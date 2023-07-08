Area baseball roundup: Late surge lifts Litchfield over Willmar

WILLMAR — Hanging onto a 6-5 lead, Litchfield pulled away in the seventh inning to clinch a victory over Willmar.

Litchfield Post 104 scored three runs in the top of the seventh to secure a 9-5 American Legion baseball victory against Willmar Post 167 Friday at Klemmetson Field.

Caden Besemer kicked things off in the seventh by hitting an RBI single. Another Litchfield run came when Tucker Liestman scored on a Willmar error. Besemer scored the final run during a rundown.

Litchfield finished with eight hits. Hunter Schultz paced the squad, going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base. Besemer scored twice and drove in two runs in a 1-for-4 effort. Anthony Estrada was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Jordan Ellingson and Connor Smith both had two hits for Willmar. Ellingson finished 2-for-2 with a triple, a run and an RBI. Smith aided Post 167 by going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

American Legion

Litchfield 9, Willmar 5

Litchfield 040 200 3-9 8 3

Willmar 100 301 0-5 6 3

Hitting - Litchfield: Calvin Jones 0-1 r bb-2, Ashton Sullivan 1-3, Anthony Estrada 1-3 rbi-2 bb, Jaxon Marquardt 1-2 2b r bb-2, Tucker Liestman 0-1 r, Bradley Larson 1-3 2b r rbi bb, Caden Besemer 1-4 r-2 rbi-2, Jack McCann 0-2 r bb, Connor Taber 1-4, Hunter Schultz 2-3 2b r-2 rbi-2 sb … Willmar: Braeden Fagerlie 0-4 r sb, Connor Smith 2-3 rbi sb, Cullen Gregory 1-3 r bb, Tyler Madsen 1-3 r sb, Blake Reiman 0-3 r, Jordan Ellingson 2-2 3b r rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Braden Olson 3.1-3-2-1-0-2, Owen Carlson (W) 0.2-2-2-0-0-1, Cam Baalson 1.1-1-1-0-2-1, Larson 1.2-0-0-0-1-1 … Willmar: Gregory (L) 2-2-4-3-4-2, Smith 5-6-5-2-3-3

Amateur

Atwater 6, Luxemburg 1

Josh Kingery struck out 14 in six innings on the mound to put the Atwater Chuckers over the Luxemburg Brewers at Kingery Field in Atwater.

Kingery also went 2-for-4 with a run in the victory.

Jordan Olson was 3-for-5 with a double and a run. He also got the save for the Chuckers after striking out five over three innings.

Luxemburg 000 000 100-1 3 2

Atwater 005 001 00x-6 11 1

Hitting - Luxemburg: Brady Kenning 1-3 sb, Josh Lanctot 1-4 2b r, Connor Clark 1-3 … Atwater: Josh Kingery 2-4 r bb sb, Jeff Peterson 1-4 r bb, Jordan Olson 3-5 2b r sb, Kobe Holtz 1-4 r hbp, Jack Peterson 1-2 r bb-2, Logan Straumann 2-3 2b rbi-3 bb, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 1-3, Tucker Johnson 0-1 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Luxemburg: JT Harren 2-0-0-0-2-2, Clark (L) 13-5-0-3-1, Tyler Stang 4-6-1-1-0-5, Lanctot 1-2-0-0-0-1 … Atwater: Kingery (W) 6-0-0-0-1-14, Olson (Sv) 3-3-1-0-1-5

Delano 13, Litchfield 4

The Delano Athletics went off for 10 runs in the top of the ninth inning to run away with a North Star League victory against the Litchfield Blues at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Litchfield takes on the Dassel-Cokato Saints at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dassel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delano 002 100 00(10)-13 15 2

Litchfield 000 000 004-4 5 1