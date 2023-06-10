Buckin' bulls and broncos come to west central Minnesota beginning in late June
Seven counties in west central and southwest Minnesota will have a rodeo: Redwood, Grant, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville, Lyon and Traverse.
Riders will risk life and limb for eight seconds across the region this summer.
Bull riding and rodeos will start in the region in late June and will run throughout the summer festival season.
Rodeo and bull riding in the region has top cowboys and cowgirls on their respective circuits.
List of events
June 22-24: Buffalo PRCA Championship Rodeo, Buffalo
June 22-24: Western Fest Stampede Rodeo, Granite Falls
July 7: 8 p.m. — Edgerton Bull Riding, Dutch Festival, Edgerton
July 14: 6 p.m. — Redwood Falls Bull Riding, Redwood County Fair, Redwood Falls
July 15: 6 p.m. — Sacred Heart Bull Riding, Summerfest, Sacred Heart
July 12: 6 p.m. — Grant County Fair Rodeo, Grant County Fairgrounds, Herman
July 29: 7 p.m. — Montevideo Bull Riding, Chippewa County Fair, Montevideo
Aug. 9: 7 p.m. — Willmar Bull Riding, Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds, Willmar
Aug. 10: 7 p.m. — Bird Island Bull Riding, Renville County Fairgrounds
Aug. 10-11: Lyon County Fair PRCA Rodeo, Marshall
Aug. 25: Wheaton Bull Riding, Traverse County Fair, Wheaton
