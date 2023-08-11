Auto racing: Montevideo driver comes through in A feature at KRA Speedway

WILLMAR — After taking second place in his heat in the Pure Stock Division, Coltyn Schuler came through again in the feature race.

The Montevideo racer took the top spot in the Pure Stock feature race for the second week in a row Thursday at KRA Speedway. It’s his seventh victory of the season, with three at KRA, two at Fiesta City Speedway in Montevideo, one at Renegade Speedway in Canby and one at Madison Speedway.

Schuler was one of four area racers to finish first on Thursday.

Atwater’s Jason Vejtruba had the top finish in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods feature, beating Milan’s Tim Kanten and Buffalo’s Shane Howell. Vejtruba is in first place in the Midwest Mods standings.

Tyler Larson of Kandiyohi won the feature race in the WISSOTA Mod Four division. Sitting second in the Mod Four standings, Larson closed the gap on the leader, Tommy Bawden of Clear Lake. Bawden finished second on Thursday.

Brooten’s Justin Vogel beat Braden and Kolton Brauer of Eyota for the top spot in the WISSOTA Street Stock feature race.

Races resume at 7 p.m. next Thursday. It’s Kids Night/Meet the Drivers Night sponsored by Haug Kuboda.

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Brady Schultz, Atwater … (2) Coltyn Schuler, Montevideo … (3) Bruce Laabs, Grove City

A feature – (1) Schuler … (2) Ty Schuler, Montevideo … (3) Schultz

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 – (1) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick … (3) Tim Kanten, Milan

Heat 2 – (1) Shane Howell, Buffalo … (2) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (3) Daniel Bjonfald, Bloomington

A feature – (1) Vejtruba … (2) Kanten … (3) Howell

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 – (1) Dustin Holtquist, St. Cloud … (2) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake … (3) Dean Larson, Pennock

Heat 2 – (1) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (2) Josh Litzau, Atwater … (3) Jamie Flickinger, New London

A feature – (1) T. Larson … (2) Bawden … (3) Litzau

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (2) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (3) Brayden Hedtke, Atwater

Heat 2 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Eric Martini, Avon … (3) Gary Husmann, Litchfield

A feature – Not available

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (2) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson … (3) Joe Martin, Willmar

Heat 2 – (1) Kolton Brauer, Eyota … (2) Derek Zieske, Renville … (3) Braden Brauer, Eyota

A feature – (1) Vogel … (2) B. Brauer … (3) K. Brauer