Sports

Area baseball roundup: Marshall scores in bottom of 9th to beat Raymond

A’s get a walk-off single from Logan Tomasek to beat the Rockets, 3-2

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
Today at 10:35 PM

MARSHALL — Logan Tomasek hit a single to center field that scored Connor Neubeck for the walk-off run as the Marshall A’s beat the Raymond Rockets 3-2 Friday night in a Corn Belt League contest at Legion FIeld.

Marshall’s offense was led by Matt Hmielewski. He was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Neubeck and Tomasek each went 2-for-4.

A’s pitcher Hunter Wienhoff tossed a complete-game victory, striking out seven.

Mike Jeseritz led a Raymond offense that put together nine hits. Jeseritz was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Brett Swanson finished 2-for-3.

Raymond is host to Wabasso at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. It’s Raymond’s Hall of Fame game. Tom DeBoer and Jordan Smith are going to be honored for their induction into the Rockets’ Hall of Fame.

Amateur

Marshall 3, Raymond 2

Raymond    000   000   020-2   9   0
Marshall      000   001   101-3   10   0

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 3-4 2b r rbi, Ian Koosman 1-4 2b rbi sb, Wylie Lottman 1-4, Brady Kienitz 1-4, Caleb Ditmarson 1-4 3b r, Brett Swanson 2-3 … Marshall: Peyton Grant 1-3 rbi sf, Connor Neubeck 2-4 r, Matt Hmielewski 3-4 2b r sb, Jordan Mernaugh 1-2 bb-2, Logan Tomasek 2-4 rbi, Ryan VanMoer 0-2 rbi sf, AJ Toulouse 1-3 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Tanner Bauman 7-6-2-2-1-3, John Sawatzky (L) 1-4-1-1-1-2 … Marshall: Hunter Wienhoff (W) 9-9-2-2-1-7

NL-Spicer 6, Starbuck 3

Cayden Hansen went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs from his lead-off spot to help the New London-Spicer Twins beat the Starbuck Stars in a County Line League game at Marthaler Park in Glenwood.

Austin Versteeg went 3-for-5 with a triple and run and Austin Friese was 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs for Starbuck.

NL-Spicer    003   000   111-6   8   3
Starbuck      101   000   001-3   10   0

Hitting - NL-Spicer: Cayden Hansen 3-5 r-2 2b, Jake Rambow 1-3 rbi bb 2b hbp sb, Hunter Magnuson 1-3 rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Scott Rambow 0-3 rbi bb-2, Nolan Johnson 0-0 r,  Ben Kulset 0-3 sac, Derek Dolezal 1-4 rbi sb, Dalton Rambow 0-3 r bb, Jett Salonek 2-4 r-2 rbi … Starbuck: Darion Alexander 0-3 r bb sac, Matt Gruber 1-5 r, Austin Versteeg 3-5 r 3b, Austin Friese 3-5 rbi-3 2b, Aaron Versteeg 1-5, Mitchell Gruber 0-2 bb-2 sb, Andrew Toop 1-3, Torii Johnson 1-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NL-Spicer: Magnuson (W) 6-7-2-1-2-7, Kulset (Sv) 3-3-1-1-1-1 … Starbuck: Alexander 6-3-3-3-5-6, Mi. Gruber (L) 3-5-3-3-1-0

Benson 4, Dawson 3

The Benson Plowboys scored in the bottom of the 11th inning to knock off the Dawson Drakes in a Land O’Ducks game at Benson.

Jaxon Nickels was 2-for-6 with a double, a run and two stolen bases and Sam Lenarz was 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI for Benson.

Lenarz went the final four innings to get the win. He struck out six and walked one, allowing no hits.

Dawson    020   000   100   00-3   10   1
Benson      000   001   011  01-4   8   3

Hitting - Dawson: Not available … Benson: Jaxon Nickels 2-6 2b r sb-2, Isaac Minchow 1-5 rbi sf, Patrick Minchow 1-4 r-2 bb-2 sb-2, Samuel Lenarz 2-4 2b rbi bb, Daniel Lenarz 0-5 rbi, Devon Swanson 2-5, Brandon Osterbauer 0-0 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dawson: N/A … Benson: Matthew Goossen 7-10-3-2-2-7, S. Lenarz (W) 4-0-0-0-1-6

VFW

Paynesville 3, Willmar 2

Paynesville scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to beat Willmar Post 1639 at Paynesville.

Braeden Fagerlie went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a run for Willmar.

Willmar    100   010   0-2   2   0
Paynesville      000   000   3-3   2   2

Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 0-1 r bb hbp, Jordan Ellingson 0-2 bb, Braeden Fagerlie 2-2 r 2b-2, Gavin Evenson 0-1 rbi bb, Jonah Raitz 0-1 bb … Paynesville: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Reese Christianson (L) 6.2-1-3-3-46, Cameron Champagne 0-1-0-0-0-0 … Paynesville: n/a

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
