99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Buckin' bulls and broncos come to west central Minnesota beginning in late June

Seven counties in west central and southwest Minnesota will have a rodeo: Redwood, Grant, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville, Lyon and Traverse.

Attendees place their hands over their hearts as the National Anthem is played and the American Flag is flown around the arena at the start of Wednesday evening's Bull Riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on August 10, 2022.
Attendees place their hands over their hearts as the national anthem is played and the American flag is flown around the arena at the start of Wednesday evening's bull riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on Aug. 10, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:22 AM

Riders will risk life and limb for eight seconds across the region this summer.

Bull riding and rodeos will start in the region in late June and will run throughout the summer festival season.

Seven counties in west central and southwest Minnesota will have a rodeo: Redwood, Grant, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville, Lyon and Traverse.

Rodeo and bull riding in the region has top cowboys and cowgirls on their respective circuits.

Cam Othoudt is bucked from his bull during the Kandiyohi County Fair Bull Riding event at the fairgrounds in Willmar on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Cam Othoudt is bucked from his bull during the Kandiyohi County Fair Bull Riding event at the fairgrounds in Willmar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

List of events

June 22-24: Buffalo PRCA Championship Rodeo, Buffalo

June 22-24: Western Fest Stampede Rodeo, Granite Falls

July 7: 8 p.m. — Edgerton Bull Riding, Dutch Festival, Edgerton

July 14: 6 p.m. — Redwood Falls Bull Riding, Redwood County Fair, Redwood Falls

July 15: 6 p.m. — Sacred Heart Bull Riding, Summerfest, Sacred Heart

July 12: 6 p.m. — Grant County Fair Rodeo, Grant County Fairgrounds, Herman

July 29: 7 p.m. — Montevideo Bull Riding, Chippewa County Fair, Montevideo

Related:

Aug. 9: 7 p.m. — Willmar Bull Riding, Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds, Willmar

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 10: 7 p.m. — Bird Island Bull Riding, Renville County Fairgrounds

Aug. 10-11: Lyon County Fair PRCA Rodeo, Marshall

Aug. 25: Wheaton Bull Riding, Traverse County Fair, Wheaton

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 10, 2023
June 10, 2023 05:21 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers belt a pair of homers in win
June 09, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar wins 2 games at Cold Spring Tournament
June 09, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
State track and field: Montevideo's Avery Koenen is going out with a gold medal
June 09, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Class A state doubles championship, 060923.006.jpg
Prep
State boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons duo earns 2nd at state
June 09, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield junior Blake Aller crossed the finish line to win his heat in the 200-meter dash prelims during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller sets a new standard
June 09, 2023 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state championships, 060823.001.jpg
Prep
State track and field: Montevideo junior experiences ‘pure joy’
June 08, 2023 11:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne