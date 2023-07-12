Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Baseball: Ex-Stinger Tarlow goes to the Cardinals in draft

Catcher from California State University-Northridge is selected in the 19th round by St. Louis

Willmar vs. Bismarck, 061623.002.jpg
Willmar catcher Graysen Tarlow catches the ball against Bismarck on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
July 11, 2023 at 10:04 PM

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Willmar Stinger Graysen Tarlow in the 19th round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday evening.

Tarlow, a redshirt sophomore from California State University-Northridge and a native of Orange, California, was the 575th overall pick. He spent two summers with the Stingers (2022-23).

Through 18 regular season games with Willmar in 2023, Tarlow had team bests of a .359 batting average and .563 slugging percentage. He recorded 23 hits, 22 runs, 18 walks, 15 RBIs and five stolen bases for a Stingers team which won the Great Plains West first half championship and has a 28-11 record, the best in the Northwoods League.

Tarlow, 5-feet-11 inches and 190 pounds, had a 1.000 fielding percentage in 110 total chances. He recorded 108 putouts and two assists between playing time at catcher and first base.

The Willmar Stingers' Graysen Tarlow walks into the batter's box during a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
The Willmar Stingers' Graysen Tarlow walks into the batter's box during a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Related Stories:
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar’s rally comes up short in St. Cloud
Stingers fall 8-7 to the Rox in a rain-delayed Northwoods game at Joe Faber Field
13m ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League
Pro
Elias Diaz ends NL's All-Star Game drought with winning homer
American League had won 9 straight All-Star Games.
1h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Litchfield VFW baseball 071223.01.JPG
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar, Litch earn a split
Litchfield takes Game 1, 13-6 and Post 1639 wins Game 2, 9-3
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. NLS, 071023.002.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Litch comes through in the clutch
Litchfield Post 104 rallies to beat New London-Spicer 7-6 in sub-state playoffs
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Tarlow, 22, joined the Stingers late in the 2022 season and helped them to a franchise-best winning percentage. They reached the Great Plains Divisional Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

A right-handed batter and thrower, Tarlow played in 17 games — 14 regular season and three playoffs — in 2022. He had a .439 batting average and .545 slugging percentage with 29 hits, 19 RBIs, 17 runs, 12 walks and seven stolen bases. Defensively, he tallied a .976 fielding percentage on 82 total chances.

TarlowHighFive.jpg
Graysen Tarlow goes for high-five with a Stingers teammate during a game against the Mankato MoonDogs on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More by Michael Lyne:
Willmar Stingers center fielder Brett Bateman makes a diving catch during a Northwoods League game against the Rochester Honkers on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Stinger Bateman goes to Cubs in draft
Outfielder from Mounds View and the Gophers is picked in the 8th round by Chicago
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs win Charlie Larca Memorial Tournament
Amateur baseball report for July 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Braeden Tersteeg hits a walk-off RBI single to secure the championship
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar stings MoonDogs, gets back into win column
Stingers snap three-game losing streak with 7-6 victory over Mankato
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express upend Willmar Stingers in extras
Eau Claire bests Willmar in 10th inning, 8-7
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Load More

Tarlow appeared in 84 games, including 58 starts as a catcher, at Cal State-Northridge. He was a Big West All-Academic selection in 2022.

In his redshirt sophomore season, Tarlow posted career-bests in batting average (.311), slugging percentage (.429), hits (55), runs (42), RBIs (41), walks (25), doubles (12), stolen bases (9) and home runs (3). He recorded 15 multi-hit and nine multi-RBI games.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers hammer St. Cloud Rox, 16-2
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Disc Golf Tournament 070823 001.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Toys for Tots holds its 10th annual Disc Golf Tourney
2d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Amateur Baseball
Sports
VFW baseball roundup: New London-Spicer holds off Willmar for Starbuck tourney title
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar's Hayden Venenga, left, blocks teammate Matthew Strey during offensive line drills at the Cardinals' team camp on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Football Notebook: Willmar lineman finds 'a really nice place to be' at South Dakota State
8h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Late surge lifts Litchfield over Willmar
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, 1, celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers looking to maintain high standards
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Sports
College softball: Callie Danielson tabbed as Ridgewater Warriors' new head coach
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown