Sports

Auto racing: Area driver fare well at KRA Speedway

Spicer’s Chris Isdal, Kandiyohi’s Seth Brede and Justin VanEps and Brooten’s Justin Vogel come away with A feature wins

KRA Speedway logo.jpg
KRA Speedway logo
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
June 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM

WILLMAR — Four area drivers came home with A feature race victories Thursday night at KRA Speedway.

In the Pure Stock division, Chris Isdal of Spicer earned the checkered flag after finishing fourth in the first heat.

In the WISSOTA Modifieds class, Seth Brede of Kandiyohi earned the A feature win. Brede was fourth in the first of two heats.

In the WISSOTA Midwest Mods, Justin VanEps of Kandiyohi was an A feature winner. VanEps finished second in the second of two heats leading up to the final.

And in the WISSOTA Street Stock class, Justin Vogel of Brooten won. Vogel took second in the first of two hits to Keith Tourville of Janesville. Tourville won up second in the A feature to Vogel.

The evening was sponsored by Motorsports of Willmar.

Racing continues at 7 p.m. next Thursday at KRA Speedway. It’s Ziegler Cat Race Night.

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Ty Schuler, Montevideo … (2) Justin Peterson, Hancock … (3) Brady Schultz, Atwater

A feature – (1) Chris Isdal, Spicer … (2) Schuler … (3) Peterson

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 – (1) Don Eischens, Richmond … (2) Brian Haben, Appleton … (3) Ryan Gierke, Villard

Heat 2 – (1) Dustin Bitzan, Brandon … (2) Devin Fouquette, St. Cloud … (3) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube

A feature – (1) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi … (2) Gierke … (3) Eischens

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 – (1) Brady Larson, Amery, Wis. … (2) Derek Stanoch, St. Cloud … (3) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick

Heat 2 – (1) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (3) Jon Starnes, Montrose

A feature – (1) VanEps … (2) Larson … (3) Jason Helmbrecht, Howard Lake

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 – (1) Robert Holtquist, Milbank, S.D. … (2) Dean Larson, Pennock … (3) Tommy Bawden

A feature – (1) Holtquist … (2) Bawden … (3) Larson

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (3) William Lund, Brandon

A feature – (1) Koch … (2) Schultz … (3) Gary Husmann, Litchfield

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Keith Tourville, Janesville … (2) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (3) Braden Brauer, Eyota

Heat 2 – (1) Levi Randt, Siren, Wis. … (2) Dominick Platow, Paynesville … (3) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi

A feature – (1) Vogel … (2) Tourville … (3) Brauer 

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 – (1) Jeff Rohner, Willmar … (2) Peter Martin, Willmar … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska

A feature – (1) Schelitzche … (2) Rohner … (3) Martin

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
