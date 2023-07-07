Auto racing: Sophie Anderson picks up Pure Stock win at KRA Speedway
Chokio driver's previous season best was 4th place
WILLMAR — Chokio’s Sophie Anderson got her first win of the season Thursday night at KRA Speedway.
She placed first in the Pure Stock Division after placing second in her heat. Anderson beat Spicer’s Chris Isdal and Atwater’s Brady Schultz.
Her previous best finish was fourth place on June 2 at Fiesta City Speedway in Montevideo.
Thursday night was Military/Veteran’s Night, sponsored by Donnelly Truck Service.
Also getting his first win at KRA was Willmar’s Peter Martin. He took the top spot in the feature race of the WISSOTA Hornet Division, beating Chaska’s Justin Schelitzche and Belgrade’s Kole Kampsen. It’s Martin’s second win of 2023 after taking first on the I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls on May 5.
For the second straight week, Atwater’s Jason Vejtruba won the WISSOTA Midwest Mods feature race. He placed first over Milan’s Tim Kanten and Kandiyohi’s Justin VanEps.
Hutchinson’s Austin Hamre won the 18-driver WISSOTA Street Stock Division feature race. Racing 20 laps, Hamre beat Grand Forks’ Trey Hess and Eyota’s Kolton Brauer for the top spot. It was Hamre’s first win of the season. His previous best was a second-place showing on June 8.
Rice’s Shane Sabraski won two feature races: the WISSOTA Modifieds and WISSOTA Super Stock. Clear Lake’s Tommy Bawden placed first in the WISSOTA Mod Four Division.
Races resume at KRA Speedway at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Next week is Stock Car Special, sponsored by Kent’s Auto Body of Willmar.
KRA Speedway
Pure Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Brady Schultz, Atwater … (2) Sophie Anderson, Chokio … (3) Chris Isdal, Spicer
A feature – (1) Anderson … (2) Isdal … (3) Schultz
WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 – (1) Jacob Knapper, Montevideo … (2) Danny Bayer, Elrosa … (3) Wade Skindelien, New London
Heat 2 – (1) Don Eischens, Richmond … (2) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube … (3) Shane Sabraski, Rice
A feature – (1) Sabraski … (2) Beckendorf … (3) Eischens
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Heat 1 – (1) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) Tim Kanten, Milan … (3) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi
Heat 2 – (1) Corey Storck, Morris … (2) Nick Montanez, Eden Valley … (3) Daniel Bjonfald, Bloomington
A feature – (1) Vejtruba … (2) Storck … (3) VanEps
WISSOTA Mod Four
Heat 1 – (1) Robert Holtquist, Milbank, S.D. … (2) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (3) Jamie Flickinger, New London
Heat 2 – (1) Dean Larson, Pennock … (2) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake … (3) Craig Gertsema, Willmar
A feature – (1) Bawden … (2) Larson … (3) Flickinger
WISSOTA Super Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (3) Shane Sabraski, Rice
A feature – (1) Sabraski … (2) Koch … (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City
WISSOTA Street Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (2) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi … (3) Cody Hatch, Olivia
Heat 2 – (1) Keith Tourville, Janesville … (2) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (3) Trey Hess, Grand Forks, N.D.
Heat 3 – (1) Kolton Brauer, Eyota … (2) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson … (3) Doug Olmscheid, Belgrade
A feature – (1) Hamre … (2) Hess … (3) K. Brauer
WISSOTA Hornet
Heat 1 – (1) Jeff Rohner, Willmar … (2) Peter Martin, Willmar … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska
A feature – (1) Marin … (2) Schelitzche … (3) Kole Kampsen, Belgrade
