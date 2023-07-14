Area baseball roundup: Kerkhoven blanks Madison

SUNBURG — Behind a one-hitter by pitcher Jaiden Henjum, the Kerkhoven American Legion baseball team is finals bound.

The top seed in the Division II West Central Sub-State Southwest pod, Post 223 advanced after shutting out second-seeded Madison Post 158, 6-0 Thursday at Willie Reigstad Park.

Madison Post 158's Dylan Keimig tags out Kerkhoven's Travis Engelke during an American Legion baseball game on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

With the victory, Kerkhoven plays the winner of the elimination bracket Saturday at a time to be determined for the Southwest pod championship. Madison faces Montevideo Friday in Madison after Monte beat Granite Falls 8-3 in a 10-inning elimination game Thursday.

Post 158 had no answer for Henjum on the mound. The quick-throwing right-hander struck out 14 while allowing no runs on one hit and four walks to score the complete-game victory for Post 223.

Kerkhoven Post 223 pitcher Jaiden Henjum lines up a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Madison on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Kerkhoven had nine hits in the game. Travis Engelke was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored while Jared Cortez was 2-for-4 with a double. Logan Rudningen went 2-for-2, and Luke Jeseritz scored twice in a 1-for-2 outing.

Kaden Mortenson had Madison’s lone hit, a double, in a 1-for-3 effort. Starting pitcher Dyllon Geiser gave up five runs (three earned) with seven hits and three walks allowed while striking out five over five innings.

Madison Post 158's TJ Mitchell steps into the batter's box during an American Legion baseball game against Kerkhoven on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

American Legion

Kerkhoven 6, Madison 0

Madison 000 000 0-0 1 2

Kerkhoven 003 021 x-6 9 0

Hitting - Madison: Kaden Mortenson 1-3 2b … Kerkhoven: Jared Cortez 2-4 2b, Luke Jeseritz 1-2 r-2, Travis Engelke 2-3 2b r, Alex Call 1-2 r, Evan Zimmer 1-3, Logan Rudningen 2-2, Jett Olson 1-2 r, Tanner Wilts 1-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Madison: Dyllon Geiser (L) 5-7-5-3-3-5, Davis Patzer 1-2-1-1-0-0 … Kerkhoven: Jaiden Henjum (W) 7-1-0-0-4-14

Kerkhoven Post 223's Jett Olson connects with the ball for a single during an American Legion baseball game against Madison on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Montevideo 8, Granite Falls 3

Scoreless for six straight innings and needing extras to declare a winner, Montevideo scored five runs in the top of the 10th to beat Granite Falls in a Division II West Central Sub-State Southwest pod elimination game at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Montevideo is the fourth seed. Granite Falls is the No. 3 seed.

All five runs in the 10th came with two outs. The game-winning run came on a sacrifice fly by Grayson Eisenlohr that plated Cooper Dack. Griffin Epema scored on an error. Brady Snell and Jackson Baldwin scored on a Luke Kuno single. Kuno came home on an RBI single by Brody Dack.

Kuno finished the game 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Cooper Dack went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and a run.

Along with going 2-for-5 with a run scored, Epema got the win on the mound for Post 59 after striking out nine in three innings of scoreless relief.

Brady Sneller went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for Granite Falls. Braden Nelson, Jake Odegard, Landon Anderson and Drew Almich also had hits for Post 69.

Montevideo 003 000 000 5-8 13 1

Granite Falls 003 000 000 0-3 6 3

Hitting - Montevideo: Cooper Dack 3-6 r rbi-2, Griffin Epema 2-5 r, Brady Snell 0-3 r bb-2, Gannon Reidinger 1-4, Grayson Eisenlohr 1-4 rbi hbp, Jackson Baldwin 0-4 r, Luke Kuno 3-5 2b r-2 rbi-2, Dan Gunlogson 1-4 r bb, Brody Dack 2-4 2b r rbi-2 … Granite Falls: Braden Nelson 1-5 r bb, Nikson Knapper 0-3 r bb-2, Brady Sneller 2-4 r rbi bb, Jake Odegard 1-4 2b rbi bb, Landon Anderson 1-3 rbi bb-2, Drew Almich 1-5

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Snell 7-3-3-3-6-2, Epema (W) 3-3-0-0-3-9 … Granite Falls: Knapper 9-9-3-2-2-4, Sneller (L) 1-4-5-1-1-1

Glenwood-Lowry 11, Brooten 3

Jack Majerus, Dylan Alexander, PJ Johnson and Conner Erickson all had two hits in Glenwood-Lowry’s victory over Brooten at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Glenwood-Lowry, the top seed of the Division II West Central Sub-State Northeast pod, advances to Saturday’s championship game in Glenwood. Brooten, the third seed, moves into the losers’ bracket with a game on Friday.

