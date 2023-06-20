Baseball roundup: Kerkhoven crushes Prinsburg

KERKHOVEN — Pounding out 11 hits on the warm Monday afternoon, the Kerkhoven American Legion baseball team cruised to a win over visiting Prinsburg.

Kerkhoven Post 223 beat the Prinsburg Orioles 11-1 in six innings.

Prinsburg got on the board first as Wesley Fussy brought home Braelin Rime with an RBI single in the top of the first inning.

From there, it was all Kerkhoven.

Post 223 put up three runs in the bottom of the first, then followed that with three more in the bottom of the second.

Five Kerkhoven players — Jaiden Henjum, Jared Cortez, Travis Engelke, Evan Zimmer and Tanner Wilts — had two hits in the game. Henjum went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs, an RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Cortez hit a pair of doubles and had two runs and two RBIs. Engelke drove in two runs and scored another, going 2-for-4.

Cortez also got the win on the hill, striking out eight over four innings of work. Luke Jeseritz came in and pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

Ben Ryks had two of the Orioles’ four hits, finishing 2-for-3. Rime and Fussy were both 1-for-3. Isaiah Swart took the loss after tossing the first two innings.

Kerkhoven 11, Prinsburg 1

Prinsburg 100 000-1 4 2

Kerkhoven 330 023-11 11 0

Hitting - Prinsburg: Braelin Rime 1-3 r sb, Ben Ryks 2-3, Wesley Fussy 1-3 rbi … Kerkhoven: Jaiden Henjum 2-3 2b r-3 rbi bb sb-2, Jared Cortez 2-4 2b-2 r-2 rbi-2, Alex Call 1-2 2b r-3 rbi bb hbp sb, Travis Engelke 2-4 2b r rbi-2 sb-2, Evan Zimmer 2-3 rbi, Tanner Wilts 2-3 2b r sb, Jett Olson 0-2 r bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Prinsburg: Isaiah Swart (L) 2-6-6-5-1-0, Fussy 3-3-2-1-0-2, Rime 0.1-2-3-2-2-0 … Kerkhoven: Cortez (W) 4-3-1-1-2-8, Luke Jeseritz 2-1-0-0-0-3

Glenwood-Lowry 10, Sauk Centre 0

Glenwood-Lowry put up seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to put the 10-run rule in effect in a victory over Sauk Centre at Morris.

Dylan Alexander led Glenwood-Lowry, going 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run. Noah Jensen led off the fifth with a solo home run, going 1-for-2.

PJ Johnson threw a complete-game shutout for the win. He struck out nine, limiting Sauk Centre to three hits and two walks.

Glenwood-Lorwy 020 17-10 8 1

Sauk Centre 000 00-0 3 4

Hitting - Glenwood-Lowry: Connor Erickson 1-2 2b r rbi bb sb-2, Alex Panitzke 1-3 r rbi, Dylan Alexander 2-4 3b r rbi-2, Noah Jensen 1-2 hr r rbi bb-2, PJ Johnson 0-3 r bb sb-2, Jacob Blair 0-3 r sb-2, Ryland Martin 1-3 r, Caden Larson 0-1 r-3 bb-2 sb, Aron Majerus 2-2 rbi-2 bb sb … Sauk Centre: Zales 2-3 2b, Middendorf 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glenwood-Lowry: Johnson (W) 5-3-0-0-2-9 … Sauk Centre: Bick (L) 4.1-4-5-4-6-2, Toering 0.2-4-5-1-1-0