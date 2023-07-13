Baseball: ‘A surreal moment’ for this Willmar Stinger

ORANGE, Calif. — Surrounded by family and friends at his home, Graysen Tarlow received a phone call that brought plenty of screams and a moment of reflection.

Tarlow, who played for the Willmar Stingers in 2022 and 2023, learned he would be picked on Day 3 of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Tarlow’s name was called in the 19th round when the St. Louis Cardinals selected him with the 575th overall pick.

“It really was just a surreal moment,” Tarlow said. “It took me back to when I was 5 years old and first starting out playing baseball with a tee. I just always had that aspiration as a little boy to want to go play professional baseball, be a big leaguer and do all those things. As I got older, it became more important in my life and something I really wanted to do.

“I hope that this will (give) me a very long career and hopefully I can continue to do this for the rest of my life.”

After receiving the phone call from Michael Garciaparra, a southern California area scout for the Cardinals, Tarlow mentioned that “it came out of the blue.”

While Tarlow garnered interest from many of the MLB teams, the Cardinals only contacted him to fill out a questionnaire.

Tarlow had a pre-draft workout with the Minnesota Twins in early June. He also had conversations with a handful of other teams but talked closely with the Twins, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays.

“Those are the teams I was expecting to call me,” Tarlow said. “The Cardinals just came out of nowhere and I couldn’t be any happier to go anywhere else.

“I’m really excited and really proud to say that I will be a St. Louis Cardinal.”

While Tarlow has been drafted, he understands he will soon start at the beginning of the totem pole and will need to work his way up.

“You can be a first rounder or a 20th rounder, but you still need to be able to put up numbers and play well,” Tarlow said. “Now I get an opportunity of a lifetime to continue that dream, but I’m still going to continue to have that mentality of going after it. I’m going to do everything I can to give myself the best opportunity to move up in this league.”

So, what type of player is the Cardinals organization getting with Tarlow?

“I’m not that prototypical, big stocky catcher that’s going to hit for a lot of power. I’m more of that utility type of catcher, where I can run and I don’t strike out very much,” Tarlow said. “They’re getting (someone who) gets on base, plays good defense and is athletic and wiry — just that unorthodox type catcher.

“They’re getting a player that’s going to want to get after it every single day and is willing to be open and coachable, but also a player that’s going to challenge the coaching staff and make sure that I’m getting better because I’m a player that’s super intellectual. I like to think through the game and try to make sure everything I’m doing has a purpose behind it.”

‘Nothing but a blast’

Late into his redshirt freshman season with California State University-Northridge, Tarlow broke his hand sliding into second base. It forced him to break a summer ball contract with the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes of the Prospect League.

Tarlow recovered from his hand injury in July 2022 and had an itch to get back to playing baseball. Then, his head coach at CSUN, Eddie Cornejo, reached out to him with an opportunity to play for a Northwoods League team.That team was the Stingers. Willmar was in search of adding a catcher to its roster for the remainder of the season.

Cornejo was made aware of the opening at Willmar because Stingers field manager Freddy Smith was a part of CSUN’s staff from 2019-21 as the Director of Player Development.

For Tarlow, it was an easy decision. He later went on to help the Stingers to a franchise-best winning percentage last season, where they reached the Great Plains Divisional Championship.

“Being able to come in, do my own thing, be relaxed and go out and play was the best thing for me. I think that’s what propelled me going into my (redshirt sophomore) year,” Tarlow said. “I was a starter last year and my coaching staff letting me off to go do my own thing allowed me to play with all the confidence in the world.”

When the CSUN coaching staff asked Tarlow where he would want to play this summer if he could not play in the Cape Cod League, his answer was definitive.

“Willmar, Minnesota. I’m not playing anywhere else but the Willmar Stingers,” Tarlow said. “It wasn’t a hard decision for me to go out again this summer and maybe improve my stock a little bit and that’s kind of just exactly what I did.”

Through 18 regular season games with Willmar in 2023, Tarlow had team-bests with a .359 batting average and .563 slugging percentage. He recorded 23 hits, 22 runs, 18 walks, 15 RBIs and five stolen bases for a Stingers team that won the Great Plains West first half championship and has a 28-12 record, the best in the Northwoods League.

Tarlow, 5-feet-11 and 190 pounds, had a 1.000 fielding percentage in 110 total chances. He recorded 108 putouts and two assists between playing time at catcher and first base.

“The kid’s makeup is off the charts — I think that’s a big part of his game,” Smith said. “It’s allowed him to have an edge in his career ever since he was in high school. He’s got a very mature approach. He possesses very good bat-to-ball skills — not a lot of swing and miss. He’s a player that’s very aware of his body and very aware of what type of hitter he is. He doesn’t try to do too much.

“I’m really proud to see him get an opportunity.”

A right-handed batter and thrower, Tarlow played in 17 games — 14 regular season and three playoffs — in 2022 with the Stingers. He had a .439 batting average and .545 slugging percentage with 29 hits, 19 RBIs, 17 runs, 12 walks and seven stolen bases. Defensively, he tallied a .976 fielding percentage on 82 total chances.

“When I was out here I had nothing but a blast,” Tarlow said. “I’m forever grateful for playing in Willmar.

“Shout out to Jamie Berskow (and Holli Rath). For them to accept me into their household was something I’m very grateful for and for them to provide me with all the stuff — whether it was food, a car, getting myself wherever I needed and having someone to talk to after the games — I appreciate them very much. … I couldn’t have asked for a better host family.”

‘It’s something I wouldn’t change’

Tarlow joined CSUN through a preferred walk-on his freshman year. It was the only school that gave him an opportunity to play Division I baseball.

Before arriving at CSUN, Tarlow played at Orange Lutheran, a top private Christian high school in Orange County. There he did not get much playing time until his senior year.

“Throughout my whole entire high school career, I was never the biggest, never was the strongest. A lot of people doubted me. I wasn’t really a high prospect coming out of high school,” Tarlow said. “Unfortunately with the COVID season in 2020, I wasn’t really able to show a lot to some of the scouts I was talking to at the time.”

Once Tarlow arrived at CSUN for his freshman year, he tore his left shoulder labrum. His coaches told him that he would need to fight to remain on the team.

It was around that time Tarlow was “really struggling with baseball mentally.” He reflected on a time during his freshman or redshirt freshman year, where he broke down in his car while talking to his mom, Debbie.

Tarlow roughly said, “I don’t even know if I’m going to play, make the travel roster or if I’m still going to be on the team.”

His mom responded somewhere along the lines of, “This is the time in your life where you have to make a decision — you can either mope about it and you can be where you are or you can go out fighting and give yourself an opportunity to at least know that if you do get cut, that you gave it everything that you possibly could.”

That conversation helped fuel Tarlow and he never looked back.

Tarlow appeared in 84 games, including 58 starts as a catcher, in the next two seasons with CSUN. He was also a Big West All-Academic selection in 2022.

In his redshirt sophomore season, Tarlow posted career-bests in batting average (.311), slugging percentage (.429), hits (55), runs (42), RBIs (41), walks (25), doubles (12), stolen bases (9) and home runs (3). He recorded 15 multi-hit and nine multi-RBI games.

“My journey — it’s something I wouldn’t change because it made me the person I am today, not only just as a baseball player, but as a man,” Tarlow said. “If you continue to work, put in the right work, put your head down and do the right things … you can possibly get to somewhere like this.”