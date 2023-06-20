Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball roundup: Kerkhoven crushes Prinsburg

Baseball report for Monday, June 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Post 223 overcomes early deficit to beat the Orioles, 11-1 in 6 innings

Baseball roundup
Kerkhoven first baseman Evan Zimmer, left, tags out Prinsburg's Preston Dehmlow during an American Legion baseball game on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Kerkhoven.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
June 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM

KERKHOVEN — Pounding out 11 hits on the warm Monday afternoon, the Kerkhoven American Legion baseball team cruised to a win over visiting Prinsburg.

Kerkhoven Post 223 beat the Prinsburg Orioles 11-1 in six innings.

Prinsburg pitcher Isaiah Swart fires off a throw during an American Legion baseball game against Kerkhoven on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Kerkhoven.
Prinsburg pitcher Isaiah Swart fires off a throw during an American Legion baseball game against Kerkhoven on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Kerkhoven.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Prinsburg got on the board first as Wesley Fussy brought home Braelin Rime with an RBI single in the top of the first inning.

From there, it was all Kerkhoven.

Post 223 put up three runs in the bottom of the first, then followed that with three more in the bottom of the second.

Kerkhoven's Travis Engelke takes a swing at a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Prinsburg on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Kerkhoven.
Kerkhoven's Travis Engelke takes a swing at a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Prinsburg on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Kerkhoven.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Five Kerkhoven players — Jaiden Henjum, Jared Cortez, Travis Engelke, Evan Zimmer and Tanner Wilts — had two hits in the game. Henjum went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs, an RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Cortez hit a pair of doubles and had two runs and two RBIs. Engelke drove in two runs and scored another, going 2-for-4.

Cortez also got the win on the hill, striking out eight over four innings of work. Luke Jeseritz came in and pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

Ben Ryks had two of the Orioles’ four hits, finishing 2-for-3. Rime and Fussy were both 1-for-3. Isaiah Swart took the loss after tossing the first two innings.

Prinsburg shortstop Wesley Fussy throws across the diamond to first base during an American Legion baseball game against Kerkhoven on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Kerkhoven.
Prinsburg shortstop Wesley Fussy throws across the diamond to first base during an American Legion baseball game against Kerkhoven on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Kerkhoven.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Kerkhoven 11, Prinsburg 1

Prinsburg    100   000-1   4   2
Kerkhoven      330   023-11   11   0
Hitting - Prinsburg: Braelin Rime 1-3 r sb, Ben Ryks 2-3, Wesley Fussy 1-3 rbi … Kerkhoven: Jaiden Henjum 2-3 2b r-3 rbi bb sb-2, Jared Cortez 2-4 2b-2 r-2 rbi-2, Alex Call 1-2 2b r-3 rbi bb hbp sb, Travis Engelke 2-4 2b r rbi-2 sb-2, Evan Zimmer 2-3 rbi, Tanner Wilts 2-3 2b r sb, Jett Olson 0-2 r bb sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Prinsburg: Isaiah Swart (L) 2-6-6-5-1-0, Fussy 3-3-2-1-0-2, Rime 0.1-2-3-2-2-0 … Kerkhoven: Cortez (W) 4-3-1-1-2-8, Luke Jeseritz 2-1-0-0-0-3 

Kerkhoven pitcher Jared Cortez lines up a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Prinsburg on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Kerkhoven.
Kerkhoven pitcher Jared Cortez lines up a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Prinsburg on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Kerkhoven.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Glenwood-Lowry 10, Sauk Centre 0

Glenwood-Lowry put up seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to put the 10-run rule in effect in a victory over Sauk Centre at Morris.

Dylan Alexander led Glenwood-Lowry, going 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run. Noah Jensen led off the fifth with a solo home run, going 1-for-2.

PJ Johnson threw a complete-game shutout for the win. He struck out nine, limiting Sauk Centre to three hits and two walks.

Glenwood-Lorwy   020   17-10   8   1
Sauk Centre     000   00-0   3   4
Hitting - Glenwood-Lowry: Connor Erickson 1-2 2b r rbi bb sb-2, Alex Panitzke 1-3 r rbi, Dylan Alexander 2-4 3b r rbi-2, Noah Jensen 1-2 hr r rbi bb-2, PJ Johnson 0-3 r bb sb-2, Jacob Blair 0-3 r sb-2, Ryland Martin 1-3 r, Caden Larson 0-1 r-3 bb-2 sb, Aron Majerus 2-2 rbi-2 bb sb … Sauk Centre: Zales 2-3 2b, Middendorf 1-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glenwood-Lowry: Johnson (W) 5-3-0-0-2-9 … Sauk Centre: Bick (L) 4.1-4-5-4-6-2, Toering 0.2-4-5-1-1-0

Prinsburg's Jake Versteeg swings at a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Kerkhoven on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Kerkhoven.
Prinsburg's Jake Versteeg swings at a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Kerkhoven on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Kerkhoven.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
