daylen Weber 0-4 rbi, Sam Sigurdson 1-4 r, Alex Taylor 0-2 rbi, Max Benson 1-3, Rylan Gass 1-2 r-2 … Redwood Falls: Andrew Peterson 2-3 2b r-3 sb, Ethan Louwagie 1-3 r rbi-2, Brandon Lang 1-3 r-2 sb, Riley Dikken 1-1 2b r-2 rbi-2, Jacob Hildebrandt 1-3 r rbi, Elway Berg 3-4 rbi, Max Fuhr 0-4 r rbi, Brode Lydick 1-2 2b r rbi-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Hunter Malvin (L) 0.1-4-7-7-3-0, Osterfeld 0.2-1-1-1-1-0, Benson 1.2-4-3-3-2-3, Gass 2-1-0-0-1-2, Jonah Walton 1.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Redwood Falls: Berg (W) 4-3-0-0-1-4, Louwagie (Sv) 3-5-4-3-1-3
EV-W 4, Litchfield 0
Top-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins sent Litchfield to the losers’ bracket with the Division II Central Sub-State South pod playoff victory at Watkins.
Post 104 managed one hit — a single by Jack McCann — off three Eden Valley-Watkins pitchers.
Coltan Harff went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Eden Valley-Watkins.
Litchfield 000 000 0-0 1 4
EV-W 301 000 x-4 4 1
Hitting - Litchfield: Jack McCann 1-3 … EV-W: Landon Nieman 0-3 r, Myles Dziengal 1-3, Sam Nistler 0-1 r bb hbp, Xander Willner 1-2 r-2 rbi bb, Coltan Harff 2-3 rbi, Max Geislinger 0-3 rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Owen Carlson (L) 1-2-3-1-1-0, Tucker Liestman 1-1-1-0-1-0, Cam Baalson 4-1-0-0-0-6 … EV-W: Lane Harff 3.2-1-0-0-2-2, C. Harff (W) 2.2-0-0-0-1-0, Neiman 0.2-0-0-0-0-0
Tri-Town 11, NLS 8
Fourth-seeded Tri-Town remained alive in the Division II Central Sub-State South pod playoffs by eliminating second-seeded New London-Spicer at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Tri-Town plays Friday at Litchfield in another elimination game. The winner advances to Saturday’s pod final at top-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins.
Tucker Johnson was 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs for the Black Sox. Logan Serbus was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, and Brody Straumann went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Keegan Kessler-Gross tallied the win following three innings of relief.
Chi Schneider was NLS’ top hitter, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Aedan Andresen also hit a home run, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.
Tri-Town 022 200 5-11 9 2
NLS 200 230 1-8 9 3
Hitting - Tri-Town: Brody Straumann 2-5 r rbi, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 1-2 2b rbi-2 bb-3, Terrell Renne 0-4 r rbi sf, Jonas Morrison 1-3 r-2 rbi bb-2, Keegan Kessler-Gross 1-5 r, Tucker Johnson 1-3 3b r-2 rbi-2 bb, Logan Straumann 0-1 r bb-3, Logan Serbus 2-4 r rbi-2, Regan Elton 1-3 r rbi bb … NLS: Brayden Skindelien 2-5 3b r rbi-2, Luke Knudsen 0-1 r bb-3, Bennett Schultz 1-4 rbi, Chi Schneider 2-3 hr 2b r rbi hbp, Carson McCain 1-3 r rbi bb, Grant Paffrath 1-4 r, Aedan Andresen 1-4 hr r rbi-2, Cole Dolezal 0-4 r, Gabe Rohman 1-3 r sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Tri-Town: Drange-Leyendecker 4-7-7-4-4-2, Kessler-Gross (W) 3-2-1-1-0-2 … NLS: Konnor Rohloff 2-5-4-2-3-1, Rohman (L) 4.1-2-4-4-5-3, Eli Jacobson 0-1-3-0-2-0, Paffrath 0.2-1-0-0-0-0
VFW
Hutchinson 6, Willmar 5
A three-run top of the seventh inning helped Hutchinson earn a come-from-behind victory over Willmar Post 1639 at Klemmetsen Field in Willmar.
Trey Tallman was Willmar’s top hitter. He went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs, an RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Tyler Madsen also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Braeden Fagerlie, Connor Smith and Jaxin Schirmers also had hits for Post 1639.
Willmar wraps up the regular season Tuesday back at Klemmetsen Field with a doubleheader against Paynesville. Game 1 is set for 6 p.m.
Hutchinson 020 001 3-6 8 0
Willmar 002 300 0-5 8 2
Hitting - Hutchinson: Not available … Willmar: Trey Tallman 3-4 3b r-2 rbi sb-2, Jordan Ellingson 0-3 r hbp sb, Tyler Madsen 2-4 rbi, Braeden Fagerlie 1-3 rbi bb, Blake Reiman 0-3 rbi bb, Connor Smith 1-3 bb, Ethan Riemersma 0-1 r bb, Jaxin Schirmers 1-3 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Hutchinson: N/A … Willmar: Smith 6-6-3-3-2-1, Ellingson (L) 0.1-1-3-1-2-0, Reese Christianson 0.2-1-0-0-0-0
