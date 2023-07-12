Baseball: Ex-Stinger Tarlow goes to the Cardinals in draft

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Willmar Stinger Graysen Tarlow in the 19th round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday evening.

Tarlow, a redshirt sophomore from California State University-Northridge and a native of Orange, California, was the 575th overall pick. He spent two summers with the Stingers (2022-23).

Through 18 regular season games with Willmar in 2023, Tarlow had team bests of a .359 batting average and .563 slugging percentage. He recorded 23 hits, 22 runs, 18 walks, 15 RBIs and five stolen bases for a Stingers team which won the Great Plains West first half championship and has a 28-11 record, the best in the Northwoods League.

Tarlow, 5-feet-11 inches and 190 pounds, had a 1.000 fielding percentage in 110 total chances. He recorded 108 putouts and two assists between playing time at catcher and first base.

The Willmar Stingers' Graysen Tarlow walks into the batter's box during a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Tarlow, 22, joined the Stingers late in the 2022 season and helped them to a franchise-best winning percentage. They reached the Great Plains Divisional Championship.

A right-handed batter and thrower, Tarlow played in 17 games — 14 regular season and three playoffs — in 2022. He had a .439 batting average and .545 slugging percentage with 29 hits, 19 RBIs, 17 runs, 12 walks and seven stolen bases. Defensively, he tallied a .976 fielding percentage on 82 total chances.

Graysen Tarlow goes for high-five with a Stingers teammate during a game against the Mankato MoonDogs on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Tarlow appeared in 84 games, including 58 starts as a catcher, at Cal State-Northridge. He was a Big West All-Academic selection in 2022.

In his redshirt sophomore season, Tarlow posted career-bests in batting average (.311), slugging percentage (.429), hits (55), runs (42), RBIs (41), walks (25), doubles (12), stolen bases (9) and home runs (3). He recorded 15 multi-hit and nine multi-RBI games.