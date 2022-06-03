Auto racing: Hatch pulls away for Pure Stock win
Olivia driver wins at Josh Grinager Pure Stock Memorial Race on Thursday
WILLMAR — Olivia’s Cody Hatch took first place in the feature race of the Pure Stock division during the Josh Grinager Pure Stock Memorial Race at KRA Speedway on Thursday.
Hatch took first place in his heat, then got the top spot over Echo’s Michael Brockman in the feature.
Kandiyohi’s Tyler Larson won the feature race in the WISSOTA Mod Four division over Pennock’s Dean Larson. Montevideo’s Jacob Knapper went from second in his heat to winning the feature race in the WISSOTA Super Stock division. Maynard’s Taylor Garberich performed the same feat in the WISSOTA Street Stock division. And, Joe Martin of Willmar won the top spot in the WISSOTA Hornet division.
Races at KRA Speedway will resume on Thursday, June 9, sponsored by Ziegler Cat.
Results Thursday
Pure Stock
Heat 1 — (1) Justin Peterson, Hancock … (2) Tad Peterson, Dawson … (3) Brady Schultz, Atwater
Heat 2 — (1) Cody Hatch, Olivia … (2) Ty Schuler, Montevideo … (3) Jared Kelm, Murdock
A Feature — (1) Hatch … (2) Michael Brockman, Echo … (3) Kelm
WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 — (1) Shane Sabraski, Rice … (2) Don Eischens, Richmond … (3) Ryan Gierke, Villard
A Feature — (1) Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel … (2) Sabraski … (3) Kent Willms, Willmar
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Heat 1 — (1) Jake Smith, St. Joseph … (2) Brennan Gave, Princeton … (3) Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen
Heat 2 — (1) Ashton Schulte, St. Cloud … (2) Brandon Mehrwerth, Foley … (3) Corey Mehrwerth, St. Stephen
A Feature — (1) B. Mehrwerth … (2) A. Mehrwerth … (3) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi
WISSOTA Mod Four
Heat 1 — (1) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (2) Josh Litzau, Atwater … (3) Dean Larson, Pennock
A Feature — (1) T. Larson … (2) D. Larson … (3) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake
WISSOTA Super Stock
Heat 1 — (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Gary Husmann, Litchfield … (3) Bailey Rosch, Alexandria
Heat 2 — (1) Shane Sabraski, Rice … (2) Jacob Knapper, Montevideo … (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City
A Feature — (1) Knapper … (2) Husmann … (3) Koch
WISSOTA Street Stock
Heat 1 — (1) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (2) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (3) Jim Williams, DeGraff
Heat 2 — (1) Mike Jans, Clarkfield … (2) Taylor Garberich, Maynard … (3) Kaden Woodie, Milaca
A Feature — (1) Garberich … (2) Vogel … (3) Jans
WISSOTA Hornet
Heat 1 — (1) Joe Martin, Willmar … (2) Justin Schelitzche, Watertown … (3) Gary Schumacher, Maplewood
A Feature — (1) Martin … (2) Schelitzche … (3) Kole Kampsen, Brooten
