Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Auto racing: Sophie Anderson picks up Pure Stock win at KRA Speedway

Chokio driver's previous season best was 4th place

Auto racing logo
Auto racing logo
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
July 06, 2023 at 10:35 PM

WILLMAR — Chokio’s Sophie Anderson got her first win of the season Thursday night at KRA Speedway.

She placed first in the Pure Stock Division after placing second in her heat. Anderson beat Spicer’s Chris Isdal and Atwater’s Brady Schultz.

Her previous best finish was fourth place on June 2 at Fiesta City Speedway in Montevideo.

Thursday night was Military/Veteran’s Night, sponsored by Donnelly Truck Service.

Also getting his first win at KRA was Willmar’s Peter Martin. He took the top spot in the feature race of the WISSOTA Hornet Division, beating Chaska’s Justin Schelitzche and Belgrade’s Kole Kampsen. It’s Martin’s second win of 2023 after taking first on the I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls on May 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the second straight week, Atwater’s Jason Vejtruba won the WISSOTA Midwest Mods feature race. He placed first over Milan’s Tim Kanten and Kandiyohi’s Justin VanEps.

Hutchinson’s Austin Hamre won the 18-driver WISSOTA Street Stock Division feature race. Racing 20 laps, Hamre beat Grand Forks’ Trey Hess and Eyota’s Kolton Brauer for the top spot. It was Hamre’s first win of the season. His previous best was a second-place showing on June 8.

Rice’s Shane Sabraski won two feature races: the WISSOTA Modifieds and WISSOTA Super Stock. Clear Lake’s Tommy Bawden placed first in the WISSOTA Mod Four Division.

Races resume at KRA Speedway at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Next week is Stock Car Special, sponsored by Kent’s Auto Body of Willmar.

More auto racing coverage:
Recent auto racing coverage.
Kandiyohi's Seth Brede goes through Turn 1 During Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Modified Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Sports
Auto racing: Good night for Atwater driver at KRA Speedway
Jason Vjetruba increases his season lead in his WISSOTA Midwest Mods win
Jun 29
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo's Jacob Knapper, 66, leads the field at the start of Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Modifieds Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Sports
Photos: KRA Speedway, Thursday, June 29, 2023
Jun 29
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Dustin Holtquist Winning Race.jpg
Sports
Minnesota racer Dustin Holtquist stays competitive defending WISSOTA Mod-4 national championship
The St. Cloud driver usually races three times a weekend and isn't afraid to travel to South Dakota and Wyoming to rack up points to compete in WISSOTA national standings.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Area driver fare well at KRA Speedway
Spicer’s Chris Isdal, Kandiyohi’s Seth Brede and Justin VanEps and Brooten’s Justin Vogel come away with A feature wins
Jun 22
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Three area drivers win features at KRA Speedway
Matthew Dittman, Haley Lee and Ty Schuler earn the checkered flag
Jun 15
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: WISSOTA Late Models take over KRA
Wisconsin driver wins the A Feature on a busy night at the Speedway
Jun 9
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Three local drivers take home A Feature titles
Ty Schuler of Montevideo, Justin VanEps and of Kandiyohi and Zach Schultz of Grove City place first in their divisions at KRA Speedway
Jun 1
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
070122.S.WCT.KRA Speedway Travis Scott.JPG
Sports
Cars, go-karts revving up for racing season in west central Minnesota
Drivers invited to register for races at area speedways in Willmar, Grove City, Atwater, Montevideo and Madison, among others.
May 26
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Auto racing logo
Sports
Auto racing: Spicer, Kandiyohi drivers win feature races at KRA
Chris Isdal earns the checked flag in Pure Stock and Tyler Larson wins WISSOTA Mod Fours
May 25
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Late Models take over KRA Speedway
WISSOTA Late Models race on the track's season-finale Thursday night
Sep 8, 2022
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Brady Schultz, Atwater … (2) Sophie Anderson, Chokio … (3) Chris Isdal, Spicer
A feature – (1) Anderson … (2) Isdal … (3) Schultz
WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 – (1) Jacob Knapper, Montevideo … (2) Danny Bayer, Elrosa … (3) Wade Skindelien, New London
Heat 2 – (1) Don Eischens, Richmond … (2) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube … (3) Shane Sabraski, Rice
A feature – (1) Sabraski … (2) Beckendorf … (3) Eischens
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Heat 1 – (1) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) Tim Kanten, Milan … (3) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi
Heat 2 – (1) Corey Storck, Morris … (2) Nick Montanez, Eden Valley … (3) Daniel Bjonfald, Bloomington
A feature – (1) Vejtruba … (2) Storck … (3) VanEps
WISSOTA Mod Four
Heat 1 – (1) Robert Holtquist, Milbank, S.D. … (2) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (3) Jamie Flickinger, New London 
Heat 2 – (1) Dean Larson, Pennock … (2) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake … (3) Craig Gertsema, Willmar
A feature – (1) Bawden … (2) Larson … (3) Flickinger
WISSOTA Super Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (3) Shane Sabraski, Rice
A feature – (1) Sabraski … (2) Koch … (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City
WISSOTA Street Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (2) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi … (3) Cody Hatch, Olivia
Heat 2 – (1) Keith Tourville, Janesville … (2) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (3) Trey Hess, Grand Forks, N.D.
Heat 3 – (1) Kolton Brauer, Eyota … (2) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson … (3) Doug Olmscheid, Belgrade
A feature – (1) Hamre … (2) Hess … (3) K. Brauer 
WISSOTA Hornet
Heat 1 – (1) Jeff Rohner, Willmar … (2) Peter Martin, Willmar … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska
A feature – (1) Marin … (2) Schelitzche … (3) Kole Kampsen, Belgrade

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
What To Read Next
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express spoil Willmar Stingers' 2nd-half opener
2h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball roundup
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry gets 2 on Benson Post 62
3h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails duo dominates in Corn Belt win over Wabasso Jaxx
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
Jun 27
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Post 167 vs. Wildcats, 070523.001.jpg
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Gabe Rohman, New London-Spicer shut down Willmar
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Hayden Venenga, 77, jumps up to try to block a pass by Hutchinson's Logan Butler during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Football: Willmar lineman makes a big-time commitment
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott