Auto Racing: Spin-outs aplenty

WILLMAR — It was a night full of speed and spin-outs Thursday evening at KRA Speedway.

The pure stock final, the first feature of the evening, saw seven spin-outs before Chris Isdal of Spicer took home the title. Cody Hatch, who ranked No. 1 of all pure stock racers coming into the final, exited due to a tire issue.

Hancock's Justin Peterson, front, and Spicer's Chris Isdal look to gain an edge during Heat 2 of the Pure Stock Division on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at KRA Speedway in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Following the pure stock final, the WISSOTA street stock feature had three spin-outs occur before Brooten’s Justin Vogel finished in first place in a photo-finish ending with Braden Brauer of Eyota. Vogel ranked No. 1 of all WISSOTA street stock racers heading into the final.

Dexton Koch, who ranked fifth in the super stock standings heading into Thursday, won the super stock feature by half a lap and also lapped one racer.

Zach Johnson made his first appearance at KRA Speedway, winning the WISSOTA modifieds feature. Johnson is from Lowry.

Blake Hawker, from Rice, won the last race of the night in the WISSOTA hornet race in a photo finish with Willmar’s Peter Martin. He celebrated by climbing up the fence in front of the spectator-filled bleachers.

Willmar's Peter Martin, 7X, gets the inside on Rice's Blake Hawker during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Hornet Division on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at KRA Speedway in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

As the features progressed throughout the night, there were less spin-outs and resets.

The WISSOTA mod four and super stock races each saw one spin-out, while the WISSOTA midwest mods, modifieds and hornet features had zero.

The next racing is 7 p.m. Thursday at KRA. it’s the Modified Special night sponsored by Kandi Water Conditioning.

Appleton's Brian Haben drifts around the first turn during Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Modifieds Division on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at KRA Speedway in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Ty Schuler, Montevideo… (2) Jared Kelm, Murdock… (3) Dominick Platow, Paynesville

Heat 2 – (1) Cody Hatch, Olivia… (2) Justin Peterson, Hancock… (3) Isdal, Spicer

A feature – (1) Isdal, Spicer… (2) Schuler, Montevideo… (3) Kelm, Murdock

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 – (1) Brian Haben, Appleton… (2) Johnson, Lowry… (3) Kent Willms, Willmar

A feature – (1) Johnson, Lowry… (2) Don Eischens, Richmond… (3) Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 – (1) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi… (2) Kyle Thell, Foley… (3) Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen

A feature – (1) Jake Smith, St. Joseph… (2) Mehrwerth, St. Stephen… (3) Thell, Foley

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 – (1) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake… (2) Josh Litzau, Atwater… (3) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi

A feature – (1) Bawden, Clear Lake… (2) Dean Larson, Pennock… (3) Litzau, Atwater

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker… (2) Travis Scott, Glenwood… (3) Andrew Hedtke, Grove City

Heat 2 – (1) Jacob Knapper, Montevideo… (2) Zach Schultz, Grove City… (3) Trent Brutger, Watkins

A feature – (1) Koch, Becker… (2) Knapper, Montevideo… (3) Jay Hedtke, Grove City

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi… (2) Derek Wettstein, Little Falls… (3) Merlyn Flickinger Jr, Kandiyohi

Heat 2 – (1) Justin Vogel, Brooten… (2) Kurt Becken, Big Lake… (3) Braden Brauer, Eyota

A feature – (1) Vogel, Brooten… (2) Brauer, Eyota… (3) Iiams, Kandiyohi

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 – (1) Martin, Willmar… (2) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian… (3) Hawker, Rice

A feature – (1) Hawker, Rice… (2) Martin, Willmar… (3) Justin Schelitzche, Watertown