Auto racing: Brooten, Atwater drivers win features at KRA Speedway

WILLMAR — Justin Vogel and Jason Vejtruba each found back-to-back-to-back success on Thursday. The pair won their third straight races at KRA Speedway.

Vogel, from Brooten, won the A Feature in the WISSOTA Street Stock Division. He beat Willmar’s Joe Martin and Kandiyohi’s Ethan Iiams.

Vejtruba, from Atwater, earned the A Feature win in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods. It is his seventh win of the summer.

Lake Lillian’s Matthew Dittman picked up the A Feature victory in the WISSOTA Hornet Division over Chaska’s Justin Schelitzche and Willmar’s Jeff Rohner.

Brian Haben of Appleton clinched the A Feature in WISSOTA Modifieds. Sophie Anderson of Chokio (Pure Stock), Dustin Holtquist of St. Cloud (WISSOTA Mod Four) and Dexton Koch of Becker (WISSOTA Super Stock) also won on Thursday.

The KRA Speedway Season Championship is set for 7 p.m. next Thursday. It is also free grandstand night sponsored by NAPA Central MN.

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Coltyn Schuler, Montevideo … (2) Brady Schultz, Atwater … (3) Jared Kelm, Murdock

A feature – (1) Sophie Anderson, Chokio … (2) Schuler, Montevideo … (3) Schultz, Atwater

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 – (1) Brian Haben, Appleton … (2) Don Eischens, Richmond … (3) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube

A feature – (1) Haben, Appleton … (2) Beckendorf, Danube … (3) Eischens, Richmond

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 – (1) Ashton Schulte, St. Cloud … (2) Zach Clark, Litchfield … (3) Gage Myers, Appleton

Heat 2 – (1) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (3) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick

A feature – (1) Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) VanEps, Kandiyohi … (3) Shane Howell, Buffalo

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 – (1) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (2) Dean Larson, Pennock … (3) Dustin Holtquist, St. Cloud

A feature – (1) Holtquist, St. Cloud … (2) Jamie Flickinger, New London … (3) D. Larson, Pennock

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (2) Dexton Koch, Becker … (3) Andrew Hedtke, Grove City

Heat 2 – (1) Travis Scott, Montevideo … (2) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (3) Gary Husmann, Litchfield

A feature – (1) Koch, Becker … (2) Schultz, Grove City … (3) Scott, Montevideo

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (2) Joe Martin, Willmar … (3) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi

Heat 2 – (1) Zachary Flickinger, Madison … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Cody Hatch, OliviaA feature – (1) Vogel, Brooten … (2) Kolton Brauer, Eyota … (3) Flickinger, Madison

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 – (1) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska … (2) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian … (3) Kole Kampsen, Belgrade

A feature – (1) Dittman … (2) Schelitzche … (3) Jeff Rohner, Willmar