Area baseball roundup: Late surge lifts Litchfield over Willmar

Baseball report for Friday, July 7, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Post 104 comes away with 9-5 American Legion victory

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:32 PM

WILLMAR — Hanging onto a 6-5 lead, Litchfield pulled away in the seventh inning to clinch a victory over Willmar.

Litchfield Post 104 scored three runs in the top of the seventh to secure a 9-5 American Legion baseball victory against Willmar Post 167 Friday at Klemmetson Field.

Caden Besemer kicked things off in the seventh by hitting an RBI single. Another Litchfield run came when Tucker Liestman scored on a Willmar error. Besemer scored the final run during a rundown.

Litchfield finished with eight hits. Hunter Schultz paced the squad, going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base. Besemer scored twice and drove in two runs in a 1-for-4 effort. Anthony Estrada was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Jordan Ellingson and Connor Smith both had two hits for Willmar. Ellingson finished 2-for-2 with a triple, a run and an RBI. Smith aided Post 167 by going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

American Legion

Litchfield 9, Willmar 5

Litchfield   040   200   3-9   8   3
Willmar     100   301   0-5   6   3
Hitting - Litchfield: Calvin Jones 0-1 r bb-2, Ashton Sullivan 1-3, Anthony Estrada 1-3 rbi-2 bb, Jaxon Marquardt 1-2 2b r bb-2, Tucker Liestman 0-1 r, Bradley Larson 1-3 2b r rbi bb, Caden Besemer 1-4 r-2 rbi-2, Jack McCann 0-2 r bb, Connor Taber 1-4, Hunter Schultz 2-3 2b r-2 rbi-2 sb … Willmar: Braeden Fagerlie 0-4 r sb, Connor Smith 2-3 rbi sb, Cullen Gregory 1-3 r bb, Tyler Madsen 1-3 r sb, Blake Reiman 0-3 r, Jordan Ellingson 2-2 3b r rbi bb 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Braden Olson 3.1-3-2-1-0-2, Owen Carlson (W) 0.2-2-2-0-0-1, Cam Baalson 1.1-1-1-0-2-1, Larson 1.2-0-0-0-1-1 … Willmar: Gregory (L) 2-2-4-3-4-2, Smith 5-6-5-2-3-3 

