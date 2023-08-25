Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Auto racing: Brooten, Atwater drivers win features at KRA Speedway

Justin Vogel nabs the WISSOTA Street Stock Division and Jason Vejtruba triumphs in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods

KRA Speedway logo.jpg
KRA Speedway logo
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:19 PM

WILLMAR — Justin Vogel and Jason Vejtruba each found back-to-back-to-back success on Thursday. The pair won their third straight races at KRA Speedway.

Vogel, from Brooten, won the A Feature in the WISSOTA Street Stock Division. He beat Willmar’s Joe Martin and Kandiyohi’s Ethan Iiams.

Vejtruba, from Atwater, earned the A Feature win in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods. It is his seventh win of the summer.

Related Stories:
WMU Logo NEW.jpg
Local
Update: Willmar Municipal Utilities calls on customers to conserve energy Thursday, Aug. 24, until 9 p.m.
Customers who rely on life support equipment in their home are asked to call Willmar Municipal Utilities in case of potential rolling blackouts that could last up to two hours.
7h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
TrottAve.HouseFireScene.082423
Local
Willmar residence considered unlivable after fire
Firefighters responded to a house fire around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in Willmar. According to Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson, the fire was successfully put out and all residents of the home were accounted for.
9h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
WMU Logo NEW.jpg
Local
Willmar Municipal Utilities issues energy alert until 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24
Willmar Municipal Utilities is requesting that customers limit their energy usage until the alert is lifted to avoid potential rolling blackouts.
9h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 24, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 29, 2023
16h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Load More

Lake Lillian’s Matthew Dittman picked up the A Feature victory in the WISSOTA Hornet Division over Chaska’s Justin Schelitzche and Willmar’s Jeff Rohner.

Brian Haben of Appleton clinched the A Feature in WISSOTA Modifieds. Sophie Anderson of Chokio (Pure Stock), Dustin Holtquist of St. Cloud (WISSOTA Mod Four) and Dexton Koch of Becker (WISSOTA Super Stock) also won on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KRA Speedway Season Championship is set for 7 p.m. next Thursday. It is also free grandstand night sponsored by NAPA Central MN.

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Coltyn Schuler, Montevideo … (2) Brady Schultz, Atwater … (3) Jared Kelm, Murdock

A feature – (1) Sophie Anderson, Chokio … (2) Schuler, Montevideo … (3) Schultz, Atwater

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 – (1) Brian Haben, Appleton … (2) Don Eischens, Richmond … (3) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube

A feature – (1) Haben, Appleton … (2) Beckendorf, Danube … (3) Eischens, Richmond

ADVERTISEMENT

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 – (1) Ashton Schulte, St. Cloud … (2) Zach Clark, Litchfield … (3) Gage Myers, Appleton

Heat 2 – (1) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (3) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick

A feature – (1) Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) VanEps, Kandiyohi … (3) Shane Howell, Buffalo

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 – (1) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (2) Dean Larson, Pennock … (3) Dustin Holtquist, St. Cloud

A feature – (1) Holtquist, St. Cloud … (2) Jamie Flickinger, New London … (3) D. Larson, Pennock

WISSOTA Super Stock

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat 1 – (1) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (2) Dexton Koch, Becker … (3) Andrew Hedtke, Grove City

Heat 2 – (1) Travis Scott, Montevideo … (2) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (3) Gary Husmann, Litchfield

A feature – (1) Koch, Becker … (2) Schultz, Grove City … (3) Scott, Montevideo

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (2) Joe Martin, Willmar … (3) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi

Heat 2 – (1) Zachary Flickinger, Madison … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Cody Hatch, OliviaA feature – (1) Vogel, Brooten … (2) Kolton Brauer, Eyota … (3) Flickinger, Madison

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 – (1) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska … (2) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian … (3) Kole Kampsen, Belgrade

ADVERTISEMENT

A feature – (1) Dittman … (2) Schelitzche … (3) Jeff Rohner, Willmar

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
What To Read Next
Elrosa's Gavin Kampsen snags the ball for an out during a Class C state first-round game against Hadley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island, Elrosa find out their venues
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Raymond vs. Monticello, 082023.001.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball: Monticello Polecats shut down Raymond Rockets
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
The Elrosa Saints dugout mobs teammate Jackson Peter after Peter delivered the game-winning hit in the Saints' 4-3 victory over Hadley in a Class C state first-round game on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Elrosa enjoys a walk-off win at state
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.s.soccer.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys soccer: A fine opener for Willmar Cardinals
0m ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Willmar Cards can’t slip past Storm, 4-3
32m ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME sophomore Ella Cherveny gets under the ball for a dig during a non-conference match against Wabasso on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at YME High School in Granite Falls.
Prep
Volleyball roundup: Rubber match goes to Wabasso Rabbits over YME Sting
52m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Minnewaska triumphs over Litchfield
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott