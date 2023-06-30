Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Auto racing: Good night for Atwater driver at KRA Speedway

Jason Vjetruba increases his season lead in his WISSOTA Midwest Mods win

Kandiyohi's Seth Brede goes through Turn 1 During Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Modified Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:02 PM

WILLMAR — Jason Vejtruba increased his lead in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods with a victory Thursday at KRA Speedway.

Vejtruba, a driver from Atwater, got his first win of the season after taking third place in Heat 1. He had previously placed second twice on June 1 and June 15.

Grove City’s Zach Schultz kept up his first-place finish in his heat to win the Feature race in the WISSOTA Super Stock Division. He beat Becker’s Dexton Koch in both races.

Grove City's Zach Schultz, 511, rounds the corner ahead of Atwater's Brayden Hedtke, back, and Becker's Dexton Koch, 78K, during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Super Stock Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Coltyn Schuler, of Montevideo, won the Feature race over Montevideo’s Ty Schuler and Atwater’s Brady Schultz in the Pure Stock division.

After taking third in his heat, Kandiyohi’s Tyler Larson picked up the win in the WISSOTA Mod Four Division.

Montevideo's Jacob Knapper, 66, leads the field at the start of Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Modifieds Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: KRA Speedway, Thursday, June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Another third-to-first finish came from Jeff Rohner. The Willmar racer competed in the WISSOTA Hornet Division. In the Feature race, he beat Chaska’s Justin Schelitzche and Willmar’s Peter Martin.

Pennock's Dean Larson drives through a straightaway during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Mod Four Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Also getting wins on Thursday were St. Cloud’s Tyler Kaeter (WISSOTA Modifieds) and Eyota’s Kolton Brauer (WISSOTA Street Stock).

Races at KRA continue at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. It’s Veterans and Military Night, sponsored by Donnelly Truck Service.

Eyota's Kolton Brauer crosses the finish line to win Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Street Stock Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Ty Schuler, Montevideo … (2) Chris Isdal, Spicer … (3) Brady Schultz, Atwater

A feature – (1) Coltyn Schuler, Montevideo … (2) T. Schuler … (3) Schultz

WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 – (1) Jacob Knapper, Montevideo … (2) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube … (3) Don Eischens, Richmond

Heat 2 – (1) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi … (2) Wade Skindelien, New London … (3) Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud

A feature – (1) Kaeter … (2) Beckendorf … (3) Skindelien

WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Heat 1 – (1) Justin vanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Adam Martinson, Blaine … (3) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater

Heat 2 – (1) Shane Howell, Buffalo … (2) Johnny Lindgren, Willmar … (3) Jon Starnes, Montrose

A feature – (1) Vejtruba … (2) Howell … (3) Corey Storck, Morris

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 – (1) Dean Larson, Pennock … (2) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake … (3) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi

A feature – (1) T. Larson … (2) Bawden … (3) Chad Funt, Hillman

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (2) Dexton Koch, Becker … (3) Karter Reents, Glenwood

A feature – (1) Schultz … (2) Koch … (3) Brayden Hedtke, Atwater

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Doug Olmscheid, Belgrade … (2) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi … (3) Dominick Platow, Paynesville

Heat 2 – (1) Kolton Brauer, Eyota … (2) Derek Zieske, Renville … (3) Doug Martin, Willmar

A feature – (1) K. Brauer … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Iiams 

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 – (1) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska … (2) Peter Martin, Willmar … (3) Jeff Rohner, Willmar

A feature – (1) Rohner … (2) Schelitzche … (3) Martin

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
Get Local

