Auto racing: Atwater, Brooten drivers take home wins at KRA

WILLMAR — It was Stock Car Night on Thursday at KRA Speedway, with a bevy of new racers from across the state competing.

Area drivers however, took home A feature race titles in two divisions.

Brady Schultz of Atwater won the Pure Stock division, edging Chris Isal of Spicer and Joe Arndt of Ortonville.

Isdal is the season points leader in Pure Stocks with 402 points. Schultz is now right behind with 400, followed by Jared Kelm of Murdock, who has 371.

And, Justin Vogel of Brooten took home the A feature title in the WISSOTA Street Stock division. He beat Braden Brauer of Eyota for the win. Brauer is the WISSOTA Street Stock season points leader with 798, edging Kolton Brauer of Eyota with 770. Ethan Iiams of Kandiyohi is third with 767.

There were 24 cars and three heats of Thursday’s special Stock Cars division. Josh Larsen of Glencoe won the A feature.

Racing continues at 7 p.m. next Thursday at KRA with the Kandi Steel and Kandi Auto Race Night.

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Brady Schultz, Atwater … (2) Jared Kelm, Murdock … (3) Brady Hagen, Montevideo

A feature – (1) Schultz, Atwater … (2) Chris Isdal, Spicer … (3) Joe Arndt, Ortonville

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Andrew Johnson, Brainerd … (2) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (3) Matt Fester, Grove City

Heat 2 – (1) Tim Johnson, Brainerd … (2) Dexton Koch, Becker … (3) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock

A feature – (1) Koch. Becker … (2) Fernkes, Pennock … (3) T. Johnson, Brainerd

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Derek Zieske, Renville … (2) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (3) Braden Brauer, Eyota

Heat 2 – (1) Kolton Brauer, Eyota… (2) Zachary Flickinger, Madison … (3) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi

A feature – (1) Vogel, Brooten … (2) B. Brauer, Eyota … (3) K. Brauer, Eyota

Stock Cars

Heat 1 – (1) Jim Horejsi, Marshall … (2) Chance Larson, Dunnell … (3) Matt Olson, Franklin

Heat 2 – (1) Jeff Larson, Reading … (2) Kaden Woodie, Milaca … (3) Aaron Johnson, Brainerd

Heat 3 – (1) Josh Larsen, Glencoe … (2) Tim Gonska, Brainerd … (3) Chuck Winter, Henderson

A feature – (1) Larsen, Glencoe … (2) Horejsi, Marshall … (3) T. Johnson, Brainerd