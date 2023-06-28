Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area baseball: Willmar VFW drops a pair at Marshall

Post 1639 falls 2-0 in 8 innings and then 17-1 in 6 innings

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
June 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM

MARSHALL — The Willmar Post 1639 VFW baseball lost a pair of games Tuesday night at Legion Field

Willmar fell 2-0 in eight innings to the Marshall Junior Legion Black team in Game 1. Then, Post 1639 fell to Marshall 17-1 in six innings.

In Game 2, Jordan Ellingson went 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run. Willmar scored its run in the first inning.

Reese Christianson was 1-for-2 and Jaxin Schirmers went 1-for-1 with a walk for Post 1639.

Willlmar (7-7-1) plays at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Paynesville.

VFW Baseball

Game 2

Marshall 17, Willmar 1

Marshall    111   059-17   8   0
Willmar      100   000-1   3   9

Hitting - Marshall: Eli Alcorn 1-4 rbi bb, Thor Samuel 1-3 r-2 rbi, Logan Miller 2-4 r-3 bb, Liam Kruse 0-4 r-2, Brody Wixon 1-3 r rbi bb, Carter Prins 1-2 r-2 rbi bb, Ethan Bly 1-3 r bb … Willmar: Jordan Ellingson 1-3 r bb sb-2, Tyler Madsen 0-1 hbp, Reese Christianson 1-2, Jaxin Schirmers 1-1 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Marshall: Not available … Willmar: Ellingson (L) 4-6-3-1-0-4, G. Everson 0-1-4-3-2-0, Trey Tallman 1-1-5-4-3-0, Cameren Champagne 1-0-5-3-5-1

Game 1:

Marshall 2, Willmar 0

Dean Maurice hit a walk-off triple with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Marshall Black Junior Legion team past Willmar VFW Post 1639 in Marshall.

Blake Reiman went the distance for Willmar. He struck out four and walked one, allowing seven hits and two earned runs over 7-⅔ innings.

He also one of six Post 1639 players to have a hit, including Reese Christianson, Trey Tallman, Jordan Ellingson, Gavin Banks and Tyler Madsen.

Willmar    000   000   00-0   6   2
Marshall      000   000   02-2   7   1

Hitting - Willmar: Ethan Riemersma 1-3, Reese Christianson 1-3, Trey Tallman 1-4, Jordan Ellingson 1-3, Gavin Banks 1-3 bb-2, Tyler Madsen 1-4, Braeden Fagerlie 0-2 bb … Marshall: Josh Kraft 2-4 2b r, Logan Miller 1-3, Ethan Bly 1-3 2b, Liam Kruse 1-3 r, Sam Thor 1-4, Deagan Maurice 1-4 3b rbi-2, Cooper Mensink Brody Wixon 0-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Blake Reiman (L) 7.2-7-2-2-1-4 … Marshall: Kruse 6-2-0-0-3-8, Miller (W) 2-4-0-0-0-0

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
