Auto racing: Brooten, Atwater drivers win features at KRA Speedway
Justin Vogel nabs the WISSOTA Street Stock Division and Jason Vejtruba triumphs in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods
WILLMAR — Justin Vogel and Jason Vejtruba each found back-to-back-to-back success on Thursday. The pair won their third straight races at KRA Speedway.
Vogel, from Brooten, won the A Feature in the WISSOTA Street Stock Division. He beat Willmar’s Joe Martin and Kandiyohi’s Ethan Iiams.
Vejtruba, from Atwater, earned the A Feature win in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods. It is his seventh win of the summer.
Lake Lillian’s Matthew Dittman picked up the A Feature victory in the WISSOTA Hornet Division over Chaska’s Justin Schelitzche and Willmar’s Jeff Rohner.
Brian Haben of Appleton clinched the A Feature in WISSOTA Modifieds. Sophie Anderson of Chokio (Pure Stock), Dustin Holtquist of St. Cloud (WISSOTA Mod Four) and Dexton Koch of Becker (WISSOTA Super Stock) also won on Thursday.
The KRA Speedway Season Championship is set for 7 p.m. next Thursday. It is also free grandstand night sponsored by NAPA Central MN.
KRA Speedway
Pure Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Coltyn Schuler, Montevideo … (2) Brady Schultz, Atwater … (3) Jared Kelm, Murdock
A feature – (1) Sophie Anderson, Chokio … (2) Schuler, Montevideo … (3) Schultz, Atwater
WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 – (1) Brian Haben, Appleton … (2) Don Eischens, Richmond … (3) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube
A feature – (1) Haben, Appleton … (2) Beckendorf, Danube … (3) Eischens, Richmond
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Heat 1 – (1) Ashton Schulte, St. Cloud … (2) Zach Clark, Litchfield … (3) Gage Myers, Appleton
Heat 2 – (1) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (3) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick
A feature – (1) Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) VanEps, Kandiyohi … (3) Shane Howell, Buffalo
WISSOTA Mod Four
Heat 1 – (1) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (2) Dean Larson, Pennock … (3) Dustin Holtquist, St. Cloud
A feature – (1) Holtquist, St. Cloud … (2) Jamie Flickinger, New London … (3) D. Larson, Pennock
WISSOTA Super Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (2) Dexton Koch, Becker … (3) Andrew Hedtke, Grove City
Heat 2 – (1) Travis Scott, Montevideo … (2) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (3) Gary Husmann, Litchfield
A feature – (1) Koch, Becker … (2) Schultz, Grove City … (3) Scott, Montevideo
WISSOTA Street Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (2) Joe Martin, Willmar … (3) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi
Heat 2 – (1) Zachary Flickinger, Madison … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Cody Hatch, OliviaA feature – (1) Vogel, Brooten … (2) Kolton Brauer, Eyota … (3) Flickinger, Madison
WISSOTA Hornet
Heat 1 – (1) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska … (2) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian … (3) Kole Kampsen, Belgrade
A feature – (1) Dittman … (2) Schelitzche … (3) Jeff Rohner, Willmar
