Auto racing: Four area drivers take home A feature titles
Jeff Rohner of Willmar, Chris Isdal of Spicer, Jason Vejtruba of Atwater and Dean Larson of Pennock all win
WILLMAR — It was a good night for area drivers Thursday night at KRA Speedway, with four racers winning A features.
Jeff Rohner of Willmar won the WISSOTA Hornets A feature. Rohner is in third place in the season points standings with 714 points. He trails Justin Schelitzche of Chaska, who has 739, and Peter Martin of Willmar, who is at 724.
Chris Isdal of Spicer won the A feature in the Pure Stock Division. Isdal is the current points leader in Pure Stocks with 456. He’s edging Brady Schultz of Atwater, who has 448, and Jared Kelm of Murdock, who is at 419.
Atwater’s Jason Vejtruba captured the A feature in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods. Vejtruba is the points leader with 719 points. He’s well ahead of Justin VanEps of Kandiyohi, who has 614, and Zack Clark of Litchfield, who is at 586.
Dean Larson of Pennock took the A feature in the WISSOTA Mod Four Division.Larson is in second place in the division with 721 points for the season. Tommy Bawden of Clear Lake is first with 724. Right behind in third place is Tyler Larson of Kandiyohi, who is at 715.
Racing continues at 7 p.m. next Thursday at KRA. It’s Dooley’s Petroleum Kids’ Backpack Night/Meet the Drivers Night.
KRA Speedway
Pure Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Justin Peterson, Hancock … (2) Chris Isdal, Spicer … (3) Sophie Anderson, Chokio
A feature – (1) Isdal … (2) Anderson, Chokio … (3) Brady Schultz, Atwater
WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 – (1) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube … (2) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi … (3) Wade Skindelien, New London
A feature – (1) Don Eischens, Richmond … (2) Beckendorf … (3) Peter Loecken, Paynesville
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Heat 1 – (1) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Jason Helmbrecht, Howard Lake … (3) Zach Clark, Litchfield
Heat 2 – (1) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick … (3) Nick Helmbrecht, Winsted
A feature – (1) Vejtruba … (2) VanEps … (3) Clark
WISSOTA Mod Four
Heat 1 – (1) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake … (2) Josh Litzau, Atwater … (3) Dean Larson, Pennock
A feature – (1) D. Larson … (2) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (3) Bawden
WISSOTA Super Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City
A feature – (1) Koch … (2) Jordan Henkemeyer, Sauk Rapids … (3) Fernkes
WISSOTA Street Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Jeff Nowak, Angelton, Texas … (2) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi …(3) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson
Heat 2 – (1) Kyle Genett, Auburndale, Wisconsin … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Derek Zieske, Renville
A feature – (1) Brauer … (2) Genett … (3) Nowak
WISSOTA Hornet
Heat 1 – (1) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian … (2) Kole Kampsen, Belgrade … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska
A feature – (1) Jeff Rohner, Willmar … (2) Peter Martin, Willmar … (3) Dittman
