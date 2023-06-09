99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Auto racing: WISSOTA Late Models take over KRA

Wisconsin driver wins the A Feature on a busy night at the Speedway

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
June 08, 2023 at 11:28 PM

WILLMAR — WISSOTA Late Models ruled the day Thursday night at KRA Speedway.

There were three heats of WISSOTA Late Models along with three qualifying races in The Wissota Late Model Challenge Series sponsored by Nelson International.

Pat Doer of New Richmond, Wisconsin, earned first place in the WISSOTA Late Model Division by winning the A Feature. He beat Hermantown’s Darrell Nelson and Sam Mars of Menomonie, Wis.

Meanwhile, in the Pure Stock division, Jared Kelm of Murdock pulled out a first-place finish in the A Feature.

More racing is scheduled for 7 p.m. next Thursday at KRA Speedway. The evening is sponsored by Dan’s Diesel.

KRA Speedway

Pure Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Ty Schuler, Montevideo … (2) Coltyn Schuler, Montevideo … (3) Jared Kelm, Murdock.
A feature – (1) Kelm, Murdock … (2) Chris Isdal, Spicer … (3) T. Schuler, Montevideo

WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 – (1) Jacob Knapper, Montevideo … (2) Seth Brede, Kandiyohi … (3) Joseph Thomas, Fargo, N.D.
Heat 2 – (1) Zach Johnson, Lowry … (2) Brady Gerdes, Villard … (3) Peter Loecken, Paynesville. 
A feature – (1) Zach Johnson, Lowry … (2) Joseph Thomas, Fargo, N.D. … (3) Brady Gerdes, Villard

WISSOTA Late Model
Heat 1 – (1) Daniel Bargender, Menomonie, Wis. … (2) Jon Tollakson, Montevideo … (3) Bryce Sward, Nelson.
Heat 2 – (1) Sam Mars, Menomonie, Wis. … (2) Darrell Nelson, Hermantown … (3) Dave Mass, East Bethel.
Heat 3 – (1) Pat Doar, New Richmond, Wis. … (2) Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria … (3) Jake Redetzke, Menomonie, Wis.

Qualifying 1 – (1) Shen Edginton, East St. Paul, Manitoba, 16.694 seconds … (2) Bryce Ward, Nelson, 16.758 … (3) Jon Tollakson, Montevideo, 16.779. 
Qualifying 2 – Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, 16.655 … (2) Dave Mass, East Bethel, 16.703 … (3) Kyle Peterlin, Hibbing, 16.703.
Qualifying 3 – John Kaanta, Elk Mound, Wis. 16.476 … (2) Jordan Tollakson, Montevideo, 16.590 … (3) Pat Doar, New Michmond, Wis., 16.618.

A feature  1 – (1) Pat Doar, New Richmond, Wis. … (2) Darrell Nelson, Hermantown … (3) Sam Mars, Menomonie, Wis.

WISSOTA Street Stock
Heat 1 – (1) Kolton Brauer, Eyota … (2) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson … (3) Braden Brauer, Eyota.
Heat 2 – (1) Zachary Flickinger, Madison … (2) Derek Zieske, Renville … (3) Jim Williams, DeGraff.
A feature – (1) Kolton Brauer, Eyota … (2) Austin Hamre, Hutchinson … (3) Jim Williams, DeGraf

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
