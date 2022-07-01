Auto Racing: Spin-outs aplenty
Action-packed evening at KRA sees Brooten's Vogel, Lowry's Johnson earn feature wins
WILLMAR — It was a night full of speed and spin-outs Thursday evening at KRA Speedway.
The pure stock final, the first feature of the evening, saw seven spin-outs before Chris Isdal of Spicer took home the title. Cody Hatch, who ranked No. 1 of all pure stock racers coming into the final, exited due to a tire issue.
Following the pure stock final, the WISSOTA street stock feature had three spin-outs occur before Brooten’s Justin Vogel finished in first place in a photo-finish ending with Braden Brauer of Eyota. Vogel ranked No. 1 of all WISSOTA street stock racers heading into the final.
Dexton Koch, who ranked fifth in the super stock standings heading into Thursday, won the super stock feature by half a lap and also lapped one racer.
Zach Johnson made his first appearance at KRA Speedway, winning the WISSOTA modifieds feature. Johnson is from Lowry.
Blake Hawker, from Rice, won the last race of the night in the WISSOTA hornet race in a photo finish with Willmar’s Peter Martin. He celebrated by climbing up the fence in front of the spectator-filled bleachers.
As the features progressed throughout the night, there were less spin-outs and resets.
The WISSOTA mod four and super stock races each saw one spin-out, while the WISSOTA midwest mods, modifieds and hornet features had zero.
The next racing is 7 p.m. Thursday at KRA. it’s the Modified Special night sponsored by Kandi Water Conditioning.
KRA Speedway
Pure Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Ty Schuler, Montevideo… (2) Jared Kelm, Murdock… (3) Dominick Platow, Paynesville
Heat 2 – (1) Cody Hatch, Olivia… (2) Justin Peterson, Hancock… (3) Isdal, Spicer
A feature – (1) Isdal, Spicer… (2) Schuler, Montevideo… (3) Kelm, Murdock
WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 – (1) Brian Haben, Appleton… (2) Johnson, Lowry… (3) Kent Willms, Willmar
A feature – (1) Johnson, Lowry… (2) Don Eischens, Richmond… (3) Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Heat 1 – (1) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi… (2) Kyle Thell, Foley… (3) Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen
A feature – (1) Jake Smith, St. Joseph… (2) Mehrwerth, St. Stephen… (3) Thell, Foley
WISSOTA Mod Four
Heat 1 – (1) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake… (2) Josh Litzau, Atwater… (3) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi
A feature – (1) Bawden, Clear Lake… (2) Dean Larson, Pennock… (3) Litzau, Atwater
WISSOTA Super Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker… (2) Travis Scott, Glenwood… (3) Andrew Hedtke, Grove City
Heat 2 – (1) Jacob Knapper, Montevideo… (2) Zach Schultz, Grove City… (3) Trent Brutger, Watkins
A feature – (1) Koch, Becker… (2) Knapper, Montevideo… (3) Jay Hedtke, Grove City
WISSOTA Street Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi… (2) Derek Wettstein, Little Falls… (3) Merlyn Flickinger Jr, Kandiyohi
Heat 2 – (1) Justin Vogel, Brooten… (2) Kurt Becken, Big Lake… (3) Braden Brauer, Eyota
A feature – (1) Vogel, Brooten… (2) Brauer, Eyota… (3) Iiams, Kandiyohi
WISSOTA Hornet
Heat 1 – (1) Martin, Willmar… (2) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian… (3) Hawker, Rice
A feature – (1) Hawker, Rice… (2) Martin, Willmar… (3) Justin Schelitzche, Watertown
