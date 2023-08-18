Auto racing: Another win for Atwater driver
Jason Vejtruba earned his 6th win this season in WISSOTA Midwest Mods at KRA Speedway
WILLMAR — Jason Vejtruba is familiar with the winner’s circle this summer.
The Atwater driver won his sixth WISSOTA Midwest Mods feature of the season Thursday at KRA Speedway. Vejtruba beat Morris’ Corey Storck and St. Cloud’s Ashton Schulte for the top spot.
Five of those six wins have come at KRA. Vejtruba leads the Midwest Mods season standings and has won the division two weeks in a row.
Thursday night was Kids Night/Meet the Drivers Night sponsored by Haug Kubota.
In the WISSOTA Mod Four division, Pennock’s Dean Larson won at KRA for the second time this season. Dean took the checkered flag over St. Cloud’s Dustin Holtquist and Kandiyohi’s Tyler Larson.
Justin Vogel of Brooten locked up his fourth WISSOTA Street Stock feature at KRA, beating Eyota’s Braden and Kolton Brauer.
Kandiyohi’s Seth Brede locked up his second victory of the season with a first-place showing in the WISSOTA Modified division. His previous win came on June 22.
Grove City’s Bruce Laabs won the Pure Stock division over Chokio’s Sophie Anderson and Montevideo’s Coltyn Schuler.
Races resume at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.
KRA Speedway
Pure Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Bruce Laabs, Grove City … (2) Brady Schultz, Atwater … (3) Jared Kelm, Murdock
A feature – (1) Laabs … (2) Sophie Anderson, Chokio … (3) Coltyn Schuler, Montevideo
WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 – (1) Don Eischens, Richmond … (2) Wade Skindelien, New London … (3) Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.
Heat 2 – (1) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi … (2) Ryan Flaten, Madison … (3) Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel
A feature – (1) Brede … (2) Flaten … (3) Anderson
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Heat 1 – (1) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Shane Howell, Buffalo … (3) Daniel Bjonfald, Bloomington
Heat 2 – (1) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) Tim Kanten, Milan … (3) Ashton Schulte, St. Cloud
Heat 3 – (1) Corey Storck, Morris … (2) Justin Hacker, Baudette … (3) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick
A feature – (1) Vejtruba … (2) Storck … (3) Schulte
WISSOTA Mod Four
Heat 1 – (1) Jamie Flickinger, New London … (2) Dean Larson, Pennock … (3) Dustin Holtquist, St. Cloud
A feature – (1) Larson … (2) Holtquist … (3) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi
WISSOTA Super Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (2) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (3) Brayden Hedtke, Atwater
Heat 2 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Eric Martini, Avon … (3) Andrew Hedtke, Grove City
A feature – (1) Koch … (2) Martini … (3) Schultz
WISSOTA Street Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (2) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson … (3) Kolton Brauer, Eyota
Heat 2 – (1) Ethan Liams, Kandiyohi … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Dominck Platow, Paynesville
A feature – (1) Vogel … (2) B. Brauer … (3) K. Brauer
WISSOTA Hornet
Heat 1 – (1) Jeff Rohner, Willmar … (2) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska
A feature – (1) Schelitzche … (2) Rohner … (3) Dittman
