6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Auto racing: Four area drivers take home A feature titles

Jeff Rohner of Willmar, Chris Isdal of Spicer, Jason Vejtruba of Atwater and Dean Larson of Pennock all win

KRA Speedway logo.jpg
KRA Speedway logo
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:19 PM

WILLMAR — It was a good night for area drivers Thursday night at KRA Speedway, with four racers winning A features.

Jeff Rohner of Willmar won the WISSOTA Hornets A feature. Rohner is in third place in the season points standings with 714 points. He trails Justin Schelitzche of Chaska, who has 739, and Peter Martin of Willmar, who is at 724.

Chris Isdal of Spicer won the A feature in the Pure Stock Division. Isdal is the current points leader in Pure Stocks with 456. He’s edging Brady Schultz of Atwater, who has 448, and Jared Kelm of Murdock, who is at 419.

Related Stories:
Fitness Court 071923 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Willmar celebrates new outdoor fitness court in Sperry Park
The court is the first of 10 to be installed in Minnesota through with the help of grant funding from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the National Fitness Campaign.
17h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 20, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through July 27, 2023
17h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 20, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
18h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Granite Falls Kilowatts shut down Willmar Rails
Bennett Knapper allows 3 hits in 8 innings and also goes 4-for-4 at the plate in Granite Falls’ win over Willmar
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Load More

Atwater’s Jason Vejtruba captured the A feature in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods. Vejtruba is the points leader with 719 points. He’s well ahead of Justin VanEps of Kandiyohi, who has 614, and Zack Clark of Litchfield, who is at 586.

Dean Larson of Pennock took the A feature in the WISSOTA Mod Four Division.Larson is in second place in the division with 721 points for the season. Tommy Bawden of Clear Lake is first with 724. Right behind in third place is Tyler Larson of Kandiyohi, who is at 715.

ADVERTISEMENT

Racing continues at 7 p.m. next Thursday at KRA. It’s Dooley’s Petroleum Kids’ Backpack Night/Meet the Drivers Night.

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
Glenwood-Lowry shortstop Levi Johnson throws to first base for an out during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry moves on in sub-state playoffs
Glenwood-Lowry advances to championship series after beating Parkers Prairie, 2-0
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers out-pitch St. Cloud Rox, 2-0
Chris Rofe improves his record to 4-0, allowing 1 hit over 7 innings in Willmar’s win at St. Cloud
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo opens playoffs with a win
Post 380 beats Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 8-1 in South Central Sub-State Junior Legion play
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Paynesville shortstop Luke Johnson scoops up a ground ball during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Paynesville Pirates pull off 2 upsets
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, July 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Six-seeded Paynesville knocks off the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in County Line League playoffs
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails
Raymond gets a clutch hit from Mike Jeseritz in the bottom of the 8th to beat Willmar 2-1 in a game of top Corn Belt League teams
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD's Jack Kaiser, left, slides into home plate for a run during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: BOLD Mudhens advance to the finals
Mudhens eliminate Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 6-0 in Legion playoffs
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.001.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Litchfield baseball coach to enter Hall of Fame
Jeff Wollin will be inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Kerkhoven Post 223's Luke Jeseritz rounds third and looks towards home while his helmet slides down during an American Legion baseball game against Madison on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Kerkhoven blanks Madison
Jaiden Henjum strikes out 14, tossing a 1-hitter, in Post 223's 6-0 playoff win
Jul 13
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Atwater, Brooten drivers take home wins at KRA
Brady Schultz earns the checkered flag in Pure Stocks and Justin Vogel wins WISSOTA Street Stocks
Jul 13
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs blank Milroy Yankees, 7-0
Casey Lewandowski tosses a 3-hitter in Bird Island’s win over Milroy
Jul 12
 · 
By  Joe Brown

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Justin Peterson, Hancock … (2) Chris Isdal, Spicer … (3) Sophie Anderson, Chokio

A feature – (1) Isdal … (2) Anderson, Chokio … (3) Brady Schultz, Atwater

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 – (1) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube … (2) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi … (3) Wade Skindelien, New London

A feature – (1) Don Eischens, Richmond … (2) Beckendorf … (3) Peter Loecken, Paynesville

ADVERTISEMENT

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 – (1) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Jason Helmbrecht, Howard Lake … (3) Zach Clark, Litchfield

Heat 2 – (1) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick … (3) Nick Helmbrecht, Winsted

A feature – (1) Vejtruba … (2) VanEps … (3) Clark

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 – (1) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake … (2) Josh Litzau, Atwater … (3) Dean Larson, Pennock

A feature – (1) D. Larson … (2) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (3) Bawden

WISSOTA Super Stock

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat 1 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City

A feature – (1) Koch … (2) Jordan Henkemeyer, Sauk Rapids … (3) Fernkes

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Jeff Nowak, Angelton, Texas … (2) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi …(3) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson

Heat 2 – (1) Kyle Genett, Auburndale, Wisconsin … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Derek Zieske, Renville

A feature – (1) Brauer … (2) Genett … (3) Nowak

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 – (1) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian … (2) Kole Kampsen, Belgrade … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska

ADVERTISEMENT

A feature – (1) Jeff Rohner, Willmar … (2) Peter Martin, Willmar … (3) Dittman

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.001.jpg
Sports
Stingers come up clutch to beat Honkers
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Litch VFW moves into district tournament
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Willmar Cardinal has a new look
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.001.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a spot in the final four
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown