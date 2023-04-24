99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Baseball: Ridgewater earns a split with Anoka-Ramsey

Warriors drop the opener 4-1, then beat the Golden Rams 6-1 in MCAC doubleheader

Baseball roundup
Ridgewater Warriors logo<br/>
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
April 23, 2023 at 11:52 PM

COON RAPIDS — The Ridgewater College baseball team got back on the field for the first time in nearly a month Sunday.

The Warriors, who last played March 27, split a Minnesota College Athletic Conference doubleheader with Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

The Golden Rams (1-1 MCAC, 4-16 overall) won the first game 4-1 and Ridgewater (1-1, 4-8) took the second 6-1 at Wintercrest Park.

It was the first action for Ridgewater since dropping a pair of games to Gustavus Adolphus College’s junior varsity in St. Peter. Since then, the Warriors have had 10 games either postponed or canceled.

Josh Stoll got the win for Anoka-Ramsey on the mound in Game 1. The 6-foot-3 sophomore right-hander went six innings, allowing one run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ridgewater had six hits, including an RBI single by Bennett Knapper in the first inning that drove in Josh Robb, who doubled. Knapper is a sophomore from Yellow Medicine East. Robb is a sophomore from St. Peter.

Reece Schwirtz, a sophomore right-hander from Glencoe-Silver Lake, went five innings and took the loss for the Warriors.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie connects with a swing during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Prep
Baseball: A unique experience for Willmar Cardinals
Willmar enjoyed its chance to play Alexandria at Target Field after the Twins' game
April 23, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie's at-bat is shown on the Target Field scoreboard during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Alexandria baseball at Target Field Saturday, April 23, 2023
April 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Getting back on the diamond
Spring sports are finally getting in full swing and the WCT Sports Show is hitting a wide range of topics this week. Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne touch on some early-season baseball, softball and boys tennis in this week's installment.
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. YME 041823.002.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS gets started with a good win
Prep baseball report in west central Minnesota for Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Fighting Saints edge Yellow Medicine East 2-1
April 18, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. YME 041823.006.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS vs. YME, Tuesday, April 18, 2023
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
April 18, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV head baseball coach Darby Bjorgan talks to his players between innings during a Camden Conference game against Ortonville on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Madison Memorial Field.
Prep
Baseball: LQPV coach replaces his mentor
Darby Bjorgan, an LQPV alum, takes over a young Eagles squad while replacing Bart Hill, his former coach
April 18, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Minnewaska Lakers wallop Fergus Falls Otters, 11-1
Lakers claim first win after an 8-run second inning in St. Peter
April 17, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
‘Proud’ Lin-Manuel Miranda comes to watch cousin Jose Miranda play
It was the first time Lin-Manuel Miranda got to watch Jose Miranda play a major league game in person.
April 16, 2023 06:45 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
051722.S.WCT.YME base Dahlager.JPG
Prep
Baseball preview: YME has lots of experience
Sting will be led by eight seniors and five juniors after going 11-9 last season
April 15, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

“That first guy, Stoll, take nothing away from him, but you could tell we hadn’t seen anything live in a month,” Ridgewater head coach Tyler Hebrink said.

In Game 2, Knapper dominated, giving up one run and striking out six in six innings. Zeke Walton, the sophomore from BOLD, tossed a scoreless seventh inning.

Schwirtz drove in two runs and the Warriors stole six bases to earn their first MCAC win of the season.

Ridgewater next plays a doubleheader with Alexandria Technical & Community College beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Orange Field in the Bill Taunton Stadium complex in Willmar.

It’ll be a reunion for Hebrink and Alexandria head coach Jason Fischer. The two coached together at St. Cloud Technical & Community College. Hebrink was Fischer’s assistant.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Hebrink said. “I had such a good time working with him when we were in St. Cloud.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hebrink left after the 2019 season to become the head coach at Ridgewater. Fischer left St. Cloud to start the program at Alexandria.

“I still talk to him four or five times a week,” Hebrink said.

Hebrink said his starters for the doubleheader will be sophomore Jack Howard of Renville County West and and freshman Sam Etterman of Willmar. Both are right-handers.

What To Read Next
gophspring423.jpg
College
Gophers spring football game features explosive plays, late drama
April 22, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team onto the field at the start of the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 19, 2022.
College
Gophers gain commitment from Virginia prep safety Zahir Rainer — son of former NFL player Wali Rainer
April 14, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Gophers guard Mara Braun made a play against Penn State guard Leilani Kapinus during Minnesota's season-ending loss March 1 in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers’ Mara Braun invited to US nationals 3×3 team trials
April 13, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons earn a tough win at St. Peter
April 23, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson-KMS vs. Litchfield 041423.011.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Litchfield's Alex Draeger has some unfinished business
April 21, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson-KMS vs. Litchfield 041423.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Alex Draeger joins the show
April 20, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne