Area baseball roundup: Litch VFW moves into district tournament

LITCHFIELD —Ninth-seeded Litchfield knocked off No. 6 Sartell 7-6 in the decisive Game 3 of a best-of-three VFW Sub-District playoff game Tuesday at Optimist Park.

With a pair of games Monday, Sartell won Game 1, 15-8. Litchfield bounced back for a 10-8 Game 2 victory.

With Tuesday’s win, Litchfield Post 2818 advances to the eight-team District 6 tournament, set for July 24-26 in Brainerd.

Ben Olson pitched all seven innings for Litchfield to get the win. He also went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. Anthony Estrada finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run. Ethan Holtz hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, finishing 1-for-4.

VFW

Litchfield 7, Sartell 6

Sartell 000 200 4-6 12 3

Litchfield 220 003 x-7 8 0

Hitting - Sartell: A Prieto 1-4 r, A Lahr 1-2 2b r bb hbp, B Simones 1-4 r rbi-2, C Stutsman 2-4 r rbi, G O’Connell 2-4 r rbi sb, K Landowski 2-4 rbi, J Scheffler 2-3 2b rbi, L Frieler 1-3 r … Litchfield: Alex Medina 0-4 r rbi, Ben Olson 2-3 r-2 bb sb, Anthony Estrada 2-3 2b r rbi-3 bb, Ethan Holtz 1-4 rbi-2, Tripp McCann 1-3 rbi, Nick Lehar 1-2 r hbp, Gideon Boerema 1-2 r sac, Henry Grabow 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sartell: N Waletzko (L) 2-4-4-4-2-0, G Otkin 3-0-0-0-1-0, Stutsman 1-4-3-3-1-1 … Litchfield: Olson (W) 7-12-6-6-1-0

Amateur

Wabasso at Sacred Heart, sspd

Wabasso leads Sacred Heart 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning at Sacred Heart. The game was suspended Tuesday because of rain. Play resumes most likely on Sunday.