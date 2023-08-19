Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Area roundup: Ridgewater drops 2 to open the season

Warriors fall to Joliet, NIACC at tournament. Meanwhile, LQPV/D-B girls tennis opens the season by going 2-1 at MACCRAY.

Ridgewater Warriors logo
Ridgewater Warriors logo<br/>
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:15 PM

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Ridgewater College volleyball team got its season underway with two matches Friday at the NJCAA Opening Weekend Tournament.

The Warriors lost both matches 3-0.

First, they were beaten by Joliet Junior College of Illinois 25-23, 25-18, 25-16. Then, Ridgewater fell to North Iowa Area Community College 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.

“We are proud of how this team went out and fought hard for every point against two DII teams today,” Ridgewater head coach Amanda Bohlsen said. “We knew we would learn a lot during our first day of competition for 2023 and the team took every error in stride to find correction.

“The rest of the weekend will be a lot of fun as we work to make adjustments and find connections.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Thein, a freshman middle hitter from Prinsburg Central Minnesota Christian, had five kills against Joliet.

Liz Koenen, a sophomore outside hitter from MACCRAY, had 10 kills against NIACC.

Ridgewater has two more matches scheduled for Saturday: Milwaukee Area Technical College at 3 p.m. and Highland Community College of Illinois at 5 p.m. The Warriors then wrap up tournament play by facing Black Hawk College of Moline, Illl, at 11 a.m. Sunday followed by the College of DuPage at 1 p.m.

College Volleyball

Joliet (Ill.) 3, Ridgewater 0

Joliet              25-25-25,
Ridgewater   23-18-16

Joliet
Stats not available

Ridgewater
Serving (aces): E. Kallio 2, Liz Koenen 1, Karli Jensen 1 … Set assists: Olivia Naatjes 9, Kallio 6, Jensen 1, Cailin Yoose 1, Morgan Hoffman 1 … Hitting (kills): Jordan Thein 5, Gabby Randt 3, Koenen 3, Kallio 2, Naatjes 1, Hannah Pharr 1 … Blocking (aces): Kallio 2, Thein 2, Pharr 1, Randt 1 … Digs (5 or more): Yoose 8, Jensen 7, Hoffmann 5, Randt 5

NIACC 3, Ridgewater 0

Ridgewater     20-16-20, 
NIACC      25-25-25

Ridgewater
Serving (aces): Hallye Foster 1, Randt 1, Naatjes 1, Yoose 1 … Set assists: Naatjes 14, Foster 3, Thein 2, Randt 1 … Hitting (kills): Koenen 10, Randt 6, Thein 4, Foster 3, Naatjes 2 … Blocking (aces): Thein 2, Randt 1, Pharr 1, Foster 1 … Digs (5 or more): Foster 9, Naatjes 8, Jensen 8, Koenen 6

ADVERTISEMENT

NIACC
Stats not available

Related Stories:
091422.S.WCT.WARRIORS.VOLLEYBALL.KUNSTLEBENRANDT.jpg
College
College volleyball: Warriors will have a local flavor
Going by the 'One Team, One Mission" mantra, Ridgewater has six MACCRAY graduates on its roster and eight from the area
11h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
RuterHighFive.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Willmar Legion coach receives honor
Doug Ruter was presented with the 2023 Division I Coach of the Year award before this year's state tournament in Rochester
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ryan Schultz YME 2_26_22 081123.jpg
College
Women's Basketball: Ryan Schultz takes the leap to Ridgewater
Schultz named Ridgewater coach after five seasons at Yellow Medicine East
Aug 11
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo opens playoffs with a win
Post 380 beats Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 8-1 in South Central Sub-State Junior Legion play
Jul 19
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Load More

Prep Tennis

LQPV/D-B goes 2-1

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd won two matches and lost one at the MACCRAY Tournament in Clara City.

LQPV/DB beat Worthington 7-0 and MACCRAY 4-3 before falling 5-2 to Redwood Valley.

The match with MACCRAY saw the Wolverines earn victories at Nos. 1-3 singles from seniors Tayte Nokleby, Greta Meyer and Erika Pieper. LQPV/D-B then got a victory at No. 4 singles from sophomore Maya Virji. And the doubles teams of junior Gerti Sleg and senior Taylen Jorgenson at No. 1, junior Elsie Wiebe and sophomore Alexis Olesen at No. 2 and junior Val Piotter and sophomore Jordan Johnson at No. 3 all won.

LQPV/D-B 7,

Worthington 0

Singles
(1) Hannah Oie, L/D, def. Hannah McNab 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 … (2) Kayla Jahn, L/D, def. Chloe Martinez 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Sadie Hacker, L/D, def. Sadie Nickel 6-2, 6-0 … (4) Elsie Wiebe, L/D, Taylor Michelson 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles
(1) Gerti Sleg/Taylen Jorgenson, L/D, def. Allie Fellows/MyKayla Phouangphet 6-0, 6-1 … (2) Alexis Olesen/Maya Virji, L/D, def. Cassie Shuttz/Eleanor Teerink 6-1, 6-1 … (3) Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson, L/D, def. Angie Dailey/Tiana Garcia 7-5, 6-2.

LQPV/D-B 4, MACCRAY 3

Singles

ADVERTISEMENT

(1) Tayte Nockleby, M, def. Hannah Oie 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 … (2) Greta Meyer, M, def. Kayla Jahn 6-2, 7-6 (4) … (3) Erika Pieper, M, def. Sadie Hacker 7-6 (1), 6-2 … (4) Maya Virji, L/D, Makenna Burnette, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles
(1) Greti Sleg/Taylen Jorgenson, L/D, def. Alex Dirksen/Ella Kienitz 7-6 (5), 6-4 … (2) Elsie Wiebe/Alexis Olesen, L/D, def. Iris Donner/Addie Plaggie 7-6 (4), 6-3 … (3) Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson, L/D, def. Mia Shubert/Maggie Burnette 6-2, 6-1.

Redwood Valley 5, LQPV/D-B 2

Singles

(1) Hannah Oie, L/D, def. Brooke Zollner 7-5, 1-6, 10-5 … (2) Kayla Jahn, L/D, def. Lily DeBlieck 6-2, 6-0 … (3) Lauren Dolezal, RV, def. Sadie Hacker 6-3, 7-5 … (4) McKenna Flinn, RV, def. Alexis Olesen 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles

(1) Mila Jenniges/Anneliese Hammer, RV, def. Gerti Sleg/Taylen Jorgenson 6-1, 6-1 … (2) Michelle Smith/Julia Lange, RV, def. Maya Virji/Elsie Wiebe 6-0, 6-2 … (3) Avery Wilson/Taylor Klabunde, RV, def. Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson 6-2, 6-2. 

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: An emotional time for Benson star
Benson's Thomas Dineen gets emotional about high school experience as he heads to South Dakota State
6h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: A fitting finish for Montevideo star
After winning a state title, Montevideo's Avery Koenen is already on to the next chapter at North Dakota State
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Raymond's Tanner Bauman watches the ball after making contact during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Rockets like their chances
Raymond, Elrosa, Regal have first-round games this weekend in the 100th annual state amateur baseball tournament
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
ELLIOTT: Bullfrogs are ready for another run
One season after making it into the final weekend, Bird Island is confident about its chances heading into this year's state tournament, where Delano is the favorite
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
A group of male athletes begin their quarter-mile swim at the start of the Green Lake Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at Spicer.
Sports
Green Lake Triathlon: Man from Alexandria, women from Rochester take home titles
Cory Nygaard won the men's Olympic Division and Merilea Osterlund was 1st in the women's division Sunday
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers blast 4 homers in another win, 7-2
Willmar gets manager Freddy Smith his 100th career victory at Eau Claire
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island blanks Regal in Region 14C
Dylan Gass tosses a 3-hitter as Bullfrogs move into the championship bracket with a 1-0 win
Aug 11
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: Litchfield gets eliminated from Region 12C
Blues lose to host Loretto 6-2, falling one win short of the state tournament
Aug 10
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: Maple Lake walks off Litchfield
Lakers score in the bottom of the 9th to beat the Blues 5-4 in Region 12C, earning a state tournament berth
Aug 7
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs earn a state berth
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bird Island rallies for 4 runs in the 9th to beat the Atwater Chuckers 4-3 in Region 4C
Aug 6
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Atwater's Jason Vejtruba picks up speed during Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Sports
Auto racing: Another win for Atwater driver
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.006.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island secures top seed at state
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
New London-Spicer Luke Knudsen does squats in the weight room during Day 1 of football practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Prep
Football: NLS excited to get going
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Rox Stingers NWL Playoffs Game 1 Slide
Sports
St. Cloud Rox take 1-0 lead on Willmar Stingers in Northwoods League playoff series
5d ago
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: This Stinger has trust
Aug 11
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Thunder Bay, 081023.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Another win, another record for Stingers
Aug 10
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: An emotional time for Benson star
Benson's Thomas Dineen gets emotional about high school experience as he heads to South Dakota State
6h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: A fitting finish for Montevideo star
After winning a state title, Montevideo's Avery Koenen is already on to the next chapter at North Dakota State
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott