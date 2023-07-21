Auto racing: Four area drivers take home A feature titles

WILLMAR — It was a good night for area drivers Thursday night at KRA Speedway, with four racers winning A features.

Jeff Rohner of Willmar won the WISSOTA Hornets A feature. Rohner is in third place in the season points standings with 714 points. He trails Justin Schelitzche of Chaska, who has 739, and Peter Martin of Willmar, who is at 724.

Chris Isdal of Spicer won the A feature in the Pure Stock Division. Isdal is the current points leader in Pure Stocks with 456. He’s edging Brady Schultz of Atwater, who has 448, and Jared Kelm of Murdock, who is at 419.

Atwater’s Jason Vejtruba captured the A feature in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods. Vejtruba is the points leader with 719 points. He’s well ahead of Justin VanEps of Kandiyohi, who has 614, and Zack Clark of Litchfield, who is at 586.

Dean Larson of Pennock took the A feature in the WISSOTA Mod Four Division.Larson is in second place in the division with 721 points for the season. Tommy Bawden of Clear Lake is first with 724. Right behind in third place is Tyler Larson of Kandiyohi, who is at 715.

ADVERTISEMENT

Racing continues at 7 p.m. next Thursday at KRA. It’s Dooley’s Petroleum Kids’ Backpack Night/Meet the Drivers Night.

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Justin Peterson, Hancock … (2) Chris Isdal, Spicer … (3) Sophie Anderson, Chokio

A feature – (1) Isdal … (2) Anderson, Chokio … (3) Brady Schultz, Atwater

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 – (1) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube … (2) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi … (3) Wade Skindelien, New London

A feature – (1) Don Eischens, Richmond … (2) Beckendorf … (3) Peter Loecken, Paynesville

ADVERTISEMENT

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 – (1) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Jason Helmbrecht, Howard Lake … (3) Zach Clark, Litchfield

Heat 2 – (1) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick … (3) Nick Helmbrecht, Winsted

A feature – (1) Vejtruba … (2) VanEps … (3) Clark

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 – (1) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake … (2) Josh Litzau, Atwater … (3) Dean Larson, Pennock

A feature – (1) D. Larson … (2) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (3) Bawden

WISSOTA Super Stock

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat 1 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City

A feature – (1) Koch … (2) Jordan Henkemeyer, Sauk Rapids … (3) Fernkes

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Jeff Nowak, Angelton, Texas … (2) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi …(3) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson

Heat 2 – (1) Kyle Genett, Auburndale, Wisconsin … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Derek Zieske, Renville

A feature – (1) Brauer … (2) Genett … (3) Nowak

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 – (1) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian … (2) Kole Kampsen, Belgrade … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska

ADVERTISEMENT

A feature – (1) Jeff Rohner, Willmar … (2) Peter Martin, Willmar … (3) Dittman