Auto racing: Hatch pulls away for Pure Stock win

WILLMAR — Olivia’s Cody Hatch took first place in the feature race of the Pure Stock division during the Josh Grinager Pure Stock Memorial Race at KRA Speedway on Thursday.

Hatch took first place in his heat, then got the top spot over Echo’s Michael Brockman in the feature.

Kandiyohi’s Tyler Larson won the feature race in the WISSOTA Mod Four division over Pennock’s Dean Larson. Montevideo’s Jacob Knapper went from second in his heat to winning the feature race in the WISSOTA Super Stock division. Maynard’s Taylor Garberich performed the same feat in the WISSOTA Street Stock division. And, Joe Martin of Willmar won the top spot in the WISSOTA Hornet division.

Races at KRA Speedway will resume on Thursday, June 9, sponsored by Ziegler Cat.

Results Thursday

Pure Stock

Heat 1 — (1) Justin Peterson, Hancock … (2) Tad Peterson, Dawson … (3) Brady Schultz, Atwater

Heat 2 — (1) Cody Hatch, Olivia … (2) Ty Schuler, Montevideo … (3) Jared Kelm, Murdock

A Feature — (1) Hatch … (2) Michael Brockman, Echo … (3) Kelm

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 — (1) Shane Sabraski, Rice … (2) Don Eischens, Richmond … (3) Ryan Gierke, Villard

A Feature — (1) Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel … (2) Sabraski … (3) Kent Willms, Willmar

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 — (1) Jake Smith, St. Joseph … (2) Brennan Gave, Princeton … (3) Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen

Heat 2 — (1) Ashton Schulte, St. Cloud … (2) Brandon Mehrwerth, Foley … (3) Corey Mehrwerth, St. Stephen

A Feature — (1) B. Mehrwerth … (2) A. Mehrwerth … (3) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 — (1) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (2) Josh Litzau, Atwater … (3) Dean Larson, Pennock

A Feature — (1) T. Larson … (2) D. Larson … (3) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 — (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Gary Husmann, Litchfield … (3) Bailey Rosch, Alexandria

Heat 2 — (1) Shane Sabraski, Rice … (2) Jacob Knapper, Montevideo … (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City

A Feature — (1) Knapper … (2) Husmann … (3) Koch

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 — (1) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (2) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (3) Jim Williams, DeGraff

Heat 2 — (1) Mike Jans, Clarkfield … (2) Taylor Garberich, Maynard … (3) Kaden Woodie, Milaca

A Feature — (1) Garberich … (2) Vogel … (3) Jans

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 — (1) Joe Martin, Willmar … (2) Justin Schelitzche, Watertown … (3) Gary Schumacher, Maplewood

A Feature — (1) Martin … (2) Schelitzche … (3) Kole Kampsen, Brooten

