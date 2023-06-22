Baseball roundup: Willmar takes 2 from Litchfield

LITCHFIELD — The Willmar VFW Post 1639 baseball team came away with a doubleheader sweep of Litchfield Post 2818 on Wednesday.

Willmar secured a 6-1 seven-inning victory in Game 1 and a five-inning 5-1 win in Game 2.

In Game 2, Gavin Evenson led Post 1639 with a pair of hits. He went 2-for-3 with one run and an RBI. Litchfield’s lone run came in the fifth inning.

In Game 1, Post 1639 scored six unanswered runs before Litchfield found the scoreboard.

Tyler Madsen shined for Post 1639 in Game 1. The freshman pitcher went all seven innings with 11 strikeouts and one walk, allowing four hits and one earned run.

Willmar’s Jordan Ellingson was the only batter to record multiple hits. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. He recorded a base hit to send home Braeden Fagerlie to score Post 1639’s first run of the game in a two-run first inning.

Litchfield’s one run came in the seventh inning. Jordan Abbott hit an RBI single to score Anthony Estrada.

Willmar VFW Post 1639 pitcher Tyler Madsen throws a pitch against Litchfield VFW Post 2818 on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

VFW Baseball

Game 2: Willmar 5, Litchfield 1

Willmar 001 22-5 5 0

Litchfield 000 01-1 n/a 0

Hitting - Willmar: Tyler Madsen 0-2 rbi, Braeden Fagerlie 1-3 r, Gavin Evenson 2-3 r rbi, Blake Reiman 0-1 r bb, Gavin Banks 1-1 rbi, Cameren Champagne 0-1 bb, Tim Halvorson 0-1 r bb, Jonah Raitz 0-1 r bb, Connor Smith 1-2 rbi … Litchfield: stats not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Reese Christianson (W) 3-3-0-0-0-4, Champagne 1-1-0-0-2-2 … Litchfield: n/a

Litchfield VFW Post 2818 third baseman Ethan Holtz tags out Willmar VFW Post 1639's Reese Christianson on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Game 1: Willmar 6, Litchfield 1

Willmar 210 111 0-6 7 1

Litchfield 000 000 1-1 4 6

Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 1-4 rbi-2, Braede Fagerlie 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Tyler Madsen 0-3 r sb, Jordan Ellingson 2-3 rbi bb sb-2, Blake Reiman 0-3 rbi sb, Connor Smith 1-3 r, Ethan Riemersma 1-3 r sb, Jaxin Schirmers 0-2 r, Reese Christianson 1-3 rbi … Litchfield: Anthony Estrada 1-2 r bb, Ethan Holtz 1-3, Jordan Abbott 1-3 rbi, Nick Lehar 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Madsen (W) 7-4-1-1-1-11 … Litchfield: Gideon Boerema (L) 5.2-7-5-3-1-2

Litchfield VFW Post 2818 shortstop Nick Lehar scoops the ball on the run and fires it across to first base against Willmar VFW Post 1639 on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Amateur Baseball

Bird Island 7, Wabasso 3

The Bird Island Bullfrogs used a five-run seventh inning to beat the Wabasso Jaxx in a Corn Belt League game at Bird Island’s Lions Memorial Field.

Brad Glass went seven innings for the pitching victory. He allowed four hits and one unearned run, striking out two and walking one.

Shawn Dollerschell went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI and Aidan Elfering and Nic Taylor were each 2-for-4 for the Bullfrogs.

Bird Island is now 5-2 in the Corn Belt League. Wabasso falls to 2-5.

Adyren Tietz went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Carter Guetter was 2-for-4 with a run for Wabasso.

Bird Island next plays the Atwater Chuckers at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atwater’s Kingery Field.

Wabasso 000 000 120-3 6 1

Bird Island 011 000 500-7 9 1

Hitting - Wabasso: Samuel Guetter 0-2 r, Adryen Tietz 2-4 rbi, Carter Guetter 2-4 r, Cole Frericks 1-4 rbi, Bryant Haas 0-4 rbi, Noah Anderson 1-1 r … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-5 r rbi 2b sb, Trent Athmann 1-4 r, Shawn Dollerschell 3-5 r rbi, Aidan Elfering 2-4 r-2, Zeke Walton 0-3 r, Dylan Glass 0-2 rbi, Logan Swann 0-2 rbi, Riley Dikken 0-2 rbi, Nic Taylor 2-4 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Wabasso: Tietz (L) 2-2-1-0-1-3, Joseph Liebl 4.1-7-6-6-3-3, Haas 0-0-0-0-3-0, Josh Guetter 1.2-0-0-0-1-1 … Bird Island: Brad Gass (W) 7-4-1-0-1-2, Eric Gass 2-2-2-2-1-0

Willmar VFW Post 1639's Jaxin Schirmers rounds third base against Litchfield VFW Post 2818 on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Marshall 7, Granite Falls 4

Chase Douglas had four hits and five stolen bases in the Marshall A’s victory over the Granite Falls Kilowatts at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Hunter Wienhoff added three hits and two stolen bases for Marshall and Connor Neubeck contributed two hits. The A’s had 13 hits.

Charlie Jacobson got the pitching win. Logan Terfehr picked up the save.

Marshall is now 6-3 in the Corn Belt League. Granite Falls falls to 2-3.

The A’s play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pipestone. Granite Falls next plays at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday at Wabasso.

Marshall 110 100 120-7

Granite Falls 100 000 201-4