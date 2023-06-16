Baseball: Drey Dirksen enjoys the present

WILLMAR — Drey Dirksen took tremendous strides this spring at Augustana University and it has led him closer to his dream of playing Major League Baseball.

Dirksen received an invitation to work out with the Houston Astros earlier this spring. But as he helped the Vikings advance to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the second time in program history, he had conversations with Augustana head coach Tim Huber and the two agreed it was not the right time for him to leave the team despite the opportunity.

Now, following his junior season, scouts have continued to show interest in Dirksen and his fourth season with the Willmar Stingers could be cut short.

The Willmar High School graduate will have a chance at getting selected in the 2023 MLB Draft which takes place from July 9-11, or sign with a professional team as a free agent. Dirksen is advised by Sam Gilbertson and Noah Tuori of Willis Sports Agency.

Willmar Stingers catcher Drey Dirksen, right, talks to pitcher Ray Cebulski after the top of the first inning during a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“It’s super exciting,” Dirksen said. “My mindset is just enjoy the present, enjoy the day. I don’t want to worry about anything. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m just going to go out there, I’m going to work hard and I’m just going to enjoy the game that I love to play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he deserves the opportunity,” Huber said. “If I’m a scout, I make the move, pick him and see what happens.”

“Drey is very under the radar,” Stingers field manager Freddy Smith added. “Putting him against other pro ball players really is going to help his stock, especially in a league like (the Northwoods) where he’s been very successful.”

Willmar Stingers catcher Drey Dirksen is greeted outside the dugout during a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Focus on the present

Dirksen is not quite sure what will happen regarding his future in baseball, but he is remaining focused on playing for his home-town Stingers.

“Right now it’s kind of up in the air with things, but there’s some scouts that definitely like what they saw from me this year; I’m not too worried about it right now,” Dirksen said. “It all depends on what the scouts come back saying in the next two weeks when they all talk and then I’ll talk with my advisers and get set on where I’m sitting for this year.”

So, what makes Dirksen appealing to scouts?

“If I’m a scout, the way I look at it is he’s got the frame that you project as a big leaguer. His catch and throw ability is really high,” Huber said. “He could definitely do that at the next level and pro baseball. He’s a good catcher, he’s got good arm strength and then he’s got a bunch of power.”

“I think what stands out to most pro scouts and coaches is really how long, lean and athletic he is. Most catchers his size don’t possess the athleticism he has,” Smith said. “He can run a little bit for his size, he’s very quick twitch and his ability to be athletic and also (his height) I think really appeals to scouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think his best attribute is his arm from behind the plate. He’s 92-93 (mph throwing) on the mound — and from behind the plate — that’s where that tool really stands out. And then his power. The power tool is obviously very important, especially in modern day scouting. I think those two — the power arm combination along with the well above average defense is really what catches their attention.”

Willmar first baseman Drey Dirksen steps into the batters box against Mankato on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Impressive stats

The 6-foot-4, 220 pound catcher played an integral role on a Vikings team that finished with a 47-21 record in 2023. Dirksen was a All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference First Team selection with a .345 batting average, .659 slugging percentage and .990 fielding percentage, recording 79 hits, 65 RBIs, 63 runs, 39 walks, 17 home runs, 17 doubles and two triples. His 17 home runs tied the single-season program record. His 17th came in Augustana’s final game against Southern New Hampshire University.

“From my freshman year to this year, it’s just crazy how much I’ve improved as a player and person,” Dirksen said. “I was able to make a tremendous stride with the batting average and being able to put the ball in play.”

“He’s come a long way — just the maturity side of it and how he's handled life and being a leader behind the plate — it just took growing up and he’s been great,” Huber added. “He’s done everything the right way and he’s just learned a lot these last few years. It’s starting to show up.”

Dirksen’s biggest goal entering the spring was to “figure out the consistency aspect of hitting.” He spent the majority of his offseason fine tuning his swing to hit more for contact while also not losing his ability to be a power hitter.

Dirksen worked with Huber, Freddy Smith and Willmar native Jordan Smith to improve his swing. Jordan Smith was selected in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians, who are now known as the Guardians.

Huber helped teach Dirksen how to keep his bat path short. Freddy Smith, who works with hitters as a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii, saw Dirksen become a Northwoods League regular season and postseason All-Star in 2022. Jordan Smith worked out with Dirksen a few times over the winter, where he gave him pointers that Dirksen still has saved in the notes section of his iPhone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The best thing I always tell people about Drey this year is that he really got more consistent than he ever has been for us,” Huber said. “He did a lot of things really well and he’s been streaky in the past. He just wasn’t as streaky this year, so it just all seems to be coming together.”

Dirksen nearly doubled his 39 hits from a season ago. He also reduced his strikeouts from 41 in 46 games to 48 in 67.

“I think that’s another thing that’s going to help his draft stock,” Freddy Smith said. “I think him making small mechanical and approach adjustments have really helped his numbers and his hit tool tremendously.”

Stingers teammates Drey Dirksen (middle) and Josh Fitzgerald (right) smile before taking on the Mankato MoonDogs on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Uncertain future

Huber admits he certainly would like Dirksen back at Augustana for his senior season, but understands the selfishness that comes with that mindset.

“You don’t replace a guy like Drey at our level. In terms of tools and talent, he’s irreplaceable,” Huber said. “I look at it more like, he deserves the opportunity, right? He’s earned that opportunity at this point, so I hope for his sake he gets that chance.

“He’s done what he needs to do for a major league team to draft him. … There’s a zero percent chance in my mind that (Drey) doesn’t sign with a pro team. It’s going to happen, it's just a matter of when.”

In Dirksen’s small sample size with the Stingers this season — going into Friday, he has played four games and is hitting .389 with one home run and two doubles — the biggest difference Freddy Smith has noticed is his ability to make pitch-to-pitch adjustments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Elite hitters make those pitch-to-pitch adjustments and that’s what I’ve seen out of him,” Freddy Smith said. “He’s shown that he can do that on a big stage and his numbers really talk a lot.”

Huber also recognized how special the journey has been for the small-town product.

“Drey wasn’t a very highly recruited baseball player. Now he’s had a ton of success for the local Northwoods League team and there’s guys that have come through there that have been draft picks, and now, he’s in that equation,” Huber said. “I just think it’s a cool thing for Willmar, the Stingers and Drey and his family. I really hope he doesn’t put too much pressure on himself or worry about it too much and just keeps playing baseball and let it take care of itself.”

Heading into 2023, Dirksen has played 122 games for the Stingers with 16 home runs, 25 doubles, one triple, 96 RBIs, 70 runs, a .245 batting average and .421 slugging percentage.

Dirksen was not short in appreciating the time he has spent with the Stingers over the years.

“I just love it here,” Dirksen said. “I wouldn’t want to play for another Northwoods team.

“I’m always grateful when (co-owners) Ryan (Voz) and Marc (Jerzak) ask me to come back. Being able to represent my home town, it’s just an honor and it’s always a blast.”

If Dirksen doesn’t turn pro, he is eligible to return to Augustana for his fifth and final season. There he would also receive his undergraduate degree in business in the fall and his master’s degree in business administration in the spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to get my degree,” Dirksen said. “I think it’d be just a testament of the work ethic and being able to earn something big like that on my own. It’s something that I really want to get.”