Brooten 010 100 1-3 7 4

Glenwood-Lowry 401 051 x-11 8 1

Hitting - Brooten: Hayden Sobiech 2-4 2b rbi-2, Ryan Jensen 1-4, Ethan Mueller 0-3 r bb, Luke Illies 2-4 2b-2 rbi, Kaden DeRoo 2-3 r-2 … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 2-4 2b r rbi-3 sb, Dylan Alexander 2-4 hr 2b r-2 rbi, Noah Jensen 0-1 r-2 bb-3 sb, PJ Johnson 2-4 2b r rbi, Levi Johnson 0-3 r-2 sb, Conner Erickson 2-2 2b r rbi-2 bb, Austin Ballhagen 0-2 r rbi bb, Riley Dell 0-1 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Brooten: Illies (L) 1-2-4-0-1-1, DeRoo 5-6-7-6-5-4 … Glenwood-Lowry: PJ Johnson (W) 6-6-2-1-1-7, Alex Panitzke 1-1-1-1-2-1

SH/MACCRAY 10, Prinsburg 9

Sacred Heart/MACCRAY remained alive in the Division II West Central Sub-State Southeast pod playoffs by eliminating second-seconded Prinsburg at Prinsburg.

Sacred Heart/MACCRAY is the fourth seed. It plays Friday against third-seeded BOLD in Bird Island.

Sacred Heart/MACCRAY rallied from deficits of 2-0, 3-2, 7-4 and 9-8. Sacred Heart/MACCRAY then pushed two runs across the plate in the top of the seventh to hold on for the victory.

Joe Heidecker went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and Trevor Peterson was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Sacred Heart/MACCRAY.

Kadin Dehmlow was 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs for Prinsburg. Preston Dehmlow was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and two RBIs for the Orioles.

SH/MACCRAY 000 224 2-10 9 1

Prinsburg 020 142 0-9 9 3

Hitting - SH/MACCRAY: Zachary Gustafson 0-3 r-2 bb hbp sb, Isaiah Schroeder 1-3 r-2 rbi sac hbp, Joe Heidecker 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-2 sf, Trevor Peterson 3-5 2b r-2 rbi-2 sb, Jack Wertish 1-2 2b r rbi bb-3, Spencer Schroeder 1-4 rbi, Garrett Struxness 0-3 r hbp … Prinsburg: Isaiah Swart 1-3 r bb sb-2, Braelin Rime 1-4 3b rbi-2, Wesley Fussy 0-4 r, Kadin Dehmlow 2-3 hr r-2 rbi-2 bb sb-3, Ben Ryks 1-2 r bb hbp, Peyton Meyer 1-3 r rbi hbp sb-2, Jake Versteeg 1-4 r rbi, Preston Dehmlow 2-3 2b r rbi-2 bb, Carson Meyer 0-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - SH/MACCRAY: Gustafson 6-9-9-6-3-2, Brendan Peterson (W) 1-0-0-0-2-2 … Prinsburg: Fussy 2-1-0-0-1-2, VerSteeg 4-6-8-5-4-6, Rime (L) 1-2-2-2-0-1

Redwood Falls 11, BOLD 4

Top-seeded Redwood Falls scored eight runs in the bottom of the first to take control in its victory over third-seeded BOLD at Redwood Falls.

Redwood Falls advances to the championship bracket of the Division II West Central Sub-State Southeast pod on Saturday.

BOLD faces an elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday.

Elway Berg went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Andrew Peterson was 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen bases and three runs for Redwood Falls. Berg also started and went four scoreless innings to get the pitching win.

Lane Osterfeld was 4-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and two RBIs for the Mudhens.

BOLD 000 021 1-4 8 1

Redwood Falls 803 000 x-11 10 2

Hitting - BOLD: Tate Sheehan 1-4 r, Lane Osterfeld 4-4 3b rbi-2 sb, Daylen Weber 0-4 rbi, Sam Sigurdson 1-4 r, Alex Taylor 0-2 rbi, Max Benson 1-3, Rylan Gass 1-2 r-2 … Redwood Falls: Andrew Peterson 2-3 2b r-3 sb, Ethan Louwagie 1-3 r rbi-2, Brandon Lang 1-3 r-2 sb, Riley Dikken 1-1 2b r-2 rbi-2, Jacob Hildebrandt 1-3 r rbi, Elway Berg 3-4 rbi, Max Fuhr 0-4 r rbi, Brode Lydick 1-2 2b r rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Hunter Malvin (L) 0.1-4-7-7-3-0, Osterfeld 0.2-1-1-1-1-0, Benson 1.2-4-3-3-2-3, Gass 2-1-0-0-1-2, Jonah Walton 1.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Redwood Falls: Berg (W) 4-3-0-0-1-4, Louwagie (Sv) 3-5-4-3-1-3

EV-W 4, Litchfield 0

Top-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins sent Litchfield to the losers’ bracket with the Division II Central Sub-State South pod playoff victory at Watkins.

