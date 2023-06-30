Auto racing: Good night for Atwater driver at KRA Speedway
Jason Vjetruba increases his season lead in his WISSOTA Midwest Mods win
WILLMAR — Jason Vejtruba increased his lead in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods with a victory Thursday at KRA Speedway.
Vejtruba, a driver from Atwater, got his first win of the season after taking third place in Heat 1. He had previously placed second twice on June 1 and June 15.
Grove City’s Zach Schultz kept up his first-place finish in his heat to win the Feature race in the WISSOTA Super Stock Division. He beat Becker’s Dexton Koch in both races.
Coltyn Schuler, of Montevideo, won the Feature race over Montevideo’s Ty Schuler and Atwater’s Brady Schultz in the Pure Stock division.
After taking third in his heat, Kandiyohi’s Tyler Larson picked up the win in the WISSOTA Mod Four Division.
ADVERTISEMENT
Another third-to-first finish came from Jeff Rohner. The Willmar racer competed in the WISSOTA Hornet Division. In the Feature race, he beat Chaska’s Justin Schelitzche and Willmar’s Peter Martin.
Also getting wins on Thursday were St. Cloud’s Tyler Kaeter (WISSOTA Modifieds) and Eyota’s Kolton Brauer (WISSOTA Street Stock).
Races at KRA continue at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. It’s Veterans and Military Night, sponsored by Donnelly Truck Service.
KRA Speedway
Pure Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Ty Schuler, Montevideo … (2) Chris Isdal, Spicer … (3) Brady Schultz, Atwater
A feature – (1) Coltyn Schuler, Montevideo … (2) T. Schuler … (3) Schultz
WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 – (1) Jacob Knapper, Montevideo … (2) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube … (3) Don Eischens, Richmond
ADVERTISEMENT
Heat 2 – (1) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi … (2) Wade Skindelien, New London … (3) Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud
A feature – (1) Kaeter … (2) Beckendorf … (3) Skindelien
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Heat 1 – (1) Justin vanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Adam Martinson, Blaine … (3) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater
Heat 2 – (1) Shane Howell, Buffalo … (2) Johnny Lindgren, Willmar … (3) Jon Starnes, Montrose
A feature – (1) Vejtruba … (2) Howell … (3) Corey Storck, Morris
WISSOTA Mod Four
Heat 1 – (1) Dean Larson, Pennock … (2) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake … (3) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi
A feature – (1) T. Larson … (2) Bawden … (3) Chad Funt, Hillman
ADVERTISEMENT
WISSOTA Super Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (2) Dexton Koch, Becker … (3) Karter Reents, Glenwood
A feature – (1) Schultz … (2) Koch … (3) Brayden Hedtke, Atwater
WISSOTA Street Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Doug Olmscheid, Belgrade … (2) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi … (3) Dominick Platow, Paynesville
Heat 2 – (1) Kolton Brauer, Eyota … (2) Derek Zieske, Renville … (3) Doug Martin, Willmar
A feature – (1) K. Brauer … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Iiams
WISSOTA Hornet
ADVERTISEMENT
Heat 1 – (1) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska … (2) Peter Martin, Willmar … (3) Jeff Rohner, Willmar
A feature – (1) Rohner … (2) Schelitzche … (3) Martin
ADVERTISEMENT