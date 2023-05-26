Auto racing: Spicer, Kandiyohi drivers win feature races at KRA

WILLMAR — In the first competition of the summer at KRA Speedway, there were two area finishers that earned feature wins on Thursday.

Chris Isdal of Spicer won the Pure Stock class and Tyler Larson of Kandiyohi won the WISSOTA Mod Four class. Isdal beat Ortonville’s Joe Arndt and Montevideo’s Coltyn Schuler in the feature. Isdal took second place in Heat 1 to Clarkfield’s Alex Grinager.

Larson’s feature win came by beating Pennock’s Dean Larson and Atwater’s Josh Litzau. Larson also captured first in Heat 1.

Week two at KRA Speedway gets underway at 7 p.m. next Thursday at Willmar.

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Alex Grinager, Clarkfield … (2) Chris Isdal, Spicer … (3) Sophie Anderson, Chokio

A feature – (1) Isdal, Spicer … (2) Joe Arndt, Ortonville … (3) Coltyn Schuler, Montevideo

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 – (1) Brady Gerdes, Villard … (2) Wade Skindelien, New London … (3) Joseph Thomas, Fargo, N.D.

A feature – (1) Gerdes, Villard … (2) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube … (3) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 – (1) Adam Martinson, Blaine … (2) Haley Lee, Starbuck … (3) Corey Storck, Morris

Heat 2 – (1) Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen … (2) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (3) Cole Boston, Lindstrom

A feature – (1) Storck, Morris … (2) Mehrwerth, St. Stephen … (3) Boston, Lindstrom

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 – (1) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (2) Dean Larson, Pennock … (3) Roebrt Holquist, Milbank, S.D.

A feature – (1) T. Larson, Kandiyohi … (2) D. Larson, Pennock … (3) Josh Litzau, Atwater

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (2) Dexton Koch, Becker … (3) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock

A feature – (1) Koch, Becker … (2) Fernkes, Pennock … (3) Gary Husmann, Litchfield

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Jim Williams, DeGraff … (2) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi … (3) Cody Hatch, Olivia

Heat 2 – (1) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Zachary Flickinger, Madison

A feature – (1) B. Brauer, Eyota … (2) Kolton Brauer, Eyota … (3) Flickinger, Madison

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 – (1) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian … (2) Kole Kampsen, Belgrade … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska

A feature – (1) Schelitzche, Chaska … (2) Dittman, Lake Lillian … (3) Peter Martin, Willmar