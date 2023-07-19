6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Area baseball roundup: Litch VFW moves into district tournament

Litchfield beats Sartell 7-6 to win the rubber match of the best-of-3 series

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:14 PM

LITCHFIELD —Ninth-seeded Litchfield knocked off No. 6 Sartell 7-6 in the decisive Game 3 of a best-of-three VFW Sub-District playoff game Tuesday at Optimist Park.

With a pair of games Monday, Sartell won Game 1, 15-8. Litchfield bounced back for a 10-8 Game 2 victory.

With Tuesday’s win, Litchfield Post 2818 advances to the eight-team District 6 tournament, set for July 24-26 in Brainerd.

Ben Olson pitched all seven innings for Litchfield to get the win. He also went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. Anthony Estrada finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run. Ethan Holtz hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, finishing 1-for-4.

VFW

Litchfield 7, Sartell 6

Sartell   000   200   4-6   12   3
Litchfield     220   003   x-7   8   0

Hitting - Sartell: A Prieto 1-4 r, A Lahr 1-2 2b r bb hbp, B Simones 1-4 r rbi-2, C Stutsman 2-4 r rbi, G O’Connell 2-4 r rbi sb, K Landowski 2-4 rbi, J Scheffler 2-3 2b rbi, L Frieler 1-3 r … Litchfield: Alex Medina 0-4 r rbi, Ben Olson 2-3 r-2 bb sb, Anthony Estrada 2-3 2b r rbi-3 bb, Ethan Holtz 1-4 rbi-2, Tripp McCann 1-3 rbi, Nick Lehar 1-2 r hbp, Gideon Boerema 1-2 r sac, Henry Grabow 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sartell: N Waletzko (L) 2-4-4-4-2-0, G Otkin 3-0-0-0-1-0, Stutsman 1-4-3-3-1-1 … Litchfield: Olson (W) 7-12-6-6-1-0

Amateur

Wabasso at Sacred Heart, sspd

Wabasso leads Sacred Heart 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning at Sacred Heart. The game was suspended Tuesday because of rain. Play resumes most likely on Sunday.

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
Get Local

