Auto racing: Three area drivers win features at KRA Speedway

WILLMAR — Three area drivers took home A feature victories Thursday night at the KRA Speedway.

Matthew Dittman of Lake Lillian won the A feature in the WISSOTA Hornet edition. Dittman had taken third in the first heat.

Haley Lee of Starbuck took first in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods A feature. Lee also took first in the first of two heats in the division.

And, Ty Schuler of Montevideo came home with the Pure Stocks A feature title.

Racing continues at 7 p.m. next Thursday. The evening is sponsored by Motor Sports of Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Ty Schuler, Montevideo … (2) Brady Schultz, Atwater … (3) Chris Isdahl, Spicer

A feature – (1) Schuler … (2) Justin Peterson, Hancock … (3) Schultz

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 – (1) Ryan Flaten, Madison … (2) Brian Haben, Appleton … (3) Wade Skindelien, New London

A feature – (1) Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel … (2) Flaten … (3) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat 1 – (1) Haley Lee, Starbuck … (2) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (3) Tim Kanten, Milan

Heat 2 – (1) Shane Howell, Buffalo … (2) Benjamin Beekman, Hawick … (3) Johnny Lindgren, Willmar

A feature – (1) Lee … (2) Vejtruba … (3) Howell

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 – (1) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake … (2) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (3) Dustin Holtquist, St. Cloud

A feature – (1) Holtquist … (2) Dean Larson, Pennock … (3) Bawden

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Shawn Fernkes, Pennock … (2) Gary Husmann, Litchfield … (3) Dexton Koch, Becker

ADVERTISEMENT

A feature – (1) Koch … (2) Fernkes … (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (2) Keith Touville, Janesville … (3) Zachary Flickinger, Madison

Heat 2 – (1) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson … (2) Derek Zieske, Renville … (3) Kolton Brauer, Eyota

A feature – (1) Brauer … (2) Tourville … (3) Justin Vogel, Brooten

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 – (1) Justin Schelitzche, Chaska … (2) Peter Martin, Willmar … (3) Matthew Dittman, Lake Lillian

A feature – (1) Dittman … (2) Schelitzche … (3) Martin