Area baseball roundup: Marshall scores in bottom of 9th to beat Raymond

MARSHALL — Logan Tomasek hit a single to center field that scored Connor Neubeck for the walk-off run as the Marshall A’s beat the Raymond Rockets 3-2 Friday night in a Corn Belt League contest at Legion FIeld.

Marshall’s offense was led by Matt Hmielewski. He was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Neubeck and Tomasek each went 2-for-4.

A’s pitcher Hunter Wienhoff tossed a complete-game victory, striking out seven.

Mike Jeseritz led a Raymond offense that put together nine hits. Jeseritz was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Brett Swanson finished 2-for-3.

Raymond is host to Wabasso at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. It’s Raymond’s Hall of Fame game. Tom DeBoer and Jordan Smith are going to be honored for their induction into the Rockets’ Hall of Fame.

Amateur

Marshall 3, Raymond 2

Raymond 000 000 020-2 9 0

Marshall 000 001 101-3 10 0

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 3-4 2b r rbi, Ian Koosman 1-4 2b rbi sb, Wylie Lottman 1-4, Brady Kienitz 1-4, Caleb Ditmarson 1-4 3b r, Brett Swanson 2-3 … Marshall: Peyton Grant 1-3 rbi sf, Connor Neubeck 2-4 r, Matt Hmielewski 3-4 2b r sb, Jordan Mernaugh 1-2 bb-2, Logan Tomasek 2-4 rbi, Ryan VanMoer 0-2 rbi sf, AJ Toulouse 1-3 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Tanner Bauman 7-6-2-2-1-3, John Sawatzky (L) 1-4-1-1-1-2 … Marshall: Hunter Wienhoff (W) 9-9-2-2-1-7

NL-Spicer 6, Starbuck 3

Cayden Hansen went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs from his lead-off spot to help the New London-Spicer Twins beat the Starbuck Stars in a County Line League game at Marthaler Park in Glenwood.

Austin Versteeg went 3-for-5 with a triple and run and Austin Friese was 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs for Starbuck.

NL-Spicer 003 000 111-6 8 3

Starbuck 101 000 001-3 10 0

Hitting - NL-Spicer: Cayden Hansen 3-5 r-2 2b, Jake Rambow 1-3 rbi bb 2b hbp sb, Hunter Magnuson 1-3 rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Scott Rambow 0-3 rbi bb-2, Nolan Johnson 0-0 r, Ben Kulset 0-3 sac, Derek Dolezal 1-4 rbi sb, Dalton Rambow 0-3 r bb, Jett Salonek 2-4 r-2 rbi … Starbuck: Darion Alexander 0-3 r bb sac, Matt Gruber 1-5 r, Austin Versteeg 3-5 r 3b, Austin Friese 3-5 rbi-3 2b, Aaron Versteeg 1-5, Mitchell Gruber 0-2 bb-2 sb, Andrew Toop 1-3, Torii Johnson 1-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NL-Spicer: Magnuson (W) 6-7-2-1-2-7, Kulset (Sv) 3-3-1-1-1-1 … Starbuck: Alexander 6-3-3-3-5-6, Mi. Gruber (L) 3-5-3-3-1-0

Benson 4, Dawson 3

The Benson Plowboys scored in the bottom of the 11th inning to knock off the Dawson Drakes in a Land O’Ducks game at Benson.

Jaxon Nickels was 2-for-6 with a double, a run and two stolen bases and Sam Lenarz was 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI for Benson.

Lenarz went the final four innings to get the win. He struck out six and walked one, allowing no hits.

Dawson 020 000 100 00-3 10 1

Benson 000 001 011 01-4 8 3

Hitting - Dawson: Not available … Benson: Jaxon Nickels 2-6 2b r sb-2, Isaac Minchow 1-5 rbi sf, Patrick Minchow 1-4 r-2 bb-2 sb-2, Samuel Lenarz 2-4 2b rbi bb, Daniel Lenarz 0-5 rbi, Devon Swanson 2-5, Brandon Osterbauer 0-0 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dawson: N/A … Benson: Matthew Goossen 7-10-3-2-2-7, S. Lenarz (W) 4-0-0-0-1-6

VFW

Paynesville 3, Willmar 2

Paynesville scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to beat Willmar Post 1639 at Paynesville.

Braeden Fagerlie went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a run for Willmar.

Willmar 100 010 0-2 2 0

Paynesville 000 000 3-3 2 2

Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 0-1 r bb hbp, Jordan Ellingson 0-2 bb, Braeden Fagerlie 2-2 r 2b-2, Gavin Evenson 0-1 rbi bb, Jonah Raitz 0-1 bb … Paynesville: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Reese Christianson (L) 6.2-1-3-3-46, Cameron Champagne 0-1-0-0-0-0 … Paynesville: n/a