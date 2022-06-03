99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Auto racing: Hatch pulls away for Pure Stock win

Olivia driver wins at Josh Grinager Pure Stock Memorial Race on Thursday

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
June 02, 2022 at 11:19 PM

WILLMAR — Olivia’s Cody Hatch took first place in the feature race of the Pure Stock division during the Josh Grinager Pure Stock Memorial Race at KRA Speedway on Thursday.

Hatch took first place in his heat, then got the top spot over Echo’s Michael Brockman in the feature.

Kandiyohi’s Tyler Larson won the feature race in the WISSOTA Mod Four division over Pennock’s Dean Larson. Montevideo’s Jacob Knapper went from second in his heat to winning the feature race in the WISSOTA Super Stock division. Maynard’s Taylor Garberich performed the same feat in the WISSOTA Street Stock division. And, Joe Martin of Willmar won the top spot in the WISSOTA Hornet division.

Races at KRA Speedway will resume on Thursday, June 9, sponsored by Ziegler Cat.

Results Thursday

Pure Stock

Heat 1 — (1) Justin Peterson, Hancock … (2) Tad Peterson, Dawson … (3) Brady Schultz, Atwater
Heat 2 — (1) Cody Hatch, Olivia … (2) Ty Schuler, Montevideo … (3) Jared Kelm, Murdock
A Feature — (1) Hatch … (2) Michael Brockman, Echo … (3) Kelm
WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 — (1) Shane Sabraski, Rice … (2) Don Eischens, Richmond … (3) Ryan Gierke, Villard
A Feature — (1) Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel … (2) Sabraski … (3) Kent Willms, Willmar
WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 — (1) Jake Smith, St. Joseph … (2) Brennan Gave, Princeton … (3) Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen
Heat 2 — (1) Ashton Schulte, St. Cloud … (2) Brandon Mehrwerth, Foley … (3) Corey Mehrwerth, St. Stephen
A Feature — (1) B. Mehrwerth … (2) A. Mehrwerth … (3) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi
WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 — (1) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (2) Josh Litzau, Atwater … (3) Dean Larson, Pennock
A Feature — (1) T. Larson … (2) D. Larson … (3) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake
WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 — (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Gary Husmann, Litchfield … (3) Bailey Rosch, Alexandria
Heat 2 — (1) Shane Sabraski, Rice … (2) Jacob Knapper, Montevideo … (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City
A Feature — (1) Knapper … (2) Husmann … (3) Koch
WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 — (1) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (2) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (3) Jim Williams, DeGraff
Heat 2 — (1) Mike Jans, Clarkfield … (2) Taylor Garberich, Maynard … (3) Kaden Woodie, Milaca
A Feature — (1) Garberich … (2) Vogel … (3) Jans
WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 — (1) Joe Martin, Willmar … (2) Justin Schelitzche, Watertown … (3) Gary Schumacher, Maplewood
A Feature — (1) Martin … (2) Schelitzche … (3) Kole Kampsen, Brooten

