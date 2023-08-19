Area roundup: Ridgewater drops 2 to open the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Ridgewater College volleyball team got its season underway with two matches Friday at the NJCAA Opening Weekend Tournament.

The Warriors lost both matches 3-0.

First, they were beaten by Joliet Junior College of Illinois 25-23, 25-18, 25-16. Then, Ridgewater fell to North Iowa Area Community College 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.

“We are proud of how this team went out and fought hard for every point against two DII teams today,” Ridgewater head coach Amanda Bohlsen said. “We knew we would learn a lot during our first day of competition for 2023 and the team took every error in stride to find correction.

“The rest of the weekend will be a lot of fun as we work to make adjustments and find connections.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Thein, a freshman middle hitter from Prinsburg Central Minnesota Christian, had five kills against Joliet.

Liz Koenen, a sophomore outside hitter from MACCRAY, had 10 kills against NIACC.

Ridgewater has two more matches scheduled for Saturday: Milwaukee Area Technical College at 3 p.m. and Highland Community College of Illinois at 5 p.m. The Warriors then wrap up tournament play by facing Black Hawk College of Moline, Illl, at 11 a.m. Sunday followed by the College of DuPage at 1 p.m.

College Volleyball

Joliet (Ill.) 3, Ridgewater 0

Joliet 25-25-25,

Ridgewater 23-18-16

Joliet

Stats not available

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): E. Kallio 2, Liz Koenen 1, Karli Jensen 1 … Set assists: Olivia Naatjes 9, Kallio 6, Jensen 1, Cailin Yoose 1, Morgan Hoffman 1 … Hitting (kills): Jordan Thein 5, Gabby Randt 3, Koenen 3, Kallio 2, Naatjes 1, Hannah Pharr 1 … Blocking (aces): Kallio 2, Thein 2, Pharr 1, Randt 1 … Digs (5 or more): Yoose 8, Jensen 7, Hoffmann 5, Randt 5

NIACC 3, Ridgewater 0

Ridgewater 20-16-20,

NIACC 25-25-25

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Hallye Foster 1, Randt 1, Naatjes 1, Yoose 1 … Set assists: Naatjes 14, Foster 3, Thein 2, Randt 1 … Hitting (kills): Koenen 10, Randt 6, Thein 4, Foster 3, Naatjes 2 … Blocking (aces): Thein 2, Randt 1, Pharr 1, Foster 1 … Digs (5 or more): Foster 9, Naatjes 8, Jensen 8, Koenen 6

ADVERTISEMENT

NIACC

Stats not available

Prep Tennis

LQPV/D-B goes 2-1

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd won two matches and lost one at the MACCRAY Tournament in Clara City.

LQPV/DB beat Worthington 7-0 and MACCRAY 4-3 before falling 5-2 to Redwood Valley.

The match with MACCRAY saw the Wolverines earn victories at Nos. 1-3 singles from seniors Tayte Nokleby, Greta Meyer and Erika Pieper. LQPV/D-B then got a victory at No. 4 singles from sophomore Maya Virji. And the doubles teams of junior Gerti Sleg and senior Taylen Jorgenson at No. 1, junior Elsie Wiebe and sophomore Alexis Olesen at No. 2 and junior Val Piotter and sophomore Jordan Johnson at No. 3 all won.

LQPV/D-B 7,

Worthington 0

Singles

(1) Hannah Oie, L/D, def. Hannah McNab 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 … (2) Kayla Jahn, L/D, def. Chloe Martinez 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Sadie Hacker, L/D, def. Sadie Nickel 6-2, 6-0 … (4) Elsie Wiebe, L/D, Taylor Michelson 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

(1) Gerti Sleg/Taylen Jorgenson, L/D, def. Allie Fellows/MyKayla Phouangphet 6-0, 6-1 … (2) Alexis Olesen/Maya Virji, L/D, def. Cassie Shuttz/Eleanor Teerink 6-1, 6-1 … (3) Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson, L/D, def. Angie Dailey/Tiana Garcia 7-5, 6-2.

LQPV/D-B 4, MACCRAY 3

Singles

ADVERTISEMENT

(1) Tayte Nockleby, M, def. Hannah Oie 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 … (2) Greta Meyer, M, def. Kayla Jahn 6-2, 7-6 (4) … (3) Erika Pieper, M, def. Sadie Hacker 7-6 (1), 6-2 … (4) Maya Virji, L/D, Makenna Burnette, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles

(1) Greti Sleg/Taylen Jorgenson, L/D, def. Alex Dirksen/Ella Kienitz 7-6 (5), 6-4 … (2) Elsie Wiebe/Alexis Olesen, L/D, def. Iris Donner/Addie Plaggie 7-6 (4), 6-3 … (3) Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson, L/D, def. Mia Shubert/Maggie Burnette 6-2, 6-1.

Redwood Valley 5, LQPV/D-B 2

Singles

(1) Hannah Oie, L/D, def. Brooke Zollner 7-5, 1-6, 10-5 … (2) Kayla Jahn, L/D, def. Lily DeBlieck 6-2, 6-0 … (3) Lauren Dolezal, RV, def. Sadie Hacker 6-3, 7-5 … (4) McKenna Flinn, RV, def. Alexis Olesen 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles

(1) Mila Jenniges/Anneliese Hammer, RV, def. Gerti Sleg/Taylen Jorgenson 6-1, 6-1 … (2) Michelle Smith/Julia Lange, RV, def. Maya Virji/Elsie Wiebe 6-0, 6-2 … (3) Avery Wilson/Taylor Klabunde, RV, def. Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson 6-2, 6-2.