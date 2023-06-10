Buckin' bulls and broncos come to west central Minnesota beginning in late June

Riders will risk life and limb for eight seconds across the region this summer.

Bull riding and rodeos will start in the region in late June and will run throughout the summer festival season.

Seven counties in west central and southwest Minnesota will have a rodeo: Redwood, Grant, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville, Lyon and Traverse.

Rodeo and bull riding in the region has top cowboys and cowgirls on their respective circuits.

Cam Othoudt is bucked from his bull during the Kandiyohi County Fair Bull Riding event at the fairgrounds in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

List of events

June 22-24: Buffalo PRCA Championship Rodeo, Buffalo

June 22-24: Western Fest Stampede Rodeo, Granite Falls

July 7: 8 p.m. — Edgerton Bull Riding, Dutch Festival, Edgerton

July 14: 6 p.m. — Redwood Falls Bull Riding, Redwood County Fair, Redwood Falls

July 15: 6 p.m. — Sacred Heart Bull Riding, Summerfest, Sacred Heart

July 12: 6 p.m. — Grant County Fair Rodeo, Grant County Fairgrounds, Herman

July 29: 7 p.m. — Montevideo Bull Riding, Chippewa County Fair, Montevideo

Aug. 9: 7 p.m. — Willmar Bull Riding, Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds, Willmar

Aug. 10: 7 p.m. — Bird Island Bull Riding, Renville County Fairgrounds

Aug. 10-11: Lyon County Fair PRCA Rodeo, Marshall

Aug. 25: Wheaton Bull Riding, Traverse County Fair, Wheaton