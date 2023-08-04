Auto racing: Two local racers earn a victory at KRA Speedway

WILLMAR — Two local competitors earned victories in their respective races on Thursday evening at KRA Speedway.

Kandiyohi’s Justin VanEps won the WISSOTA Midwest Mods A Feature. He also took first place in Heat 1 of the competition.

Justin VanEps of Kandiyohi races in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods race at KRA Speedway on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Coltyn Schuler of Montevideo won the Pure Stock A Feature. He earned his victory after finishing in third place in Heat 1.

St. Cloud’s Tyler Kaeter won the WISSOTA Modifieds A Feature, Rice’s Shane Sabraski brought home a victory in the WISSOTA Super Stock A Feature and Eyota’s Braden Brauer took first place in the WISSOTA Street Stock A Feature.

Racing returns to KRA Speedway at 7 p.m. Thursday.

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Ty Schuler, Montevideo … (2) Brady Schultz, Atwater … (3) Coltyn Schuler, Montevideo

A feature – (1) C. Schuler, Montevideo … (2) Jared Kelm, Murdock … (3) B. Schultz, Atwater

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 – (1) Brady Gerdes, Villard … (2) Jake Smith, St. Joseph … (3) Don Eischens, Richmond

Heat 2 – (1) Zach Johnson, Lowry … (2) Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud … (3) McKenzie Mikkelson, Alexandria

Heat 3 – (1) Brian Haben, Appleton … (2) Ryan Flaten, Madison … (3) Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel

A feature – (1) Kaeter, St. Cloud … (2) Gerdes, Villard … (3) Eischens, Richmond

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 – (1) Justin VanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Tim Kanten, Milan … (3) Daniel Bjonfald, Bloomington

Heat 2 – (1) Jason Vejtruba, Atwater … (2) Jason Helmbrecht, Howard Lake … (3) Zach Clark, Litchfield

A feature – (1) VanEps, Kandiyohi … (2) Vejtruba, Atwater … (3) Kanten, Milan

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Dexton Koch, Becker … (2) Zach Schultz, Grove City … (3) Shane Sabraski, Rice

A feature – (1) Sabraski, Rice … (2) Koch, Becker … (3) Z. Schultz, Grove City

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 – (1) Ethan Iiams, Kandiyohi … (2) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (3) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson

Heat 2 – (1) Derek Zieske, Renville … (2) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (3) Doug Olmscheid, Belgrade

A feature – (1) B. Brauer, Eyota … (2) Kolton Brauer, Eyota … (3) Vogel, Brooten

Ethan Iiams of Kandiyohi makes a turn while competing in the WISSOTA Street Stock race at KRA Speedway on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune