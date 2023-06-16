Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Auto racing: Three area drivers win features at KRA Speedway

Matthew Dittman, Haley Lee and Ty Schuler earn the checkered flag

KRA Speedway logo.jpg
KRA Speedway logo
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:56 PM

WILLMAR — Three area drivers took home A feature victories Thursday night at the KRA Speedway.

Matthew Dittman of Lake Lillian won the A feature in the WISSOTA Hornet edition. Dittman had taken third in the first heat.

Haley Lee of Starbuck took first in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods A feature. Lee also took first in the first of two heats in the division.

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven edges Montevideo, 5-4
Luke Jeseritz and Alex Call help lead the offense and Jaiden Henjum went 6 innings for the win
June 15, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Elrosa Saints second baseman Matt Schmitz looks the ball into his glove during a Class C state amateur baseball playoff game against the Montgomery Mallards on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Bell Field in Faribault.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Elrosa gets ready for the Elite 8
Saints attract teams from all over the state and even South Dakota for weekend tournament
June 15, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Atwater Chuckers knock off Sacred Heart Saints, 7-1
Amateur baseball report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Atwater gets 7 strong innings from Jack Peterson and a homer by Josh Kingery to beat Sacred Heart
June 14, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
The Lac qui Parle Valley girls earn their 3rd state title in 6 years, this time by 1 stroke
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: New London-Spicer wins one, loses one to Albany
Wildcats split an American Legion doubleheader, winning 7-4 and falling 7-5
June 13, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers rally to win their 7th straight
Willmar scores two in the ninth to down the MoonDogs in Mankato, 8-7
June 13, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
YME junior Drew Almich makes a throw to first base during a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: YME Sting get stung at state
Yellow Medicine East falls 7-0 to New Ulm Cathedral in Class A quarterfinals
June 13, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Tri-Town beats New London-Spicer in 9 innings
Black Sox score an unearned run to walk off the Wildcats, 6-5
June 12, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
YME senior Bryce Sneller locks in on a pitch during a Section 3A playoff game against RTR on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Yankee Field in Milroy.
Prep
State baseball: YME, BBE relish underdog role
Sting, Jaguars head into Tuesday's Class A quarterfinals facing state's top two teams in No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral and No. 1 South Ridge
June 12, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs rip Willmar Rails, 10-0
Baseball report for Sunday, June 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bird Island out-hits Willmar 13-10 in its 7-inning Corn Belt League win
June 11, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

And, Ty Schuler of Montevideo came home with the Pure Stocks A feature title.

Racing continues at 7 p.m. next Thursday. The evening is sponsored by Motor Sports of Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Stories:
3207423+Police arrest.jpg
Local
Alleged Latin Kings gang member arrested after drug search in Willmar that yielded three pounds of marijuana
The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force said in a news release that it seized more than three pounds of marijuana and other drugs after agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Willmar. In a news release, Sgt. Ross Ardoff said a self-admitted gang member was arrested in connection to the case.
June 15, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 15, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through June 21, 2023
June 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 15, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
June 15, 2023 04:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Amy Nieland
Local
Central Community Transit to offer fare-free Willmar city route from July through Dec. 1
Amy Nieland, Central Community Transit 's new executive director, made the announcement of a fare-free Willmar city route from July through Dec. 1 while introducing herself to Willmar City Council at Monday's meeting.
June 14, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Load More

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Ty Schuler, Montevideo … (2) Brady Schultz, Atwater … (3) Chris Isdahl, Spicer

A feature – (1) Schuler … (2) Justin Peterson, Hancock … (3) Schultz 

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 – (1) Ryan Flaten, Madison … (2) Brian Haben, Appleton … (3) Wade Skindelien, New London

A feature – (1) Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel … (2) Flaten … (3) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat 1 – (1) Haley Lee, Starbuck … (2) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (3) Tim Kanten, Milan

Heat 2 – (1) Shane Howell, Buffalo … (2) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick … (3) Johnny Lindgren, Willmar

A feature – (1) Lee … (2) Vejtruba … (3) Howell

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 – (1) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake … (2) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (3) Dustin Holtquist, St. Cloud

A feature – (1) Holtquist … (2) Dean Larson, Pennock … (3) Bawden

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (2) Gary Husmann, Litchfield … (3) Dexton Koch, Becker

ADVERTISEMENT

A feature – (1) Koch … (2) Fernkes … (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (2) Keith Touville, Janesville … (3) Zachary Flickinger, Madison 

Heat 2 – (1) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson … (2) Derek Zieske, Renville … (3) Kolton Brauer, Eyota

A feature – (1) Brauer … (2) Tourville … (3) Justin Vogel, Brooten

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 – (1) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska … (2) Peter Martin, Willmar … (3) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian

A feature – (1) Dittman … (2) Schelitzche … (3) Martin

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, 1, celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Make it 8 straight for Willmar Stingers
June 15, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
062021.s.dnt.GrandmasLRB14.jpg
Minnesota
Smoke expected to moderate in time for Grandma’s Marathon events in Duluth
June 15, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
BBE senior Casey Lenarz is waved home by Jaguars head coach Ben Klaphake during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Sports
PHOTOS: Class A state baseball semifinals BBE vs. Fosston, Wednesday, June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Sugar Beet Days 061023 009.jpg
Local
Look for festivals and events in west central Minnesota
May 01, 2022 11:38 AM
Naviga Damrongnawin of Lundstrum Farm in Bird Island grabs a handful of fresh carrots for a patron at the Uptown Willmar Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Community
Farmers markets setting up for summer season sales in west central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.005.jpg
Prep
State Class AA golf: NLS takes home a good experience at state
June 14, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne