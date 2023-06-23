Auto racing: Area driver fare well at KRA Speedway
Spicer’s Chris Isdal, Kandiyohi’s Seth Brede and Justin VanEps and Brooten’s Justin Vogel come away with A feature wins
WILLMAR — Four area drivers came home with A feature race victories Thursday night at KRA Speedway.
In the Pure Stock division, Chris Isdal of Spicer earned the checkered flag after finishing fourth in the first heat.
In the WISSOTA Modifieds class, Seth Brede of Kandiyohi earned the A feature win. Brede was fourth in the first of two heats.
In the WISSOTA Midwest Mods, Justin VanEps of Kandiyohi was an A feature winner. VanEps finished second in the second of two heats leading up to the final.
And in the WISSOTA Street Stock class, Justin Vogel of Brooten won. Vogel took second in the first of two hits to Keith Tourville of Janesville. Tourville won up second in the A feature to Vogel.
The evening was sponsored by Motorsports of Willmar.
Racing continues at 7 p.m. next Thursday at KRA Speedway. It’s Ziegler Cat Race Night.
KRA Speedway
Pure Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Ty Schuler, Montevideo … (2) Justin Peterson, Hancock … (3) Brady Schultz, Atwater
A feature – (1) Chris Isdal, Spicer … (2) Schuler … (3) Peterson
WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 – (1) Don Eischens, Richmond … (2) Brian Haben, Appleton … (3) Ryan Gierke, Villard
Heat 2 – (1) Dustin Bitzan, Brandon … (2) Devin Fouquette, St. Cloud … (3) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube
A feature – (1) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi … (2) Gierke … (3) Eischens
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Heat 1 – (1) Brady Larson, Amery, Wis. … (2) Derek Stanoch, St. Cloud … (3) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick
Heat 2 – (1) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (3) Jon Starnes, Montrose
A feature – (1) VanEps … (2) Larson … (3) Jason Helmbrecht, Howard Lake
WISSOTA Mod Four
Heat 1 – (1) Robert Holtquist, Milbank, S.D. … (2) Dean Larson, Pennock … (3) Tommy Bawden
A feature – (1) Holtquist … (2) Bawden … (3) Larson
WISSOTA Super Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (3) William Lund, Brandon
A feature – (1) Koch … (2) Schultz … (3) Gary Husmann, Litchfield
WISSOTA Street Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Keith Tourville, Janesville … (2) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (3) Braden Brauer, Eyota
Heat 2 – (1) Levi Randt, Siren, Wis. … (2) Dominick Platow, Paynesville … (3) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi
A feature – (1) Vogel … (2) Tourville … (3) Brauer
WISSOTA Hornet
Heat 1 – (1) Jeff Rohner, Willmar … (2) Peter Martin, Willmar … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska
A feature – (1) Schelitzche … (2) Rohner … (3) Martin
