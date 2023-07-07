College softball: Callie Danielson tabbed as Ridgewater Warriors' new head coach

WILLMAR — A familiar face to the Willmar softball scene is taking over at Ridgewater College.

The school announced Callie Danielson as the new head softball coach on Wednesday.

Callie Danielson Submitted photo

She replaces Datriana Jensen, who coached the squad for seven seasons. Ridgwater went 1-19 last season, including an 0-12 record in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

“We are very excited to have such a well-connected, passionate and prepared individual interested in leading our softball program,” Ridgewater dean of students Heidi Olson said in a press release. “Coach Danielson demonstrates the type of energy and commitment that we believe will do great things for our student-athletes and for growing our softball program.”

Danielson’s connections in Willmar go deep. A 2006 Willmar High School graduate, Danielson was a four-time All-Central Lakes Conference selection. She also helped Willmar to four straight state tournament appearances and four straight CLC championships in 2003, ‘04, ‘05 and ‘06. Danielson went on to play four years collegiately as a pitcher/infielder at Division III Gustavus Adolphus College.

Callie’s father, Guy Nelsen, coached the Cardinals’ softball team for 25 years and compiled a 361-168 record. Guy is a 2015 inductee to the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame.

Callie has coached softball at a variety of levels, including a stint as pitching coach at the College of St. Benedict. She has also worked with pitchers in west central Minnesota as a certified instructor out of Spicer for Tincher Pitching Development Systems.

In the press release, Danielson said she is “very committed to helping student-athletes reach their full potential.”