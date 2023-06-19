Area baseball roundup: Willmar VFW wraps up Monticello tourney with a loss

MONTICELLO — The Willmar Post 1639 VFW baseball team wound up with a 1-2 record over the weekend at the Monticello Tournament.

After going 1-1 Friday, Willmar lost to St. Anthony 7-1 on Saturday.

For Post 1639 (5-5-1), seven players had a hit: Trey Tallman, Blake Reiman, Tyler Madsen, Braeden Fagerlie, Connor Smith, Reese Christianson and Jordan Ellingson.

Willmar next is scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Litchfield.

VFW

St. Anthony 7, Willmar 1

Willmar 000 010 0-1 7 1

St. Anthony 010 204 x-7 11 0

Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 1-2 bb-2 sb, Blake Reiman 1-4, Tyler Madsen 1-2 rbi sb, Braeden Fagerlie 1-3, Connor Smith 1-2 hbp sb-2, Reese Christianson 1-1 sb, Jaxin Schirmers 0-1 hbp, Jordan Ellingson 1-2 r bb sb-2 … St. Anthony: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Ellingson (L) 4-6-3-3-3-3, Christianson 1.1-5-4-4-0-2, Smith 0.2-0-0-0-0-1 … St. Anthony: n/a

Legion

Chanhassen 7, Glenwood-Lowry 6

Chanhassen fought off a late rally over Glenwood-Lowry to get an American Legion baseball win Sunday at Knute Nelson Field in Alexandria.

Dylan Alexander paced Glenwood-Lowry’s offense. He went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. PJ Johnson finished 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Jack Magjerus also drove in a run and scored another, going 1-for-3.

Glenwood-Lowry 100 302 0-6 6 1

Chanhassen 003 031 x-7 7 4

Hitting - Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 1-3 r rbi bb, Alex Panitzke 1-2 r bb-2, Dylan Alexander 2-4 2b rbi sb, Noah Jensen 0-3 rbi sf, PJ Johnson 1-2 r rbi bb-2, Levi Johnson 0-3 r bb sb, C. Frey 1-2, Ryland Martin 0-4 r rbi, Nick Ankeny 0-3 r bb … Chanhassen: J. Trisko 1-3 3b r bb, S. Dragos 1-4 r, T. Jensen 1-2 2b r-2 rbi hbp-2 sb, B. Carstens 2-3 2b r rbi-2 hbp, I. Mueller 0-1 rbi-2 bb-2 sf, M. Brokl 2-4 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glenwood-Lowry: L. Johnson 2.1-4-3-3-3-1, Martin (L) 3.2-3-4-3-2-5 … Chanhassen: S. Annis 4-5-4-1-2-5, T. Kurzhal (W) 3-1-2-2-5-0

Glenwood-Lowry 8, Becker 1

Noah Jensen and PJ Johnson helped lead Glenwood-Lowry to the victory over Becker Saturday at Knute Nelson Field in Alexandria.

Jensen went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs, two RBIs and a walk. Johnson was 2-for-4 with three RBIS and a stolen base.

Alex Panitzke got the complete-game pitching win, striking out three and walking four. He allowed four hits and one earned run in seven innings.

On Friday, Glenwood-Lowry beat Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 18-7 and lost to Champlin Park 11-2.

Becker 001 000 0-1 4 3

Glenwood-Lowry 302 102 x-8 10 1

Hitting - Becker: O. Kolbinger 0-2 rbi bb-2, B. Dumonceaux 1-3, E. Guck 1-3, S. Anderson 1-3 r, E. Carlson 1-1 bb-2 … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 1-3 r bb sb-2, Alex Panitzke 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Dylan Alexander 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Noah Jensen 2-3 2b-2 r-2 rbi-2 bb, PJ Johnson 2-4 rbi-3 sb, Levi Johnson 1-4 r sb, Ryland Martin 1-3 rbi, Connor Erickson 1-3 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Becker: Guck (L) 2.1-6-5-4-4-1, K. Graning 1.2-2-1-1-0-0, J. Bergsten 2-2-2-1-2-1 … Glenwood-Lowry: Panitzke (W) 7-4-1-1-4-3