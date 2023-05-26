99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Auto racing: Spicer, Kandiyohi drivers win feature races at KRA

Chris Isdal earns the checked flag in Pure Stock and Tyler Larson wins WISSOTA Mod Fours

Auto racing logo
Auto racing logo
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:44 PM

WILLMAR — In the first competition of the summer at KRA Speedway, there were two area finishers that earned feature wins on Thursday.

Chris Isdal of Spicer won the Pure Stock class and Tyler Larson of Kandiyohi won the WISSOTA Mod Four class. Isdal beat Ortonville’s Joe Arndt and Montevideo’s Coltyn Schuler in the feature. Isdal took second place in Heat 1 to Clarkfield’s Alex Grinager.

Larson’s feature win came by beating Pennock’s Dean Larson and Atwater’s Josh Litzau. Larson also captured first in Heat 1.

Week two at KRA Speedway gets underway at 7 p.m. next Thursday at Willmar.

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Alex Grinager, Clarkfield … (2) Chris Isdal, Spicer … (3) Sophie Anderson, Chokio
A feature – (1) Isdal, Spicer … (2) Joe Arndt, Ortonville … (3) Coltyn Schuler, Montevideo
WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 – (1) Brady Gerdes, Villard … (2) Wade Skindelien, New London … (3) Joseph Thomas, Fargo, N.D.
A feature – (1) Gerdes, Villard … (2) Brandon Beckendorf, Danube … (3) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Heat 1 – (1) Adam Martinson, Blaine … (2) Haley Lee, Starbuck … (3) Corey Storck, Morris
Heat 2 – (1) Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen … (2) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (3) Cole Boston, Lindstrom
A feature – (1) Storck, Morris … (2) Mehrwerth, St. Stephen  … (3) Boston, Lindstrom
WISSOTA Mod Four
Heat 1 – (1) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (2) Dean Larson, Pennock … (3) Roebrt Holquist, Milbank, S.D.
A feature – (1) T. Larson, Kandiyohi … (2) D. Larson, Pennock … (3) Josh Litzau, Atwater
WISSOTA Super Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (2) Dexton Koch, Becker … (3) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock
A feature – (1) Koch, Becker … (2) Fernkes, Pennock … (3) Gary Husmann, Litchfield
WISSOTA Street Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Jim Williams, DeGraff … (2) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi … (3) Cody Hatch, Olivia
Heat 2 – (1) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Zachary Flickinger, Madison
A feature – (1) B. Brauer, Eyota … (2) Kolton Brauer, Eyota … (3) Flickinger, Madison
WISSOTA Hornet
Heat 1 – (1) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian … (2) Kole Kampsen, Belgrade … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska
A feature – (1) Schelitzche, Chaska … (2) Dittman, Lake Lillian … (3) Peter Martin, Willmar