Post 104 managed one hit — a single by Jack McCann — off three Eden Valley-Watkins pitchers.

Coltan Harff went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Eden Valley-Watkins.

Litchfield 000 000 0-0 1 4

EV-W 301 000 x-4 4 1

Hitting - Litchfield: Jack McCann 1-3 … EV-W: Landon Nieman 0-3 r, Myles Dziengal 1-3, Sam Nistler 0-1 r bb hbp, Xander Willner 1-2 r-2 rbi bb, Coltan Harff 2-3 rbi, Max Geislinger 0-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Owen Carlson (L) 1-2-3-1-1-0, Tucker Liestman 1-1-1-0-1-0, Cam Baalson 4-1-0-0-0-6 … EV-W: Lane Harff 3.2-1-0-0-2-2, C. Harff (W) 2.2-0-0-0-1-0, Neiman 0.2-0-0-0-0-0

Tri-Town 11, NLS 8

Fourth-seeded Tri-Town remained alive in the Division II Central Sub-State South pod playoffs by eliminating second-seeded New London-Spicer at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Tri-Town plays Friday at Litchfield in another elimination game. The winner advances to Saturday’s pod final at top-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins.

Tucker Johnson was 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs for the Black Sox. Logan Serbus was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, and Brody Straumann went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Keegan Kessler-Gross tallied the win following three innings of relief.

Chi Schneider was NLS’ top hitter, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Aedan Andresen also hit a home run, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.

Tri-Town 022 200 5-11 9 2

NLS 200 230 1-8 9 3

Hitting - Tri-Town: Brody Straumann 2-5 r rbi, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 1-2 2b rbi-2 bb-3, Terrell Renne 0-4 r rbi sf, Jonas Morrison 1-3 r-2 rbi bb-2, Keegan Kessler-Gross 1-5 r, Tucker Johnson 1-3 3b r-2 rbi-2 bb, Logan Straumann 0-1 r bb-3, Logan Serbus 2-4 r rbi-2, Regan Elton 1-3 r rbi bb … NLS: Brayden Skindelien 2-5 3b r rbi-2, Luke Knudsen 0-1 r bb-3, Bennett Schultz 1-4 rbi, Chi Schneider 2-3 hr 2b r rbi hbp, Carson McCain 1-3 r rbi bb, Grant Paffrath 1-4 r, Aedan Andresen 1-4 hr r rbi-2, Cole Dolezal 0-4 r, Gabe Rohman 1-3 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Tri-Town: Drange-Leyendecker 4-7-7-4-4-2, Kessler-Gross (W) 3-2-1-1-0-2 … NLS: Konnor Rohloff 2-5-4-2-3-1, Rohman (L) 4.1-2-4-4-5-3, Eli Jacobson 0-1-3-0-2-0, Paffrath 0.2-1-0-0-0-0

VFW

Hutchinson 6, Willmar 5

A three-run top of the seventh inning helped Hutchinson earn a come-from-behind victory over Willmar Post 1639 at Klemmetsen Field in Willmar.

Trey Tallman was Willmar’s top hitter. He went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs, an RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Tyler Madsen also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Braeden Fagerlie, Connor Smith and Jaxin Schirmers also had hits for Post 1639.

Willmar wraps up the regular season Tuesday back at Klemmetsen Field with a doubleheader against Paynesville. Game 1 is set for 6 p.m.

Hutchinson 020 001 3-6 8 0

Willmar 002 300 0-5 8 2

Hitting - Hutchinson: Not available … Willmar: Trey Tallman 3-4 3b r-2 rbi sb-2, Jordan Ellingson 0-3 r hbp sb, Tyler Madsen 2-4 rbi, Braeden Fagerlie 1-3 rbi bb, Blake Reiman 0-3 rbi bb, Connor Smith 1-3 bb, Ethan Riemersma 0-1 r bb, Jaxin Schirmers 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Hutchinson: N/A … Willmar: Smith 6-6-3-3-2-1, Ellingson (L) 0.1-1-3-1-2-0, Reese Christianson 0.2-1-0-0-0-0

