American Legion baseball: Tri-Town beats New London-Spicer in 9 innings

ATWATER — The Tri-Town Black Sox scored an unearned run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat New London-Spicer 6-5 in an American Legion baseball game Monday night at Kingery Field.

Keegan Kessler-Gross got the pitching win for Tri-Town. He pitched the final 4-1/3 innings, striking out three and walking two. He allowed one hit and no runs.

Terrell Renne went 4-for-5 with a run and two RBIs for the Black Sox.

For New London-Spicer, seven players had one hit. Christopher Schneider went 1-for-4 with a run, a walk and an RBI. Grant Paffrath and Cole Dolezal were each 1-for-4 with an RBI. Aedan Andresen went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen bse, two runs and an RBI.

Tri-Town 6, NLS 5

NLS 020 120 000-5 7 2

Tri-Town 230 000 001-6 7 5

Hitting - NLS: Luke Knudsen 0-4 bb sb, Brayden Skindelien 1-5, Bennett Schultz 1-4 r bb, Christopher Schneider 1-4 r rbi bb, Carson McCain 1-4, Grant Paffrath 1-4 rbi, Aedan Andresen 1-3 r-2 rbi bb sb, Cole Dolezal 1-4 rbi, Gabe Rohman 0-4 … Tri-Town: Straumann 1-4 r-2 rbi bb 2b, Jackson Drange-Leyendecker 0-3 r bb-2, Keegan Kessler-Gross 1-5 rbi-2, Terrell Renne 4-5 r rbi-2, Tucker Johnson 0-3 bb, Logan Serbus 0-2 r bb, Brody Straumann 1-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Schneider 2-4-5-4-5-6, Rohman (L) 6.2-3-1-0-1-8 … Tri-Town: Drange-Leyendecker 4.2-6-5-2-2-2, Kessler-Gross (W) 4.1-1-0-0-2-3