Auto racing: Another win for Atwater driver

WILLMAR — Jason Vejtruba is familiar with the winner’s circle this summer.

The Atwater driver won his sixth WISSOTA Midwest Mods feature of the season Thursday at KRA Speedway. Vejtruba beat Morris’ Corey Storck and St. Cloud’s Ashton Schulte for the top spot.

New London's Jamie Flickinger approaches a straightaway during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Mod Four division on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Five of those six wins have come at KRA. Vejtruba leads the Midwest Mods season standings and has won the division two weeks in a row.

Thursday night was Kids Night/Meet the Drivers Night sponsored by Haug Kubota.

Howard Lake's Jason Helmbrecht, 33, and Winsted's Nick Helmbrecht battle for position during Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods division on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

In the WISSOTA Mod Four division, Pennock’s Dean Larson won at KRA for the second time this season. Dean took the checkered flag over St. Cloud’s Dustin Holtquist and Kandiyohi’s Tyler Larson.

Justin Vogel of Brooten locked up his fourth WISSOTA Street Stock feature at KRA, beating Eyota’s Braden and Kolton Brauer.

Morris' Corey Storck goes around a turn during Heat 3 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Kandiyohi’s Seth Brede locked up his second victory of the season with a first-place showing in the WISSOTA Modified division. His previous win came on June 22.

Grove City’s Bruce Laabs won the Pure Stock division over Chokio’s Sophie Anderson and Montevideo’s Coltyn Schuler.

Races resume at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Kandiyohi's Seth Brede rounds the corner in Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Modifieds division on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Bruce Laabs, Grove City … (2) Brady Schultz, Atwater … (3) Jared Kelm, Murdock

A feature – (1) Laabs … (2) Sophie Anderson, Chokio … (3) Coltyn Schuler, Montevideo

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 – (1) Don Eischens, Richmond … (2) Wade Skindelien, New London … (3) Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

Heat 2 – (1) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi … (2) Ryan Flaten, Madison … (3) Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel

A feature – (1) Brede … (2) Flaten … (3) Anderson

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 – (1) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Shane Howell, Buffalo … (3) Daniel Bjonfald, Bloomington

Heat 2 – (1) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) Tim Kanten, Milan … (3) Ashton Schulte, St. Cloud

Heat 3 – (1) Corey Storck, Morris … (2) Justin Hacker, Baudette … (3) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick

A feature – (1) Vejtruba … (2) Storck … (3) Schulte

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 – (1) Jamie Flickinger, New London … (2) Dean Larson, Pennock … (3) Dustin Holtquist, St. Cloud

A feature – (1) Larson … (2) Holtquist … (3) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (2) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (3) Brayden Hedtke, Atwater

Heat 2 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Eric Martini, Avon … (3) Andrew Hedtke, Grove City

A feature – (1) Koch … (2) Martini … (3) Schultz

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (2) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson … (3) Kolton Brauer, Eyota

Heat 2 – (1) Ethan Liams, Kandiyohi … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Dominck Platow, Paynesville

A feature – (1) Vogel … (2) B. Brauer … (3) K. Brauer

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 – (1) Jeff Rohner, Willmar … (2) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska

A feature – (1) Schelitzche … (2) Rohner … (3) Dittman