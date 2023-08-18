Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Auto racing: Another win for Atwater driver

Jason Vejtruba earned his 6th win this season in WISSOTA Midwest Mods at KRA Speedway

Atwater's Jason Vejtruba picks up speed during Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Atwater's Jason Vejtruba picks up speed during Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:52 PM

WILLMAR — Jason Vejtruba is familiar with the winner’s circle this summer.

The Atwater driver won his sixth WISSOTA Midwest Mods feature of the season Thursday at KRA Speedway. Vejtruba beat Morris’ Corey Storck and St. Cloud’s Ashton Schulte for the top spot.

New London's Jamie Flickinger approaches a straightaway during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Mod Four division on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
New London's Jamie Flickinger approaches a straightaway during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Mod Four division on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Five of those six wins have come at KRA. Vejtruba leads the Midwest Mods season standings and has won the division two weeks in a row.

Thursday night was Kids Night/Meet the Drivers Night sponsored by Haug Kubota.

Howard Lake's Jason Helmbrecht, 33, and Winsted's Nick Helmbrecht battle for position during Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods division on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Howard Lake's Jason Helmbrecht, 33, and Winsted's Nick Helmbrecht battle for position during Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods division on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

In the WISSOTA Mod Four division, Pennock’s Dean Larson won at KRA for the second time this season. Dean took the checkered flag over St. Cloud’s Dustin Holtquist and Kandiyohi’s Tyler Larson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Vogel of Brooten locked up his fourth WISSOTA Street Stock feature at KRA, beating Eyota’s Braden and Kolton Brauer.

Morris' Corey Storck goes around a turn during Heat 3 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Morris' Corey Storck goes around a turn during Heat 3 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Kandiyohi’s Seth Brede locked up his second victory of the season with a first-place showing in the WISSOTA Modified division. His previous win came on June 22.

Grove City’s Bruce Laabs won the Pure Stock division over Chokio’s Sophie Anderson and Montevideo’s Coltyn Schuler.

Races resume at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Kandiyohi's Seth Brede rounds the corner in Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Modifieds division on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Kandiyohi's Seth Brede rounds the corner in Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Modifieds division on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Bruce Laabs, Grove City … (2) Brady Schultz, Atwater … (3) Jared Kelm, Murdock

A feature – (1) Laabs … (2) Sophie Anderson, Chokio … (3) Coltyn Schuler, Montevideo

ADVERTISEMENT

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 – (1) Don Eischens, Richmond … (2) Wade Skindelien, New London … (3) Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis. 

Heat 2 – (1) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi … (2) Ryan Flaten, Madison … (3) Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel

A feature – (1) Brede … (2) Flaten … (3) Anderson

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 – (1) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Shane Howell, Buffalo … (3) Daniel Bjonfald, Bloomington

Heat 2 – (1) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) Tim Kanten, Milan … (3) Ashton Schulte, St. Cloud

Heat 3 – (1) Corey Storck, Morris … (2) Justin Hacker, Baudette … (3) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick

ADVERTISEMENT

A feature – (1) Vejtruba … (2) Storck … (3) Schulte

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 – (1) Jamie Flickinger, New London … (2) Dean Larson, Pennock … (3) Dustin Holtquist, St. Cloud

A feature – (1) Larson … (2) Holtquist … (3) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (2) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (3) Brayden Hedtke, Atwater

Heat 2 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Eric Martini, Avon … (3) Andrew Hedtke, Grove City

A feature – (1) Koch … (2) Martini … (3) Schultz

ADVERTISEMENT

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (2) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson … (3) Kolton Brauer, Eyota

Heat 2 – (1) Ethan Liams, Kandiyohi … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Dominck Platow, Paynesville

A feature – (1) Vogel … (2) B. Brauer … (3) K. Brauer

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 – (1) Jeff Rohner, Willmar … (2) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska

A feature – (1) Schelitzche … (2) Rohner … (3) Dittman

Grove City's Bruce Laabs rounds the corner near the grandstand at KRA Speedway in Willmar during Heat 1 of the Pure Stock division on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Grove City's Bruce Laabs rounds the corner near the grandstand at KRA Speedway in Willmar during Heat 1 of the Pure Stock division on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
What To Read Next
Raymond's Tanner Bauman watches the ball after making contact during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Rockets like their chances
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
ELLIOTT: Bullfrogs are ready for another run
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
RuterHighFive.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Willmar Legion coach receives honor
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.006.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
A group of male athletes begin their quarter-mile swim at the start of the Green Lake Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at Spicer.
Sports
Green Lake Triathlon: Man from Alexandria, women from Rochester take home titles
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
New London-Spicer Luke Knudsen does squats in the weight room during Day 1 of football practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Prep
Football: NLS excited to get going
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island secures top seed at state
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown